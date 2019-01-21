Boys basketball: Anna moves up to No. 3 in D-III state AP poll

Anna moved up in this week’s Associated Press state boys basketball polls, while Minster earned votes for the first time this season.

The Rockets (12-0) moved up to No. 3 in Division III. They were ranked No. 4 last week and No. 5 in the inaugural 2019 poll two weeks ago.

Minster’s victory over defending Div. IV state champion Marion Local likely caught pollster’s attentions this week, as the Wildcats (9-5) received votes.

Sidney, which was ranked No. 10 in Div. I last week, dropped out of the poll this week. The Yellow Jackets (10-2) lost 63-61 to Fairborn last Friday.

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses).

DIVISION I 1. Cin. Moeller (21) 13-0 210 2. Hilliard Bradley 14-0 165 3. Dublin Coffman 15-0 142 4. Sylvania Northview 14-0 115 5. Akr. SVSM 9-2 114 6. Pickerington Cent. 13-1 100 7. Lorain 10-1 80 8. Tol. Whitmer 10-1 63 9. Lima Sr. 12-1 32 10. Logan 9-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 15.

DIVISION II 1. Trotwood-Madison (12) 10-1 190 2. Day. Chaminade-Julienne (1) 13-1 156 3. Cin. Taft (2) 11-1 150 4. Cols. South (5) 12-1 147 5. Cle. VASJ 10-2 104 6. Cin. Wyoming 9-1 81 7. Thornville Sheridan 12-2 69 8. Cin. Hughes 9-2 52 9. Wauseon 9-3 30 10. Cin. Aiken 11-3 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary (1) 25. Lima Shawnee 24. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. New Philadelphia 13. Canal Fulton NW 13.

DIVISION III 1. Archbold (16) 11-0 199 2. Wheelersburg (3) 16-0 160 3. Anna (1) 12-0 116 4. Genoa Area 11-0 113 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-2 101 6. Brookville 13-1 72 7. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 12-2 67 8. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-1 54 (tie) Sugarcreek Garaway 12-1 54 10. Leavittsburg Labrae 11-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 25. Albany Alexander 21. Ashtabula Edgewood 17. Middletown Madison 16. Oregon Stritch 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Berlin Hiland (15) 15-1 189 2. Convoy Crestview (3) 12-1 173 3. Toronto 14-1 125 4. St. Henry 9-3 97 5. Bristol 10-2 95 6. Zanesville Rosecrans 10-2 78 7. Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-2 74 8. Hicksville 11-0 46 9. Glouster Trimble 9-2 42 10. Sycamore Mohawk 13-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. (1) 22. Sarahsville Shenandoah 17. Minster 16. Tol. Maumee Valley 13.

Anna’s Griffin Doseck is pulled down by Marion Local’s Sam Huelsman while shooting during a nonconference game in Anna on Jan. 5. The Rockets are ranked No. 3 in Division III this week. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_DSC_6726-3.jpg Anna’s Griffin Doseck is pulled down by Marion Local’s Sam Huelsman while shooting during a nonconference game in Anna on Jan. 5. The Rockets are ranked No. 3 in Division III this week.

Minster earns votes in Division IV

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

