Boys basketball: Griffin Doseck named SCAL player of the year

Anna senior forward Griffin Doseck has been named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year.

Doseck, who was a second-team all-SCAL selection last year, headlines the 2018-19 all-SCAL teams, which were released on Friday.

Doseck averages 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Among his notable performances this year, he scored 20 points against St. Henry and 19 points against Marion Local. Anna coach Nathan Barhorst said he’s considering collegiate scholarship offers from Division III schools.

The entire all-SCAL first team is made of Anna and Jackson Center players. The schools finished first and second, respectively, in the league this year.

Aside from Doseck, Anna junior guards Riley Huelskamp and Bart Bixler were also named first team.

Huelskamp averages 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He scored a career-high 23 points in a game against Jackson Center this season. Bixler averages 16 points and 2.3 assists per game. He scored a career-high 27 points last Saturday.

Jackson Center sophomore forward Aidan Reichert and senior guard Trent Platfoot were also named first team.

Reichert averages 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shoots 55 percent from the field, including 44 percent from three-point range. Platfoot averages 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 47 percent from the field.

Fort Loramie junior guard Nick Brandewie, Fairlawn sophomore guard Ashton Piper, Botkins senior guard Spencer Heuker and Russia junior guard Mason Dapore and senior forward Daniel Kearns were named second team.

Brandewie averages eight points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals per game. Heuker averages 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Dapore averages 11.7 points and three assists per game. He’s shooting 45 percent from the field 89 percent from the free-throw line. Kearns averages 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He’s shooting 53 percent from the field.

Piper’s statistics were not available at press time.

Botkins’ Zane Paul, Fort Loramie’s Eli Rosengarten, Houston’s John Leist, Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert and Russia’s Jordan York were named honorable mention.

Teams are determined by voting of the league’s head coaches. The leading vote-getter is named player of the year.

Anna senior Griffin Doseck shoots during a nonconference game against Greeneview on Feb. 2 in Anna. Doseck was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year.

Anna, Jackson Center players dominate all-SCAL 1st team

2018-19 ALL-SCAL BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS First team Griffin Doseck, sr., F, Anna Aidan Reichert, so, F, Jackson Center Trent Platfoot, sr., G, Jackson Center Riley Huelskamp, jr., G, Anna Bart Bixler, jr., G, Anna Second team Nick Brandewie, jr., G, Fort Loramie Ashton Piper, so., G, Fairlawn Spencer Heuker, sr., F, Botkins Mason Dapore, jr., G, Russia Daniel Kearns, sr., F, Russia Honorable mention Botkins: Zane Paul, (so.) Fort Loramie: Eli Rosengarten (sr.) Houston: John Leist (sr.) Jackson Center: Christopher Elchert (jr.) Russia: Jordan York (sr.)

