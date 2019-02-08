Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Botkins to finish SCAL play undefeated

BOTKINS — Fort Loramie ran away by halftime to secure a victory over Botkins in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday. The 67-29 win wrapped up a perfect 12-0 record in SCAL play for the Redskins.

Fort Loramie took an early 9-2 lead but Botkins scored the next five points to come within two points. Fort Loramie then scored the next nine to take an 18-7 lead and then outscored the Trojans 21-10 in the second to take a 39-17 halftime lead.

Six different players scored in the third for Fort Loramie, which outscored Botkins 19-5 in the quarter.

Kenzie Hoelscher scored 15 points and had four assists while Marissa Meiring had 12 points, a team-high nine rebounds and four steals. Dana Rose and freshman Colleen Brandewie each scored eight points.

Makenna Maurer led the Trojans with nine points.

Fort Loramie shot 24 for 61 (39 percent) from the field while Botkins shot 9 for 27 (33 percent).

Russia 45, Houston 26

No information was reported.

Lehman Catholic 55, Lima Perry 35

Lehman Catholic cruised to a big win over Lima Perry in both teams’ Northwest Central Conference finales on Thursday.

Lehman led 16-3, 26-15 and 40-30 at the quarter breaks.

Carly Edwards had 10 points and six rebounds while Lauren McFarland had nine points and six rebounds. Anna Cianciolo had seven points and four assists, while Hope Anthony had seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Grace Monnin had six points and nine rebounds and Rylie McIver had five steals.

Minster 51, New Knoxville 34

Minster ran away in the second half of a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Wildcats built an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but New Knoxville used a 12-8 scoring advantage in the second to cut the gap to 26-20 at halftime. Minster outscored the Rangers 17-6 in the third, though, to put it away.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 22 points while Demaris Wolf added 10.

Erin Scott led New Knoxville with 11 points.

Riverside 43, Triad 38

The Pirates outscored Triad 14-7 in the fourth quarter to rally and earn a nonconference win on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter but Triad used a 14-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 20-19 halftime lead. The Cardinals led 31-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Shelby Giles led Riverside with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Courtnie Smith had 11 points and eight rebounds, Dana Jones scored eight points and Lauryn Sanford scored seven.

Riverside shot 13 for 51 (25.5 percent) from the field and outrebounded Triad 43-26. The Pirates had 20 turnovers.

“I’m proud of my girls for fighting the whole game and grinding out a tough win,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “They never give up and that’s all I ask as their coach. They played hard for 32 minutes tonight, and that’s how they pulled out the great team win. Moving forward we need to shoot better as a team and take better care of the ball.”

Versailles 59, Coldwater 34

No information was reported.

New Bremen 57, Marion Local 45

No information was reported.

BOWLING

Sidney splits match at Vandalia-Butler

Sidney’s bowling squads split a match at Vandalia-Butler on Thursday.

The boys squad beat Butler 2,394-2,292 to improve to 12-5 overall and 9-5 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Logan Finke had a 429 series and Harrison Fisher had a 417 series. Drake Cromes had a single game of 258 and Jaxon Rickey had a single game of a 222.

“Such a big win for us,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “Butler now only has two losses on the season and both are from us. It just shows what we are capable of. We went to their house and beat a great team. Very proud of the young men today.”

Sidney’s girls squad lost 1,792-1,568 to drop to 4-13 and 4-11. Sarah Bell had a 277 series, Cassie Trudeau had a 270 series and Emma Hurley had a 266 series.

“Not our best match, but it wasn’t horrible either,” Knoop said. “Still need to get better with spare shooting. We will see more wins come when that gets better. Either way, improvement has been shown throughout the year.”

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Butler 62, Sidney 14

Sidney dropped its final Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Wednesday in Vandalia and finishes conference play winless.

Butler built a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 40-11 at halftime. The Aviators outscored Sidney 22-3 in the second half.

Hallie Truesdale led Sidney with nine points while Emma Wiford brought down seven rebounds.

Sidney shot 4 for 28 (14.3 percent) from the field and had 27 turnovers.

BOWLING

Riverside splits match with Indian Lake

Riverside’s bowling squads split a match with Indian Lake on Wednesday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Riverside’s boys lost 2,247-1,934. Xavier Clerico led the Pirates with a 297 series and Bailey Gammell added a 160 game.

Riverside’s girls squad won 1,929-1,761. Rayce Yelton paced the Pirates with a 340 series and Kimber Waters added a 167 game.

Kenzie Hoelscher https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_DSC_2803-1.jpg Kenzie Hoelscher

Sidney bowling squads split match at Vandalia-Butler

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.