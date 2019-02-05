Boys basketball: Anna ranked 6th in Div. III AP poll

Anna dropped in Division III and Sidney received votes in Division I in this week’s state Associated Press boys basketball polls.
The Rockets (16-1) lost their first game of the year on Friday against Jackson Center and bounced back with a win at Versailles on Saturday. They dropped from third in Div. III to sixth.
The Yellow Jackets (16-3) won four games in six days before the poll was released on Monday. They’ve peaked at No. 10 this season. Fellow GWOC American North squad Vandalia-Butler (16-2) is ranked ninth this week. It’s the first time the Aviators, which lost in overtime to Sidney in December, have been ranked this season.
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Moeller (22)
|18-0
|229
|2. Dublin Coffman
|17-0
|176
|3. Hilliard Bradley
|16-0
|174
|4. Pickerington Cent.
|17-1
|135
|5. Sylvania Northview
|17-0
|123
|6. Lorain
|15-1
|100
|7. Akr. SVSM
|11-3
|82
|8. Tol. Whitmer
|14-1
|70
|9. Vandalia Butler
|16-2
|34
|10. Lima Sr.
|12-3
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Logan 26. 12. Sidney 21. 13. Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14. Mentor 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)
|16-2
|192
|2. Trotwood-Madison (6)
|14-2
|182
|3. Cols. South (4)
|15-1
|160
|4. Cin. Wyoming (1)
|15-1
|123
|5. Cle. VASJ (1)
|11-3
|116
|6. Cin. Taft
|14-3
|112
|7. Cin. Hughes
|14-3
|95
|8. Thornville Sheridan
|15-2
|77
|9. Poland Seminary (1)
|13-2
|56
|10. Wauseon
|14-3
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. New Philadelphia 31. 12. Cin. Aiken 26.
|DIVISION III
|1. Archbold (17)
|17-0
|219
|2. Wheelersburg (3)
|18-0
|176
|3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|13-2
|152
|4. Genoa Area
|14-0
|120
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|14-2
|110
|6. Anna
|16-1
|106
|7. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(1)
|16-3
|93
|8. Ashtabula Edgewood (1)
|16-0
|70
|9. Brookville
|15-2
|56
|10. Beaver Eastern
|17-1
|45
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Berlin Hiland (18)
|19-1
|200
|2. Convoy Crestview (2)
|16-1
|177
|3. Toronto
|16-1
|138
|(tie) St. Henry
|14-3
|138
|5. Bristol (1)
|13-2
|98
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|14-2
|88
|7. Zanesville Rosecrans
|13-2
|80
|8. Hicksville
|13-2
|68
|9. Sycamore Mohawk
|15-1
|61
|10. Glouster Trimble
|12-3
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11. Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13. Cincinnati Christian 12.
Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.