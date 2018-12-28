Thursday roundup: Piqua runs away from Lehman Catholic

PIQUA — It was long first half in the nightcap of the WPTW Holiday Classic at Garbry Gymnasium.

Approximately 90 minutes to be exact.

Piqua was leading Lehman Catholic 15-6 with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter when the power went off in Garbry Gymnasium.

After an hour delay — when it looked the tournament might have to be delayed a day — the power came back on and Piqua went on to a 64-41 victory.

Piqua was scheduled to play Troy Christian in the championship game on Friday. Lehman was scheduled to play Bethel in the consolation game.

Piqua had a different look from the start Thursday with Zack Lavey, Zach Tillman and Garrett Schrubb moving into the starting lineup. Varsity assistant Brian Gillespie coached the game with varsity coach Steve Grasso limited to bench duties due to illness.

It paid dividends immediately as Schrubb hit a three on Piqua’s opening possession and the Indians never surrendered the lead.

Brendan O’Leary scored to get Lehman within 3-2, before Tillman took control inside for Piqua.

He scored four points, Qurri Tucker scored four points and then Tillman scored four more, with the last seeming to bring darkness on 15-6.

After the power was restored and a short warmup period, Tucker and Riley Hill scored to give Piqua 19-6 lead.

Lehman settled down after that. Bryce Kennedy and RJ Bertini got on the board as the Cavaliers closed within 19-10 after one quarter.

Piqua led 32-31 at halftime but built a 47-34 after three quarters before pulling away further in the fourth.

Tucker led Piqua with 21 points, while Tillman scored 14 and Trey Richmond added 13.

Kennedy led Lehman with 11 points. O’Leary scored nine, Elliott Gilardi had eight and Frantz finished with seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anna 35, Versailles 34

Ella Doseck hit a shot at the buzzer to lift the Rockets to a nonconference win at Versailles on Thursday.

Versailles trailed 13-10 after one quarter but led 22-16 at halftime. While the Tigers made just five field goals and scored just 12 points in the second half, they still led 28-24 after three quarters

The Rockets, though, outscored Versailles 11-6 in the fourth quarter to battle back and earn the win.

Elizabeth Ording led Versailles with 14 points while Lindsey Winner scored eight.

Versailles was just 6-of-15 from the foul line, while Anna was 6-of-7.

Houston 57, Lehman Catholic 44

Houston recorded a home win over Lehman Catholic on Thursday in nonconference action.

Houston jumped out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and maintained it the rest of the way. The Wildcats led 31-18 at halftime and 42-32 after three quarters.

Amber Stangel led Houston with 17 points while Jess Monnier scored 16 and Hollie Voisard added 15.

Grace Monnin led the Cavaliers with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals while Carly Edwards had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Rylie McIver had six rebounds and three steals, Hope Anthony had four steals and Emma Kennedy had two assists.

New Bremen 31, Jackson Center 18

The Cardinals led 31-18 at halftime and took home a nonconference victory on Thursday after a power outage at Jackson Center resulted in the game being called.

New Bremen built a 19-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Hanna Tenkman led the Cardinals with 16 points while Madison Cordonnier and Kayla Bergman each added four.

Elizabeth Hickey and Ashley Mullenhour each scored five points for the Tigers.

Riverside 52, Benjamin Logan 43

The Pirates used a 14-1 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull away early from Benjamin Logan in a road nonconference game on Thursday.

The Raiders pulled within 29-26 by the end of the third quarter, but Riverside ran away from there.

“I thought we had a good first half, then came out flat in the third quarter, got in some foul trouble and we let them get back into the game,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “Thankfully the girls buckled down and finished with a big fourth quarter, in large part thanks to Lauryn Sanford’s clutch free-throw shooting.”

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with 16 points — all but two of which came from the free-throw line. Leah Kelsey added nine points.

Riverside made 21-of-27 free-throw attempts (including 14-of-16 in the fourth quarter) and Ben Logan made 13-of-22.

“Tonight was a blast,” Hodge said. “Playing a good local team in front of a big crowd at their place is always fun. It was an awesome atmosphere and an awesome game. Everyone chipped in for us offensively, which I was glad to see after a few days off for Christmas.”

Piqua's Riley Hill dribbles with pressure from Lehman Catholic's Brendan O'Leary during the WPTW Classic on Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium in Piqua.

Ella Doseck hits buzzer-beater to lift Anna over Versailles

By Rob Kiser and Bryant Billing sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com

