Girls basketball: Fort Loramie No. 1, Minster No. 2 in state AP D-IV poll

Fort Loramie and Minster are Nos. 1 and 2 again in this week’s Associated Press state girls basketball Division IV poll.

The Redskins (19-1) and Wildcats (17-1) have been in the top two spots all season.

Versailles dropped out of the top 10 in Division III this week following a loss to West Liberty-Salem last week. West Liberty-Salem is in the poll for the first time this year at No. 10.

Versailles received votes in D-III, as did Anna.

Complete polls are below.

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Pickerington Cent. (15) 18-1 206 2. Centerville (3) 19-1 185 3. Canton McKinley (1) 18-1 160 4. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 18-2 120 5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1) 18-2 109 6. Cin. Walnut Hills 19-1 104 7. Can. Glenoak 14-1 96 8. Newark 18-1 88 9. Sylvania Southview (1) 15-1 56 10. Cin. Princeton 16-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 22. Dublin Coffman 21.

DIVISION II 1. Day. Carroll (8) 18-1 196 2. New Philadelphia (7) 15-0 185 3. Poland Seminary (2) 17-0 161 4. Tol. Rogers (6) 14-2 152 5. Thornville Sheridan 16-2 107 6. McArthur Vinton County 16-1 94 7. Bellevue 15-2 78 8. Trotwood-Madison 15-2 51 9. Cin. Indian Hill 16-2 46 10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 16-4 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. Perry 24. Wintersville Indian Creek 17. Granville 16. Franklin 14. Youngs. Mooney 12.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Africentric (20) 17-0 217 2. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 18-0 180 3. Waynesville (2) 18-0 155 4. Berlin Hiland 16-1 147 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 117 6. Doylestown Chippewa 17-1 89 7. Castalia Margaretta 17-2 61 8. Albany Alexander 18-2 58 9. Sardinia Eastern 19-2 40 10. W. Liberty-Salem 17-3 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 27. Anna 19. Lynchburg-Clay 17. Delta 14. Bellaire 14.

DIVISION IV 1. Fort Loramie (15) 19-1 212 2. Minster (1) 17-1 198 3. Cornerstone Christian (3) 18-2 153 4. New Madison Tri-Village 18-1 148 5. McDonald (2) 17-0 114 6. Fairfield Christian 17-1 82 7. Ottoville 18-2 77 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 16-1 65 9. Waterford 13-3 37 10. Berlin Center W. Reserve 17-1 33 (tie) Newark Cath. 16-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12. Covington 21. 13. Shadyside 16.

Fort Loramie’s Taylor Ratermann shoots with pressure from Anna’s Kiplyn Rowland during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins are No. 1 in Division IV again this week. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN020419LorGbb2-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Taylor Ratermann shoots with pressure from Anna’s Kiplyn Rowland during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins are No. 1 in Division IV again this week. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Versailles, Anna receive votes in Div. III

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.