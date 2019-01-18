Thursday roundup: Houston pulls away late to beat Jackson Center

HOUSTON — Houston picked up a 39-25 home Shelby County Athletic League win over Jackson Center on Thursday.

The Wildcats built a 7-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and then took a 21-11 lead by halftime. The Tigers pulled to within eight points by the end of the third, but Houston finished with a 10-4 scoring advantage in the fourth to pull away.

Amber Stangel scored 18 points for Houston, while Jessica Monnier added nine. Kylie Hartle led Jackson Center with eight.

The Wildcats made 11-of-16 free-throw attempts while the Tigers made 3-of-10.

Anna 58, Fairlawn 33

Anna used a big second quarter to pull away from Fairlawn to a road victory in SCAL action on Thursday.

The Rockets led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter but used a 24-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 35-16 halftime lead.

Lonna Heath led the Jets with 13 points while Lauren Dudgeon scored 10 and had three blocks.

Anna statistics were not reported.

Lehman Catholic 38, Hardin Northern 25

Lehman Catholic defeated Hardin Northern in a home Northwest Central Conference game on Thursday despite scoring just one point in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers led 15-5, 26-9 and 37-16 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland had nine points while Anna Cianciolo had eight points, three assists and four steals. Grace Monnin had six points and three steals and Hope Anthony pulled down six rebounds.

Versailles 49, St. Henry 43

Versailles stayed unbeaten in Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 49-43 home win over St. Henry on Thursday.

Versailles trailed 11-9 after one quarter, but took a 24-23 lead at halftime.

The Tigers stretched the lead to 37-29 after three quarters, with Hannah Barga scoring five points in the quarter and Caitlin McEldowney and Lindsey Winner scoring four each.

Barga and Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 10 points each, while Kelsey Custenborder added seven and Liz Ording scored six.

Minster 47, Marion Local 36

The Wildcats rebounded from a nonconference loss to Fort Loramie and stayed undefeated in MAC play win over Marion Local on Thursday.

Minster led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter but used a 15-2 scoring advantage in the second to take a 30-17 halftime lead.

Courtney Prenger led Minster with 16 points while Demaris Wolf added 10.

New Bremen 61, Parkway 13

The Cardinals had no problems in a road MAC game on Thursday. They took a 13-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 35-3 at halftime.

Kelly Naylor scored 17 points for New Bremen while Madison Cordonnier added 11. Ten other players scored for the Cardinals.

BOWLING

Sidney sweeps Piqua

Sidney’s bowling squads swept a road match at rival Piqua on Thursday.

The boys defeated the Indians 2,372-2,327 to improve to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play. Kaden Abbott had a 469 series, Jaxon Rickey had a 411 series and Drake Cromes had a 391 series.

“Kaden was huge tonight,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “He was the key factor for our win. We got off to a great start the first team game, but some bad spare shooting made it much closer than it should it of been the second game. Luckily, Kaden was locked in the whole match. Happy to have this freshman on our team.”

The girls team beat Piqua 1,609-1,538 to improve to 3-8 and 2-6. Camryn Smith had a 304 series, Kate Miller had a 278 series and Callie Fleming had a 269 series.

“Great win for us tonight,” Knoop said. “Going into Piqua’s house, it being a rivalry game, was a big one. We bowled as well as we have all season. We only had five girls tonight, and they all played a big role into the win.”

The wins by the squads earned Sidney a point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy race. The Yellow Jackets have a 10.5-4.5 lead after Thursday’s wins. The first school that reaches 11.5 points clinches the trophy.

Anna beats Fairlawn, Lehman Catholic defeats Hardin Northern

