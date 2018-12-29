Friday roundup: Anna rallies to stay unbeaten in SCAL play

ANNA — Anna stayed undefeated on Friday by beating Shelby County Athletic League rival Fort Loramie 59-51.

The Redskins led for most of three quarters and were up 11 points midway through the third quarter, but Anna rallied behind senior forward Griffin Doseck to come back and win.

Fort Loramie got off to a hot start and led 19-13, but Anna scored the last four points of the quarter and trailed 19-17 after one. The Redskins and Rockets played even in the second. Nathan Raterman hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give Fort Loramie a 31-28 lead.

Fort Loramie scored the first eight points of the second half, but Carter Elliot hit a deep 3 from the left corner to end the run. Anna outscored Fort Loramie 14-2 to end the third and led by one point going to the fourth.

The teams traded blows early in the fourth quarter, but a Doseck 3-pointer gave the Rockets a seven-point lead at 52-45 with just under three minutes to play.

Raterman drilled a 3, and after a Fort Loramie steal, Eli Rosengarten hit a 3 to pull Fort Loramie within 52-51 with 1:35 left.

Fort Loramie had two good looks to take the lead, but neither fell. The Redskins were forced to foul in the final minute, and Anna went 6 for 7 from the line down the stretch to secure the win.

Doseck led Anna with 19 points while Riley Huelskamp scored 15 and Bart Bixler added 12.

Raterman led the Redskins with 20 points while Rosengarten finished with 16.

Fairlawn 58, Houston 55

Ashton Piper hit a deep 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift Fairlawn to an SCAL win over Houston on Friday.

“Both teams played hard tonight,” Fairlawn coach Justin Tidwell said. “Houston battled and had us back on our heels a little bit, but all of our kids did a good job making plays when they needed to in order to get the win.”

The Jets led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter but the Wildcats used a 14-8 scoring advantage in the second to pull within two points at halftime. Fairlawn led 44-41 at the end of the third, but Houston battled back to tie it before Piper’s game winner.

Skyler Piper led Fairlawn with 19 points while Ashton Piper finished with 16. Isaac Ambos added nine.

Jairon Douglas and Peyton Arnold each scored 14 points for Houston while Tristin Freistuhler scored 13.

Jackson Center 51, Botkins 44

Jackson Center built a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to an SCAL win on Friday.

The Tigers led 23-10 at halftime and 35-20 heading into the fourth quarter. The Trojans trimmed the final deficit with a 24-16 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Trent Platfoot led the Tigers with 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half. T.J. Esser added 12 and Christopher Elchert scored 10.

Spencer Heuker led Botkins with 12 points while Elliott Goubeaux and Tyler Free each scored eight.

New Bremen 68, Riverside 61

New Bremen jumped out to a 31-18 lead by halftime and held off a Riverside rally attempt in the fourth quarter to earn a road nonconference win on Friday.

Riverside took a 51-50 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals made 10-of-16 free throws in the quarter to re-take control.

“In that first half, our guards weren’t very successful in handling New Bremen’s pressure,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We had 14 turnovers that let them build up a nice cushion.

“In the third quarter, then, we tried amping up our defense and started knocking down some shots. …When it got down to it, though, New Bremen made their free throws and those self-inflicted wounds of the first half proved to be the difference.”

Mitchell Hays led the Cardinals with 16 points while Bryce Blickle added 15. Brandon Heitkamp scored 11 and both Nolan Bornhorst and Patrick Wells scored 10.

Kameron Schlumbohm led the Pirates with 17 points while Kyle Knight scored 14 and Wyatt Auflick scored 10. Riverside shot 22 for 42 (52.4 percent) from the field. Both teams had 25 rebounds.

Bethel 59, Lehman Catholic 53

Bethel got a challenge from Lehman Catholic in the consolation game of the WPTW Holiday Classic. Despite 19 points from all-tournament team selection Kendal James in the first half, the Bees trailed 27-26.

Bethel got some big baskets from Jared Evans in the third quarter to take the lead. Lehman scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 46, but Bethel was able to finish it off from there.

James led all scorers with 21 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Cannon Dakin added 11 points.

Elliott Gilardi, who was named to the all-tournament team, sparked Lehman in the first half with penetration to the basket. He finished with 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Luke Frantz and Bryce Kennedy both scored 12 and Brendan O’Leary added 10. Frantz had six rebounds and O’Leary pulled down five.

Bethel was 20-of-48 from the floor for 42 percent and 9-of-15 from the line for 60 percent. Lehman was 17-of-39 from the floor for 44 percent and 16-of-25 from the line for 64 percent.

Lehman won the battle of the boards 24-21 but had 10 turnovers to Bethel’s eight.

St. Marys 58, New Knoxville 34

Braeden Dunlap led St. Marys with 18 points to help secure a nonconference victory over New Knoxville.

Jared Osborne led the Rangers with 17 points.

Versailles 61, Miami East 45

The Tigers snapped a four-game winning streak by Miami East in a road nonconference game on Friday.

Sam Zapadka scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Vikings trailed 14-13 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. But Versailles outscored East 18-9 in the third to take a 46-34 lead and continued pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Evan Hiestand led the Tigers with 17 points. Connor VanSkyock scored 13 points and Michael Stammen chipped in 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Loramie 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 23

The Redskins dominated from the start in a nonconference game at Ohio Dominican on Friday.

Fort Loramie used tremendous ball pressure to force 13 first-half turnovers. The Redskins shot 58 percent from the field in the half hitting 15-of-26 attempts, while the Pirates shot 3 for 14 from the field. Fort Loramie led 33-7 at halftime.

Marissa Meiring led Loramie with 12 points. Kenzie Hoelscher had 10 points and five rebounds. Kennedi Gephart had nine points while Ava Sholtis had four steals and Taylor Ratermann had four assists.

Minster 61, Bellevue 47

The undefeated Wildcats built a 17-5 lead and cruised to a win over Bellevue in the Lima Bath Holiday Tournament on Friday.

Courtney Prenger and Demaris Wolf each scored 18 points for Minster.

Griffin Doseck https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_IMG_7343-1-copy-11.jpg Griffin Doseck

Ashton Piper hits buzzer-beater to lift Fairlawn over Houston

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.