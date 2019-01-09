Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie comes back, beats Russia

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie scored a big 60-58 double overtime win over archrival Russia on Tuesday night.

In the first overtime, Russia won the tip and quickly got a bucket by Will Sherman, and after a Fort Loramie miss, Mason Dapore connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Raiders a 47-42 lead.

Fort Loramie battled back. Senior guard Eli Rosengarten hit two free throws to cut the lead to three points, and after a Fort Loramie defensive stop, Grant Albers knocked down an elbow jump shot to cut it to one.

After Russia split a pair of free throws, Nick Brandewie hit a seven-foot jump shot to tie it 51-51. After both teams traded turnovers in the final eight seconds, the game headed to a second overtime.

Both teams took the lead early in overtime only to see the other team answer. Rosengarten hit a pair of free throws to push the Redskins on top 55-53, but Russia’s Daniel Kearns hit a left handed hook shot to tie it with 28 seconds left.

That set up the dramatics. Fort Loramie’s Nolan Berning passed to a wide open Rosengarten on the right wing and Rosengarten drilled the 3 to put the Redskins up by three points. Russia turned it over on the inbounds pass, and after a foul Brandewie connected on two free throws. Russia’s Evan Monnier drilled a half courter at the buzzer to make the final 60-58.

Fort Loramie got off to a quick start thanks to a big first quarter by Rosengarten. He had 10 points (including two 3-pointers) to help the Redskins take a 17-11 lead after one quarter.

Fort Loramie continued to hold a lead in the second quarter, but multiple turnovers allowed Russia to stay close and tie it at 21. The Redskins closed the half on a small 4-2 run to take the 25-23 lead into halftime.

It looked like Russia would take command in the third quarter as they dominated Fort Loramie 9-3 and took a 32-28 lead heading to the final quarter. The Redskins didn’t go away quietly, as Rosengarten and Brandewie connected on 3s to tie the game. Russia had multiple looks down in the final seconds, but none went in.

Rosengarten finished with a game-high 23 points while Brandewie scored 19. Nathan Raterman and Grant Albers each scored eight.

Sherman and Kearns each had 12 points for Russia while Dapore and Monnier both scored 10. Jordan York finished with nine.

Fort Loramie made 14-of-17 free-throw attempts while the Raiders made 5-of-11.

Girls basketball

Botkins 47, Parkway 26

Botkins took control by halftime and pulled away in the second half to a home nonconference win on Tuesday.

The Trojans led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 23-9 at halftime. They used a 24-16 scoring advantage in the second half to pull away.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins with 13 points while Jill Greve added seven. Nine other players scored.

Bradford 54, Fairlawn 37

The Railroaders took a 23-14 lead by halftime and pulled away in the second half to beat Fairlawn in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

Lonna Heath led the Jets with 11 points while Lauren Dudgeon and Ashley Roush each added nine.

Fort Recovery 61, Jackson Center 22

The Indians took a 24-12 lead by halftime and then used a 37-10 scoring advantage in the second half to pull away to a big nonconference win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Raquel Kessler led the Tigers with seven points while Ashley Mullenhour scored five.

New Bremen 57, Upper Scioto Valley 27

The Cardinals put Upper Scioto Valley away by halftime to earn a nonconference win on Tuesday.

New Bremen led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and 35-8 at halftime.

Kelly Naylor led New Bremen with 12 points while Kayla Bergman scored nine. Nine other players scored for the Cardinals.

Botkins, New Bremen girls squads earn nonconference victories

