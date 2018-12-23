Saturday roundup: Big 2nd half helps Houston beat Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — A big fourth quarter helped Houston beat Lehman Catholic 50-41 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Wildcats led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter but the Cavaliers battled back to tie it 24-24 at halftime. Houston used an 11-8 scoring advantage in the third to re-take the lead and then closed out the game with a 15-9 scoring advantage in the fourth.

“We won a hard-fought game,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “It was tied at half and we emphasized rebounding because we felt like we were giving up to many second-chance points that kept them hanging around. In the second half, we did much better rebounding. We made free throws down the stretch to seal the game. It was a very good team win.”

Peyton Arnold scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to help Houston earn the win. John Leist and Jairon Douglas each added 12 points for the Wildcats.

Elliott Gilardi led the Cavaliers with 13 points while Luke Frantz added nine.

Anna 70, New Bremen 40

Anna built a 33-17 lead by halftime and ran away in the second half to a big home nonconference win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Griffin Doseck led the Rockets with 19 points, Bart Bixler scored 12 points and Riley Huelskamp added nine.

Nick Wells led New Bremen with eight points and Nolan Bornhorst added seven.

Botkins 45, Riverside 39

Riverside built a 19-3 lead by the end of the first quarter but couldn’t hold on in a nonconference game against the Trojans in De Graff.

Botkins used an 11-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to cut its halftime deficit to 23-14, then took the lead with a 15-4 scoring advantage in the third. The Trojans closed out the game with a 16-12 scoring edge in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 11 points while Elliott Goubeaux scored eight. The Trojans outrebounded the Pirates 33-32.

Lane Willoby led Riverside with 12 points and Kameron Schlumbohm scored eight. The Pirates shot 12 for 37 (32.4 percent) from the field.

“Tonight, we got off to a great start, but after the first quarter, I think that we just got too comfortable with the lead,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “From there, when they started to really pressure us, we didn’t know how to respond.

“It’s another tough loss on back-to-back nights, but again, I’m hopeful that we will be able to learn what we can and keep moving forward.”

Fort Loramie 45, Versailles 38

Fort Loramie got off to a quick start and defeated Versailles at home on Saturday in nonconference action.

The Redskins came out quick with a pair of layups by Nick Brandewie. A 3-pointer by Nathan Raterman pushed the lead to 7-2. On the next possession, sophomore Nolan Berning drilled a 3 from the left wing to boost Fort Loramie’s lead to 10-3 after the first quarter.

Fort Loramie led 21-13 at halftime. The defensive intensity continued for the Redskins into the third quarter, as they held Versailles to just eight points while pushing their lead to 33-21.

In the fourth quarter, Versailles tried to mount a comeback but could not get any closer than six points. Fort Loramie closed out the game out from the free-throw line going 8 for 10 in the fourth quarter.

Eli Rosengarten led the Redskins with 17 points while Brandewie finished with nine. Fort Loramie shot 16 for 30 (53 percent) from the field.

Michael Stammen and Evan Hiestand each scored 13 points for Versailles.

West Liberty-Salem 71, Fairlawn 63

West Liberty-Salem built an 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and held on from there to beat the Jets in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Skyler Piper led the Jets with 26 points while Ashton Piper added 22.

Nick Burden led West Liberty-Salem with 26 points.

Xenia Legacy Christian 57, Minster 52

The Wildcats built a 27-21 lead by halftime but couldn’t hold on in a home nonconference game on Saturday.

Legacy Christian used a 21-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take control. Minster won the fourth quarter 16-15.

Jarod Schulze led Minster with 16 points while Jack Heitbrink scored 11. The Wildcats shot 18 for 64 (28.1 percent) from the field while Legacy Christian scored 21 for 47 (44.7 percent). Minster outrebounded Legacy 34-23.

Temple Christian 56, New Knoxville 39

Sam Anspach scored 13 points for the Rangers while Patrick Covert added 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Carrollton 42, Sidney 38

Sidney played West Carrollton close for the second time in a week but came up short for the second time in a home nonconference game between the two GWOC schools on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a one-point lead at halftime. The Pirates took control with a 14-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter and a 10-9 advantage in the fourth.

No scoring or other information was reported.

Botkins 51, Riverside 40

Botkins battled back in the second half to earn a nonconference home win on Saturday.

The Pirates led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. The Trojans won the third quarter 12-9 and the fourth 17-8 to rally and run away with the win.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins with 18 points while Boston Paul scored nine.

Shelby Giles led Riverside with 17 points and Kalin Kreglow added eight. Riverside was without leading scorer Dana Jones for the third consecutive game due to illness.

Franklin-Monroe 53, Houston 40

Franklin-Monroe gradually pulled away from the Wildcats in a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Houston trailed 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. The Wildcats cut the deficit to three points heading into the fourth quarter, but Franklin-Monroe used a 14-4 scoring advantage in the final period to close out the win.

Amber Stangel led Houston with 13 points while Jess Monnier added 11.

Minster 60, Russia 39

The Wildcats took an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a home nonconference win over the Raiders on Saturday.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 18 points while Janae Hoying scored 10 and Courtney Prenger added nine.

Jenna Cordonnier and Laurissa Poling each scored 10 points for the Raiders.

Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie boys earn nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.