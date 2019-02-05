Girls basketball: Fort Loramie No. 1, Minster No. 2 in state AP D-IV poll

Fort Loramie and Minster are Nos. 1 and 2 again in this week’s Associated Press state girls basketball Division IV poll.
The Redskins (19-1) and Wildcats (17-1) have been in the top two spots all season.
Versailles dropped out of the top 10 in Division III this week following a loss to West Liberty-Salem last week. West Liberty-Salem is in the poll for the first time this year at No. 10.
Versailles received votes in D-III, as did Anna.
Complete polls are below.
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Pickerington Cent. (15)
|18-1
|206
|2. Centerville (3)
|19-1
|185
|3. Canton McKinley (1)
|18-1
|160
|4. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
|18-2
|120
|5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1)
|18-2
|109
|6. Cin. Walnut Hills
|19-1
|104
|7. Can. Glenoak
|14-1
|96
|8. Newark
|18-1
|88
|9. Sylvania Southview (1)
|15-1
|56
|10. Cin. Princeton
|16-2
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 22. Dublin Coffman 21.
|DIVISION II
|1. Day. Carroll (8)
|18-1
|196
|2. New Philadelphia (7)
|15-0
|185
|3. Poland Seminary (2)
|17-0
|161
|4. Tol. Rogers (6)
|14-2
|152
|5. Thornville Sheridan
|16-2
|107
|6. McArthur Vinton County
|16-1
|94
|7. Bellevue
|15-2
|78
|8. Trotwood-Madison
|15-2
|51
|9. Cin. Indian Hill
|16-2
|46
|10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon
|16-4
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. Perry 24. Wintersville Indian Creek 17. Granville 16. Franklin 14. Youngs. Mooney 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Cols. Africentric (20)
|17-0
|217
|2. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|18-0
|180
|3. Waynesville (2)
|18-0
|155
|4. Berlin Hiland
|16-1
|147
|5. Ottawa-Glandorf
|19-1
|117
|6. Doylestown Chippewa
|17-1
|89
|7. Castalia Margaretta
|17-2
|61
|8. Albany Alexander
|18-2
|58
|9. Sardinia Eastern
|19-2
|40
|10. W. Liberty-Salem
|17-3
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 27. Anna 19. Lynchburg-Clay 17. Delta 14. Bellaire 14.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Fort Loramie (15)
|19-1
|212
|2. Minster (1)
|17-1
|198
|3. Cornerstone Christian (3)
|18-2
|153
|4. New Madison Tri-Village
|18-1
|148
|5. McDonald (2)
|17-0
|114
|6. Fairfield Christian
|17-1
|82
|7. Ottoville
|18-2
|77
|8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)
|16-1
|65
|9. Waterford
|13-3
|37
|10. Berlin Center W. Reserve
|17-1
|33
|(tie) Newark Cath.
|16-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 12. Covington 21. 13. Shadyside 16.
