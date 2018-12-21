Friday roundup: Anna beats Jackson Center in key SCAL game

JACKSON CENTER — Anna took sole possession of first place in the Shelby County Athletic League with a 65-48 victory over Jackson Center on Friday.

The Rockets took a 17-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 36-22 at halftime. The Tigers trimmed the lead a bit with a 16-14 scoring advantage in the third, but Anna outscored them 15-10 in the fourth to close out the win.

Griffin Doseck led Anna with 24 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Riley Huelskamp added 23 points, including 14 in the second half. Bart Bixler finished with 11.

Trent Platfoot led Jackson Center with 16 while Christopher Elchert added 11 and Aidan Reichert scored 10.

Russia 64, Fairlawn 29

A big defensive performance helped power Russia to an SCAL win over the Jets on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Raiders led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and used a 17-8 scoring advantage in the second to take a 15-point halftime lead. The Raiders then used a 17-8 scoring edge in the third and a 14-3 advantage in the fourth to close out the victory.

“What a good defensive effort we had tonight,” Russia coach Dave Borchers said. “I’m just so happy with the effort we had on that end of the court.”

Jordan York led Russia with 15 points. Mason Dapore added 14 points, Daniel Kearns scored 13 and Will Sherman scored 11.

Skyler Piper led the Jets with 10 points.

Botkins 52, Houston 35

Botkins earned its first victory of the season by beating Houston in an SCAL game on Friday.

The Wildcats led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter but the Trojans took a 21-17 lead by halftime. Botkins used a 17-13 scoring advantage in the third to build a 38-30 lead and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Spencer Heuker led the Trojans with 16 points while Jaydon Wendel added 15, all on five 3-pointers. Peyton Arnold led Houston with 12 and John Leist added nine.

It’s the first victory at the school for coach Sean Powell.

St. Henry 39, Fort Loramie 36

Fort Loramie lost a home nonconference game on Friday.

Fort Loramie led 15-14 after a quarter, but St. Henry finished the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 26-21 lead.

Fort Loramie was able to regain the lead in the third quarter with a Nathan Raterman 3-pointer, but it was short-lived as Andrew Lange answered with a 3 for St. Henry to give the Redskins the lead.

St. Henry pushed its lead to as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but Fort Loramie would try to mount one last comeback in the final two minutes. Nate Meyer hit a 3 to trim the lead to three points. After a turnover, Fort Loramie got a good look at a 3, but it didn’t fall.

Raterman led Fort Loramie with seven points while Nick Brandewie and Jake Raterman both scored six. Caden Niekamp led St. Henry with 17.

Marion Local 53, Versailles 42

BOWLING

Greeneview sweeps Riverside

Riverside’s bowling squads both lost in a match with Greeneview at TP Lanes on Friday.

Greeneview edged Riverside’s girls 1,785-1,741. Bridgette Hemlinger led the Pirates with a 271 series and Angela Walters added a 148 game.

Greeneview won the boys match 2,139-1,786. Bailey Gammell led the Pirates with a 320 series and Xavier Clerico added a 186 game.

Russia blasts Fairlawn, Botkins earns 1st win under Sean Powell

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

