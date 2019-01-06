Saturday roundup: Fairlawn rallies to beat Jackson Center 32-22

FAIRLAWN — Fairlawn finished the fourth quarter with a 17-6 scoring advantage to beat Jackson Center 32-22 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday.

The Jets led 14-10 at halftime but Jackson Center used a 6-1 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 16-15 lead heading into the fourth. Fairlawn dominated the final quarter, though, to earn the victory.

Lonna Heath led the Jets with nine points while MaCalla Huelskamp scored seven. The Jets made 11-of-36 shots attempts and had 22 rebounds and 12 steals.

Jackson Center statistics were not reported.

Russia 58, Houston 46

Russia fought back after trailing in the first quarter and earned a road SCAL win on Saturday.

The Wildcats led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter but Russia used a 16-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a five-point halftime lead. The Raiders then won the third quarter 12-9 and fourth 15-11 to put the victory away.

Laurissa Poling led Russia with 26 points while Jenna Cordonnier scored 15 and Ashley Scott added 13.

Jess Monnier led Houston with 13 points while Amber Stangel scored 11 and Hayden Riesenbeck added 10.

Fort Loramie 60, Botkins 29

Fort Loramie made quick work of Botkins in a home SCAL win on Saturday.

The Redskins jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and took a 33-13 lead into the locker room at halftime after shooting 50 percent from the floor in the first half.

Loramie finished the game shooting 48 percent from the floor while Botkins shot 35 percent.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 18 points and had 11 rebounds. Taylor Ratermann had 14 points and five steals while Dana Rose scored 11 points. McKenzie Hoelscher had five assists.

Carmen Heuker led the Trojans with six points.

Xenia 49, Sidney 46

Sidney rallied late but couldn’t complete a comeback in a road Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Saturday.

The Buccaneers took a 17-5 lead by the end of the first but Sidney used a 16-12 scoring advantage in the second and a 15-10 scoring edge in the third to pull within 39-36. The teams played to a 10-10 stalemate in the fourth.

Statistics were not reported.

It was the first win of the season for Xenia.

Tippecanoe 51, Versailles 47

Tippecanoe snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday by defeating Versailles 51-47 at home.

After the Tigers took a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, the Red Devils outscored them 13-4 in the second to take a 21-16 halftime lead, then built a 35-27 lead heading into the final quarter and held on from there.

Versailles statistics were not reported.

Minster 55, Lincolnview 25

Minster earned another lopsided win on Saturday by depantsing Lincolnview on the road.

The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-8 scoring advantage in the second to build a 27-15 halftime lead. They then used an 18-2 scoring edge in the third to put the game away.

Janae Hoying led Minster with 16 points while Jessica Falk added seven.

New Knoxville 59, Lehman Catholic 35

The Rangers built a 31-18 halftime lead and then used an 18-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter to put away a home nonconference game on Saturday.

Megan Jurosic led New Knoxville with 17 points while Morgan Leffel scored 14 and Erin Scott added 10.

Lauren McFarland led the Cavaliers with 11 points.

Troy Christian 55, Riverside 27

The Eagles outscored Riverside in each quarter of a home nonconference game on Saturday to pull away.

The Pirates trailed 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, then Troy Christian used a 12-3 scoring advantage in the second to take a 23-10 halftime lead. The Eagles outscored Riverside 12-7 in the third and 17-10 in the fourth.

Dana Jones led the Pirates with 13 points while Leah Kelsey added seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Russia 90, Bradford 23

Dominating may not be a strong enough term to describe Russia’s nonconference win at Bradford on Saturday.

The Raiders scored nearly at-will and held the Railroaders to six points in the first half to earn their biggest win of the season to date.

“What a good defensive effort we had tonight — I’m just so happy with the effort we had on that end of the court,” Russia coach Dave Borchers said.

Russia built a 34-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 60-6 at halftime.

Every player on Russia’s roster scored. Dawson Luthman led the team with 17 points while Jordan York scored 15. Mason Dapore added 11 and Will Sherman scored 10.

Fairlawn 59, Indian Lake 57

Fairlawn used a 15-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to earn a road nonconference win on Saturday.

The Jets led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 33-30 at halftime. The Lakers used a 20-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 50-44 lead into the fourth.

Skyler Piper scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the quarter to help the Jets rally. Ashton Piper scored 19 points.

