Hot-shooting Versailles rallies to beat New Bremen

VERSAILLES — Versailles beat New Bremen 69-55 in a battle between two previously unbeaten Midwest Athletic Conference teams on Thursday. With the win, the Tigers stayed tied for first place in the MAC with undefeated Minster.

Versailles won on Thursday with some long-range bombing. They made 11 three-pointers on the night, including seven in the second half to help a comeback effort.

Kelsey Custenborder hit two of her three 3-pointers in the early going as Versailles opened a 17-15 first quarter lead before New Bremen rallied to take a 33-27 advantage at the break.

Danielle Kunk and Caitlin McEldowney, who combined for eight 3s, caught fire in the second half as the Tigers scored 21 points each in the third and fourth quarters.

Versailles took a 48-45 lead after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Kunk made five 3-pointers and led the Tigers with 18 points. Custenborder scored 16 points, Lindsey Winner had 14 points and McEldowney added 13 points, including three 3s.

Houston 54, Fairlawn 47

After a slow start, Houston grabbed the lead by halftime and pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a Shelby County Athletic League win on its home court on Thursday.

The Jets took an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats battled back to take a 22-18 lead by halftime. Fairlawn used a 15-14 scoring advantage in the third to cut the deficit down a bit, but the Wildcats finished with an 18-14 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Hollie Voisard scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the first half for Houston while Amber Stangel scored 11 of her 15 in the second half. MaCalla Huelskamp led Fairlawn with 13 while Madison Pierce scored 10.

Botkins 40, Jackson Center 36

Botkins took an early lead and held on from there to earn a home SCAL win on Thursday.

The Trojans led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 18-16 at halftime. The Trojans used a 13-11 scoring advantage in the third to take a 31-27 lead heading into the fourth. The teams each scored nine points in the final quarter.

Boston Paul led Botkins with 15 points. Ashley Mullenhour scored 13 for the Tigers while Katie Sosby added 11.

Minster 54, Fort Recovery 24

Minster took a 25-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and then held Fort Recovery to 10 points the rest of the game as it cruised to a big home MAC win on Thursday.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 21 points while Jessica Falk added nine and Courtney Ernst scored eight.

Botkins, Houston earn close SCAL wins