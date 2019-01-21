Boys basketball: Anna moves up to No. 3 in D-III state AP poll

Anna moved up in this week’s Associated Press state boys basketball polls, while Minster earned votes for the first time this season.
The Rockets (12-0) moved up to No. 3 in Division III. They were ranked No. 4 last week and No. 5 in the inaugural 2019 poll two weeks ago.
Minster’s victory over defending Div. IV state champion Marion Local likely caught pollster’s attentions this week, as the Wildcats (9-5) received votes.
Sidney, which was ranked No. 10 in Div. I last week, dropped out of the poll this week. The Yellow Jackets (10-2) lost 63-61 to Fairborn last Friday.
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses).
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Moeller (21)
|13-0
|210
|2. Hilliard Bradley
|14-0
|165
|3. Dublin Coffman
|15-0
|142
|4. Sylvania Northview
|14-0
|115
|5. Akr. SVSM
|9-2
|114
|6. Pickerington Cent.
|13-1
|100
|7. Lorain
|10-1
|80
|8. Tol. Whitmer
|10-1
|63
|9. Lima Sr.
|12-1
|32
|10. Logan
|9-2
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 15.
|DIVISION II
|1. Trotwood-Madison (12)
|10-1
|190
|2. Day. Chaminade-Julienne (1)
|13-1
|156
|3. Cin. Taft (2)
|11-1
|150
|4. Cols. South (5)
|12-1
|147
|5. Cle. VASJ
|10-2
|104
|6. Cin. Wyoming
|9-1
|81
|7. Thornville Sheridan
|12-2
|69
|8. Cin. Hughes
|9-2
|52
|9. Wauseon
|9-3
|30
|10. Cin. Aiken
|11-3
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary (1) 25. Lima Shawnee 24. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. New Philadelphia 13. Canal Fulton NW 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Archbold (16)
|11-0
|199
|2. Wheelersburg (3)
|16-0
|160
|3. Anna (1)
|12-0
|116
|4. Genoa Area
|11-0
|113
|5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|9-2
|101
|6. Brookville
|13-1
|72
|7. Cin. Purcell Marian (1)
|12-2
|67
|8. Ottawa-Glandorf
|9-1
|54
|(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway
|12-1
|54
|10. Leavittsburg Labrae
|11-1
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 25. Albany Alexander 21. Ashtabula Edgewood 17. Middletown Madison 16. Oregon Stritch 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Berlin Hiland (15)
|15-1
|189
|2. Convoy Crestview (3)
|12-1
|173
|3. Toronto
|14-1
|125
|4. St. Henry
|9-3
|97
|5. Bristol
|10-2
|95
|6. Zanesville Rosecrans
|10-2
|78
|7. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|11-2
|74
|8. Hicksville
|11-0
|46
|9. Glouster Trimble
|9-2
|42
|10. Sycamore Mohawk
|13-0
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. (1) 22. Sarahsville Shenandoah 17. Minster 16. Tol. Maumee Valley 13.
Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.