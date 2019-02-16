Friday roundup: Fairlawn beats Jackson Center in OT

SIDNEY — Good shooting from the free-throw line in overtime helped Fairlawn finish Shelby County Athletic League play with an upset win over Jackson Center on Friday.

The Jets — which lost at home to last-place Houston last Friday — made 7-of-10 foul shots in overtime to beat Jackson Center 56-54.

The Tigers finish in second place in the SCAL with a 9-3 league record while Fairlawn finishes sixth.

Drew Maddy, Isaac Ambos and Ashton Piper each made a pair of free throws in overtime while Skyler Piper split a pair. Ambos also added a basket to aid in Fairlawn’s 9-5 scoring advantage.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 18 points while Ambos scored 10, eight of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Skyler Piper finished with nine.

Fairlawn took an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 18-14 at halftime. The Jets pushed their lead to 32-24 heading in the fourth but Jackson Center used a 23-15 scoring advantage in the quarter to force overtime with a 47-47 tie.

TJ Esser and Christopher Elchert each led Jackson Center with 13 points while Trent Platfoot scored 11 and Aidan Reichert added eight.

Fairlawn made 25-of-34 free-throw attempts while Jackson Center made 17-of-28.

Fort Loramie 60, Botkins 49

The Redskins pulled away from Botkins in the second half to earn a road SCAL win on Friday.

Fort Loramie, which tied with Russia and Anna for the league title last year, is in fourth place in the SCAL with a 7-5 league record, a half-game behind Russia.

Anna plays at Russia on Tuesday. If the Raiders lose, Fort Loramie will tie with them for third place.

Botkins finishes SCAL play in fifth place with a 4-8 record.

Fort Loramie and Botkins connected early and often in the first half from 3-point range. Nolan Berning hit three first-half 3-pointers while Botkins made six, with two each from Tyler Free, Zane Paul and Jayden Priddy-Powell.

The Redskins led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 29-28 at halftime. Fort Loramie got a huge third quarter from Eli Rosengarten, as he scored 13 of his team’s 18 points in the frame to give the team a 47-40 lead. Fort Loramie used a 13-9 scoring advantage in the fourth to seal the win.

Rosengarten led Fort Loramie with 28 points while Berning finished with nine and Raterman finished with eight.

Priddy-Powell led Botkins with 14. Paul added 12 and Jaydon Wendel scored nine.

The two teams are in the same Piqua Division IV sectional and could face off in a sectional final on March 1 if both win their first two tournament games.

Russia 60, Houston 38

Russia’s seniors scored 56 of the team’s 60 points to help the squad win on senior night at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Jordan York led Russia with 19 points while Daniel Kearns scored 14, Evan Monnier added nine and Carter Francis scored eight.

After taking a 14-11 scoring advantage by the end of the first, Russia used a 22-8 scoring advantage in the second to push its halftime lead to 36-19. The Raiders led 56-28 heading into the fourth.

John Leist led Anna with 14 while Brennan Arnold scored 12.

Houston finishes SCAL play in seventh place with an 11-1 league record. Russia has a 7-4 conference record and wraps up SCAL play on Tuesday at home against Anna.

Lehman Catholic 46, Lima Temple Christian 36

Lehman Catholic ran away in the fourth quarter to secure a Northwest Central Conference win on Friday in Lima.

The Cavaliers finish NWCC play in third place (their highest finish in four years) with a 5-3 record.

Lehman led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime. Temple Christian used an 8-3 scoring advantage in the third to pull within 23-22, but the Cavaliers closed out the win with a 23-14 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 21 points while Elliott Gilardi scored 13.

St. Henry 54, Minster 52

The Redskins outscored the Wildcats 18-16 in the fourth quarter to earn a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday in Minster.

St. Henry led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter but Minster rallied to pull within 21-20 at halftime. It was tied 36-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Jarod Schulze led Minster with 20 points and had eight rebounds and Jack Heitbrink added 14 points and had eight rebounds. Cody Frericks added a team-high nine rebounds and Mike Ketner led the squad with four assists and two steals.

Minster shot 18 for 50 (36 percent) from the field and won the rebounding battle 32-24. The Wildcats had 10 turnovers compared to three by St. Henry.

Fort Recovery 58, New Bremen 55

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter to down New Bremen on Friday in a home MAC game.

New Bremen led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 34-28 at halftime. The Cardinals had a 47-38 lead at the end of the third, but Fort Recovery used a 20-8 scoring advantage in the fourth to pull away.

Bryce Blickle led New Bremen with 19 points while Nolan Bornhorst scored 16 and Patrick Wells added nine.

Delphos St. John’s 42, Versailles 33

Versailles finished MAC play with a road loss on Friday.

St. John’s led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime. It was tied 29-29 at the end of the third quarter, but the Blue Jays used a 13-4 scoring advantage in the fourth to close it out.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 18 while Evan Hiestand scored 12.

The Tigers are in fifth place in MAC play with a 5-3 record. Most of the rest of the league’s teams will wrap up MAC play next week.

Upper Scioto Valley 84, Riverside 65

Riverside couldn’t slow down Upper Scioto Valley in an NWCC game on Friday.

The Pirates led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter but Upper Scioto Valley took the lead at 37-34 by halftime. The Rams used a 27-17 scoring advantage in the third and 20-14 advantage in the fourth to close out the win.

“USV is a pretty solid basketball team,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “They had really good guard play tonight and we had no answer for their big guys down low. I think that we caught them a little off guard in the first half, but we knew that we would have to keep playing great basketball in order to stay with them in the second half.

“After halftime, we took the lead back early, but there was a two-minute stretch in the third quarter where we turned the ball over three times and they hit three 3’s to break it open.”

Kyle Knight led Riverside with 17 points while Lane Willoby scored 15 and had six rebounds. Wyatt Auflick scored 13 and Wade Auflick added 11.

Riverside shot 26 for 52 (50 percent) from the field but were outrebounded 24-22 and committed 17 turnovers.

The Pirates finish NWCC play with a 3-5 record and tied with Temple Christian for sixth place.

Ashton Piper https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_Piper-Ashton_ne2019216194248661-2.jpg Ashton Piper

Fort Loramie, Russia pick up SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.