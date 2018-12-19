Tuesday roundup: Big 2nd helps Fort Loramie pull away from New Bremen

FORT LORAMIE — A big second quarter helped Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team run away to a 59-38 victory over New Bremen in a home nonconference game on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and then used a 15-2 scoring advantage in the second to take a 31-12 halftime lead. The Redskins outscored the Cardinals 20-12 in the second quarter to take a 26-point lead into the fourth.

Fort Loramie forced New Bremen into 24 turnovers while committing 16. The Redskins shot 46 percent from the floor and the Cardinals shot 38 percent.

Ava Sholtis led Loramie with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Marissa Meiring scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds. Dana Rose scored 12 points, had four steals and four assists.

Hanna Tenkman led the Cardinals with 11 points while Madison Cordonnier added eight.

Anna 40, New Knoxville 37

Anna rallied in the fourth quarter to win a home nonconference game on Tuesday.

The Rockets trailed 20-17 at halftime and 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Rangers 14-8 in the fourth to earn the win.

Lindsey Barhorst scored five of her game-high 18 points in the fourth to help the Rockets win and also had 11 rebounds. Kiplyn Rowland added 11 points, four of which came in the fourth.

Megan Jurosic led the Rangers with 12 points while Jacklyn Leffel scored 11 and Erin Scott added 10.

Anna made 12-of-14 free-throw attempts while New Knoxville made 4-of-4.

Lehman Catholic 43, Fairlawn 28

Lehman Catholic took a 10-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to nonconference win over Fairlawn on Tuesday in Sidney.

The Cavaliers led 19-12 at halftime and then used a 16-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter to put the Jets away.

Grace Monnin had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals while Carly Edwards scored 13 points. Rylie McIver had six rebounds and three assists and Anna Ciancolo had three steals.

Fairlawn statistics were not reported.

Russia 60, Marion Local 39

Russia posted one of its best showings this season on Tuesday by scoring a season-high 60 points in a nonconference win over Marion Local. Jenna Cordonnier scored 23 points while Laurissa Poling scored 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Versailles 40, Bellefontaine 33

Versailles won a home nonconference game on Tuesday. Michael Stammen scored 16 points and Evan Hiestand added 10.

No other information was reported.

Anna beats New Knoxville, Lehman Catholic beats Fairlawn

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