“Indian Lake is a very solid team,” Fairlawn coach Justin Tidwell said. “Everyone who came in gave us solid minutes tonight and it was a great team win.”

Jackson Center 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 28

The Tigers pulled out to a 15-point lead by halftime and held Waynesfield-Goshen to 12 points in the second half of a big nonconference road win on Saturday.

Jackson Center led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 31-16 at halftime. The Tigers used a 13-6 scoring advantage in the third to push their lead to 22 points heading into the fourth.

Trent Platfoot, Christopher Elchert and Aidan Reichert each scored 12 points for Jackson Center.

Botkins 70, Newton 37

The Trojans picked up their third consecutive win by dominating Newton in a home nonconference game on Saturday.

Botkins led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and took a 35-17 lead by halftime.

Jaydon Wendel led Botkins with 17 points while Tyler Free and Spencer Heuker both scored 12. Zane Paul added 11.

Minster 57, Ottoville 47

The Wildcats overcame an early deficit and beat Ottoville in a road nonconference game on Saturday.

Ottoville led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a three-point lead at halftime. The Wildcats used a 13-4 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take control and finished with an 18-14 advantage in the fourth.

Mike Ketner led Minster with 20 points while Jarod Schulze scored 18 and Jack Heitbrink scored 12. Minster shot 21 for 53 (39.6 percent) from the field and outrebounded Ottoville 33-26. Schulze led the squad with 13 rebounds.

New Bremen 47, Mississinawa Valley 30

After a close first quarter, New Bremen pulled away by holding the Blackhawks to 10 points over the next two quarters.

The Cardinals took an 8-6 lead by the end of the first and then used a 13-6 advantage in the second quarter and a 12-4 advantage in the third to push their lead to 17 points.

Bryce Blickle led the Cardinals with 13 points.

Miami East 57, Riverside 52

The Pirates couldn’t hold onto an early nine-point lead and lost a home nonconference game on Saturday.

Riverside led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter but the Vikings battled back to tie it 31-31 at halftime. Miami East used a 14-12 scoring advantage in the third to take a two-point lead and then finished with a 12-9 advantage in the fourth.

“Tonight, I thought we got off to a great start, but then in the second quarter Miami East hit four big 3s that allowed them to catch back up,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “After being tied at halftime, it was just a great battle between our two teams in the second half.”

“We got it down to one with about 15 seconds left, but we couldn’t convert on offense and they made their free throws. Overall, I thought it was another good step forward for our team, and hopefully we will be ready for Perry and Triad next week.”

Kameron Schlumbohm led Riverside with 14 points while Kyle Knight added 11 and Lane Willoby scored 10. Riverside shot 20 for 48 (41.7 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Vikings 21-18.

Tri-Village 67, Houston 38

No information was reported.

Versailles 63, Franklin-Monroe 39

Evan Hiestand led the Tigers with 19 points and Michael Stammen scored 13 in a home nonconference win on Saturday.

BOWLING

Sidney boys 4th, girls 27th in Buckeye Classic

Sidney’s bowling squads traveled to Columbus for the Buckeye Classic on Saturday.

The tournament consisted of three regular games and eight Baker games. The top four teams out of 27 qualified for matchplay.

The boys squad finished fourth overall after losing to Mentor in matchplay 2-1. Kaden Abbott had a 572 series, Jaxon Rickey had a 565 series and Drake Cromes had a 559 series.

“It was an up-and-down type of day,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “We didn’t get off to a good start at all. The shot made it difficult for us, and spare shooting was poor. But we bounced back and had a great third game and a decent Baker set which put us in at fourth.

“Mentor bowled well all day, and they just made a few better shots than us. We had a good day.”

The girls did not qualify for matchplay and finished 27th. Sarah Bell had a 411 series.

“It was a rough day on the lanes,” Knoop said. “Very difficult shot out today. They put down a collegiate pattern and we haven’t experienced anything like that. It was a great learning experience.”

Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath drives past Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Jackson Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_DSC_6107.jpg Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath drives past Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Jackson Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Kennedy Spicer is pressured by Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour, left, and Kylie Hartle during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Jackson Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_DSC_5973.jpg Fairlawn’s Kennedy Spicer is pressured by Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour, left, and Kylie Hartle during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Jackson Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia, Fort Loramie girls earn SCAL victories

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

