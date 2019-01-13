Fort Loramie boys top Minster in overtime

By David Fong

MINSTER — While the Fort Loramie vs. Minster girls basketball game went to double overtime in the afternoon, the boys went to overtime Saturday night, with Fort Loramie holding on for the 47-45 victory.

Minster led by five, 42-37, with just 54 seconds to play in regulation. Fort Loramie’s Jake Ratermann hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut Minster’s lead to 42-40.

After Minster went up 44-40 on a basket by Jarod Schulze, Fort Loramie’s Nick Brandewie hit a free throw with 28 seconds left to cut the lead to three.

After a Minster timeout, Brandewie nailed a clutch 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to tie the game second things into overtime, tied at 44.

In overtime, Minster took a 45-44 lead on Schulze’s free throw, but Ratermann hit another 3-pointer, this time with 1.7 seconds to play, to give Fort Loramie the win.

Eli Rosengarten led the Redskins with 17 points, while Ratermann finished with 11. Schulze led Minster with 22 points, while Jack Heitbrink chipped in 12.

With the win, Fort Loramie improved to 6-4, while Minster fell to 7-4.

Fort Loramie 77, Fairlawn 47

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie defeated Fairlawn Friday night in a Shelby County Athletic League contest.

Fairlawn jumped out to a 12-4 lead, but Fort Loramie’s pressure created turnovers and transition baskets, allowing the Redskins to take a lead they would never relinquish, going on a 17-5 run at the end of the first half.

Nathan Raterman led Fort Loramie with 15 points, while Mason Kemper and Eli Rosengarten each added 10 points. Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 18 points, while Skyler Piper had 10 points.

Minster 51, Coldwater 42

MINSTER — Minster outscored Coldwater 10-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away late in what had been a one-possession game going into the final quarter Friday night.

Mike Ketner led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Jarod Schulze added 10.

St. Henry 61, New Bremen 31

SAINT HENRY — New Bremen fell to Saint Henry in Midwest Athletic Conference action Friday.

Patrick Wells and Nolan Bornhorst each scored seven points to lead the Cardinals.

With the loss, New Bremen fell to 4-5 (1-2 in the MAC), while St. Henry improved to 8-2 (2-1).

Lehman 32, Jackson Center 27

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team got its game in with Jackson Center Saturday and the Lady Cavaliers came away with a 32-27 victory.

Lehman led 12-4, 22-13 and 30-26 at the quarter breaks.

The scoring came to a halt in the fourth quarter, with Lehman scoring two points and holding Jackson Center to one.

Grace Monnin had eight points, six rebounds and two assists for Lehman. Lauren McFarland had five points and three steals and Hope Anthony also scored five points. Rylie McIver and Anna Cianciolo both had three steals and Grace Olding dished out two assists.

Lehman, 7-6, will host Hardin Northern Thursday in NWCC action.

Bowling

West Libery-Salem sweeps Riverside

BELLEFONTAINE — The Riverside boys and girls bowling teams lost to West Liberty-Salem Saturday at TP Lanes.

The WLS girls beat Riverside 2001-1946. Rayce Yelton led the Pirates with games of 167 and 200 for a 367 series. Kimber Waters added a 189 game.

The WLS boys beat Riverside 2026-2009. Spencer Hughes led Riverside with a 317 series, while Cameron Hill added games of 154 and 155.

Saturday games postponed

A number of games scheduled for Saturday were postponed as a result of the weather:

• The Sidney boys basketball team’s game with Wapakoneta has not yet been rescheduled.

• The Anna boys basketball team’s game at St. Henry has been rescheduled for Jan. 14 with a 6 p.m. JV start time. There will be no freshman game.

• The New Bremen at Covington boys basketball game has been rescheduled for Jan. 22 with a 6 p.m. JV start time.

• The New Knoxville boys basketball game at Jackson Center has been rescheduled for Jan. 21.

• The Houston vs. Newton boys basketball game has not yet been rescheduled.

• The Riverside vs. Triad boys basketball game has been rescheduled for Jan. 26, with a 6 p.m. JV start time.

• The Anna vs. Wayneville girls basketball game has not yet been rescheduled.

