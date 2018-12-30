Saturday roundup: Riverside holds off Fairlawn comeback

DeGRAFF — Riverside came up with a big defensive stop in the final seconds to hold on and beat Fairlawn 51-49 at Kenny Truster Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Pirates led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. The Jets cut the lead to 37-32 heading into the fourth quarter and further chipped away at the lead in the final minutes.

Fairlawn tied it 49-49 in the final minute and then fouled Wyatt Auflick with about nine seconds left. Auflick made both free throws to put the Pirates ahead, and Fairlawn struggled to get a shot off at the buzzer.

“I was very pleased with the effort that we gave on both sides of the ball tonight,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Fairlawn missed some shots early that allowed us to get a slight lead. In the second half, we knew that they were capable of scoring a lot of points in a little amount of time, so we were expecting a battle.”

“Obviously, free throws are always important, but in a game this tight, Wyatt went 7 for 8 and our team went 9 for 12 in the fourth quarter, alone. It was a great battle, and we were thankful to be able to come out on top.”

Auflick led Riverside with 16 points while Lane Willoby scored 13 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds. Kyle Knight added 10 points for the Pirates.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 11 points while Isaac Ambos scored 10.

Riverside outrebounded the Jets 27-18. The Pirates shot 13 for 25 (37.1 percent) from the field.

Versailles 48, Tippecanoe 36

Versailles outscored Tippecanoe 15-2 in the third quarter to spark a 48-36 victory in Tipp City.

The Tigers led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 14-13 at halftime. After the third quarter, though, the Red Devils didn’t do anything other than chip the final deficit down by one point in the fourth.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 18 points and Evan Hiestand added 13.

Botkins 75, New Knoxville 40

No information was reported.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anna 42, Miami East 34

Anna came up with a big second-half rally to beat the Vikings at home on Saturday night in a nonconference game.

The Rockets held a 7-5 lead after the first quarter, but Miami East outscored Anna 19-10 in the second to take a 24-17 lead at halftime.

Anna held East to only 10 second-half points, outscoring the Vikings 10-6 in the third to cut the lead to 30-27, and then outscoring them 15-4 in the decisive fourth quarter to seal the win.

Kiplyn Rowland led Anna with 13 points while Ella Doseck scored 12 and Lauren Barhorst added eight.

Morgan Haney led Miami East with 14 points.

New Bremen 49, Lehman Catholic 36

After taking an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, New Bremen used a 21-2 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take an insurmountable 32-10 halftime lead in a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

New Bremen statistics were not reported.

Grace Monnin led Lehman Catholic with nine points and five rebounds and had three steals. Lauren McFarland added eight points and three rebounds.

Lehman shot 13 for 52 (25 percent) from the field and had 16 turnovers.

Russia 44, St. Marys 34

No information was reported.

Minster 46, Lima Bath 24

Minster won the Lima Bath Holiday tournament on Saturday by dominating the host school. The Wildcats built a 14-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and had no problems from there pulling away to the win.

Courtney Prenger led Minster with 16 points while Ivy Wolf scored 15.

New Knoxville 56, Jackson Center 29

The Rangers built a 13-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 20-13 scoring advantage in the second quarter to extend the halftime lead to 18 in a big home nonconference win over Jackson Center on Saturday.

Erin Scott led New Knoxville with 15 points while Carly Fledderjohann scored 14.

Katie Sosby led Jackson Center with 12 points while Kylie Hartle scored 10.

Fairlawn 45, Ansonia 36

The Jets overcame a halftime deficit and earned a road nonconference win on Saturday.

The score was tied 8-8 at the end of the first but the Tigers took a 22-19 lead by halftime. Fairlawn used a 14-3 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take control.

Ashley Roush led Fairlawn with 16 points while Lauren Dudgeon scored 12 points.

Bradford 56, Houston 40

The Railroaders outscored Houston 33-20 in the second half to run away to a big nonconference win on Saturday in Bradford.

Bradford led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter but Houston closed the gap to 23-20 by halftime. The Railroaders won the third quarter 18-11 and the fourth 15-9 to pull away.

Jess Monnier led the Wildcats with 16 points while Hollie Voisard added nine.

