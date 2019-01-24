Scores Broadcast will highlight Fort Loramie, Minster girls

Key girls contests on the hardwood dominate the upcoming ScoresBroadcast.com schedule. One tilt matches a couple Midwest Athletic Conference schools which squared off twice a year ago.

When the Minster girls battled rival New Bremen last January, the Cards gave the eventual state champs a serious scare as Kelly Naylor’s game-tying, mid-court shot rimmed at the buzzer, recalled Jack Kramer, play-by-play announcer for the online service.

“I can remember describing the horn-beating, 40-footer as ‘in, out, and then back in and back out,’” Kramer said. “The game and the shot were both cliffhangers.”

Minster hung on to win, 47-44, in a ScoresBroadcast.com thriller that might repeat itself Thursday night when the two meet again. ScoresBroadcast is courtside for the 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Webcast time is 7:10.

The Wildcats then dealt New Bremen an 18-point defeat in the second game of the 2018 sectional tournament. That victory was one of a dozen straight for the ‘Cats in route to the Division IV state crown.

New Bremen (11-4) and St. Henry (10-5) are the two 3-2 clubs in the MAC trying to catch conference unbeatens Minster (14-1, 5-0) and Versailles (12-3, 6-0), which collide on Thursday, January 31, in another 7:10 webcast.

Number two state-ranked Minster is also featured versus the Anna Rockets (12-2, 7-1 Shelby County Athletic League) this Saturday, Jan. 26, at 2:10 p.m. on SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. The Rockets, who are a loss behind Fort Loramie in the SCAL, stunned Minster a year ago.

Minster and the number one-ranked Fort Loramie girls (15-1, 9-0) are in action a total of six times over the next 10 days or so in webcasts offered by the online service.

In Fort Loramie contests covered by SCORES, the Redskins are home to St. Henry in a Tuesday, Jan. 29, 7:10 webcast and home to SCAL challenger Anna in a Saturday, Feb. 2, 2:10 webcast.

A rematch of the 2018 state championship in D-IV takes place on Monday, Feb. 4, when Minster journeys to Ottoville for a 7:10 live stream. Minster also edged the Big Green in the 2017-18 regular season.

In an upcoming non-GWOC North contest for the Sidney boys (11-2, 8-1), the Yellow Jackets travel to St. Marys on Feb. 2. The webcast starts at 7:10.

Important SCAL boys games on SCORES pair Fort Loramie (9-4, 5-3) and Jackson Center (10-3, 6-2) on Jan. 25 and Anna (13-0, 8-0) and Jackson Center on Feb. 1. Webcast times for both are 7:40.

The Rockets are rated number four in Ohio in the latest D-III boys poll and garnered a first place vote.