Boys basketball: Anna ranked 6th in Div. III AP poll

Anna dropped in Division III and Sidney received votes in Division I in this week’s state Associated Press boys basketball polls.

The Rockets (16-1) lost their first game of the year on Friday against Jackson Center and bounced back with a win at Versailles on Saturday. They dropped from third in Div. III to sixth.

The Yellow Jackets (16-3) won four games in six days before the poll was released on Monday. They’ve peaked at No. 10 this season. Fellow GWOC American North squad Vandalia-Butler (16-2) is ranked ninth this week. It’s the first time the Aviators, which lost in overtime to Sidney in December, have been ranked this season.

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Cin. Moeller (22) 18-0 229 2. Dublin Coffman 17-0 176 3. Hilliard Bradley 16-0 174 4. Pickerington Cent. 17-1 135 5. Sylvania Northview 17-0 123 6. Lorain 15-1 100 7. Akr. SVSM 11-3 82 8. Tol. Whitmer 14-1 70 9. Vandalia Butler 16-2 34 10. Lima Sr. 12-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Logan 26. 12. Sidney 21. 13. Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14. Mentor 13.

DIVISION II 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (10) 16-2 192 2. Trotwood-Madison (6) 14-2 182 3. Cols. South (4) 15-1 160 4. Cin. Wyoming (1) 15-1 123 5. Cle. VASJ (1) 11-3 116 6. Cin. Taft 14-3 112 7. Cin. Hughes 14-3 95 8. Thornville Sheridan 15-2 77 9. Poland Seminary (1) 13-2 56 10. Wauseon 14-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. New Philadelphia 31. 12. Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III 1. Archbold (17) 17-0 219 2. Wheelersburg (3) 18-0 176 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 13-2 152 4. Genoa Area 14-0 120 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 110 6. Anna 16-1 106 7. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 16-3 93 8. Ashtabula Edgewood (1) 16-0 70 9. Brookville 15-2 56 10. Beaver Eastern 17-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV 1. Berlin Hiland (18) 19-1 200 2. Convoy Crestview (2) 16-1 177 3. Toronto 16-1 138 (tie) St. Henry 14-3 138 5. Bristol (1) 13-2 98 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-2 88 7. Zanesville Rosecrans 13-2 80 8. Hicksville 13-2 68 9. Sycamore Mohawk 15-1 61 10. Glouster Trimble 12-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11. Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13. Cincinnati Christian 12.

Anna’s Griffin Doseck drives past Marion Local’s Nathan Bruns during a nonconference game on Jan. 5 in Anna. The Rockets are ranked No. 6 in Division III in this week’s state Associated Press poll. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_DSC_6910.jpg Anna’s Griffin Doseck drives past Marion Local’s Nathan Bruns during a nonconference game on Jan. 5 in Anna. The Rockets are ranked No. 6 in Division III in this week’s state Associated Press poll. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney receives votes in Div. I

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

