Boys basketball: Sidney’s Andre Gordon named first team all-Ohio

Andre Gordon leaves Sidney as one of Ohio’s best.

Gordon, a senior point guard, has been named first team all-Ohio in Division I. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released Div. I and II all-state teams on Wednesday. Selections are based on regular-season performance only.

Gordon, who signed with Virginia Tech last November, averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game in regular season. He scored 30 or more points four times, including a 42-point performance in a win over Wapakoneta.

Gordon is Sidney’s career record holder for points (2,013), assists (550) and steals (236). He was a four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets.

“He’ll go down as the best player in school history,” Sidney coach John Willoughby said of Gordon after the team’s 65-60 sectional final loss to Springfield earlier this month. “For what he’s accomplished, and what the team has accomplished as a team, he’s going to go down as the very best.

“I know I’m biased, but just coaching Andre and the way he’s acted, you’re not going to get much better or any better.”

Gordon announced last spring he was going to transfer and finish his high school career with Huntington Prep, a nationally-renowned prep program based in West Virginia.

After picking up an offer from Virginia Tech in late October, Gordon decided a few weeks later to return to Sidney and finish his career with the senior teammates he’d played with since elementary school.

Sidney was state-ranked for much of the season and amassed an 18-4 record, including dramatic overtime wins at Vandalia-Butler and at home against Wayne.

The Yellow Jackets advanced to a sectional final for a second-straight year but lost to Springfield in a nailbiter for the second-straight year.

Sidney’s two sectional wins boosted the team’s total to 20, which is a single-season program record.

Gordon scored 30 points and had nine rebounds in a sectional quarterfinal win over Carroll and scored 45 points and had eight rebounds in a semifinal win over Springboro. He scored 25 points and had four steals against Springfield.

Gordon’s C2K Elite AAU teammate Samari Curtis was named the Div. I player of the year. Curtis, a senior guard and Cincinnati recruit, averaged a GWOC-best 34.1 points per game in regular season and also averaged 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.5 steals. Curtis scored 47 points in an 80-70 loss at Sidney on Jan. 8.

Trotwood-Madison senior guard Amari Davis was named the D-II player of the year. Davis, a senior guard and Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit, averaged 30.1 points, seven rebounds, 6.4 steals and 2.4 assists per game in regular season for the Rams, which will play in a Div. II state semifinal on Thursday. He scored 36 points in a 90-69 win at Sidney on Jan. 25.

Mr. Basketball will be announced on Thursday. Division III and IV teams were released on Tuesday.

The OPSWA took over coordinating all-state and all-district teams in 2017 from the Associated Press, which greatly reduced its coverage of high school athletics nationwide that year.

The OPSWA has media panels that select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams based on first and second team all-district selections.

Complete Div. I and II teams are below.

DIVISION I

First team

Ben Roderick, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 6-foot-5, sr., 25.9 points per game; VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-5, jr., 27.5; Devon Grant, Lorain, 6-0, sr., 26.1; Kaleb Martin, Green, 5-9, sr., 19.4; Samari Curtis, Xenia, 6-4, sr., 34.4; Bo Myers, Logan, 6-5, sr., 27.4; Miles McBride Cincinnati Moeller, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Andre Gordon, Sidney, 6-2, sr., 22.6; Alek West, Sylvania Northview, 6-4, sr., 20.2; Andre Harris, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-3, sr., 17.0.

Player of the year: Samari Curtis, Xenia.

Coach of the year: Bob Krizancic, Mentor.

Second team

Kyle Goessler, Brunswick, 6-2, sr., 22.4; Javohn Garcia, Pickerington Central, 6-3, sr., 20.1; Luke Floriea, Mentor, 5-10, jr., 19.1; Lunden McDay, Akron St, Vincent-St. Mary, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Ra’Heim Moss, Springfield, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Michael Kreill, Vandalia Butler, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Jack Sawyer, Pickerington North, 6-5, soph., 22.2; Josiah Fulcher, Lima Senior, 6-1, jr., 17.1; Eddie Colbert, Toledo Whitmer, 6-6, sr., 20.1; Kade Ruegsegger, Dover, 6-3, jr., 16.2.

Third team

Samuel Emich, Copley, 6-6, sr., 16.8; Sencire Harris, North Canton Hoover, 6-4, fr., 20.4; Matt Allocco, Hilliard Bradley, 6-4, jr., 16.3; Dominiq Penn, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, jr., 19.9; Sean Marks, Lewis Center Olentangy, 5-10, sr., 19.8, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Alec Pfriem, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Jackie Harris, Toledo St. Francis, 6-7, sr., 21.8; Taevon Pierre-Louis, Lorain, 6-6, sr., 18.0; Eric Hanna, Olmsted Falls, 6-0, sr., 18.8; Anthony Mazzeo, Massillon Jackson, 6-3, sr., 17.1.

Special mention

Brady Snyder, Canal Winchester; Max Martz, Upper Arlington; Jeremiah Keene, Westerville North; N’Keeley Elmore, Columbus Northland; Bryson Lane, Olentangy Orange; Jordan McMillian, Westerville South; D.J. Dial, Lyndhurst Brush; John Hugley, Lyndhurst Brush; Keaton Williams, Dresden Tri Valley; Ian Sexton, Dover; Jake Maranville, Uniontown Lake; Derrick Anderson, Youngstown Boardman; Julian Jackson, Massillon Perry; Todd Simons, Austintown Fitch; Jayvon Maughmer, Chillicothe; Bash Wieland, Liberty Township Lakota East; Garrett Denbow, Ashland; Devin Williams, Toledo Start.

Honorable mention

Garvin Clarke, Euclid; Kenny Ganley, Brecksville-Broadview Heights; D.J. Harrell, Cleveland East Tech; Dakota Cochran, Shaker Heights; Mike Bekelja; Damion Williams, Willoughby South; Chad Rogers, Mentor;

Jordan Soyars, Barberton; D.J. Jones, Copley; Evan Bainbridge, Stow-Munroe Falls; Matt Salopek, Akron Hoban; Jarmond Hogg, Akron Ellet; Kobe Johnson, Canton McKinley; Will Hyde, Massillon Jackson; Christian Parker, Canton GlenOak; Brett Martin, Massillon Washington; Dom McGhee, Warren Harding;

Caleb Bell, Logan; Brandon Noel, Chillicothe;

Jacob Drees, Hilliard Davidson;

Ryan Hall, Kettering Fairmont; Ronnie Hampton, Huber Heights Wayne; D’Marco Howard, Hamilton; Max Land, Cincinnati Moeller; Landen Long, Mason; Shaunn Monroe, Fairborn; Mo Njie, Centerville;

Tehree Horn, Sylvania Southview; Isaac Elsasser, Bowling Green; Ryan Nunn, Findlay; Max Denman, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne; DaSean Nelson, Toledo Rogers; Sam Clear, Sylvania Northview.

DIVISION II

First team

Morgan Safford, Columbus Hartley, 6-foot-4, sr., 25.6; Luka Eller, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-7, jr., 27.1; C.J. Charleston, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, sr., 24.7; Chris Livingston, Akron Buchtel, 6-5, fr., 24.3; Cyler Kane-Johnson, Niles McKinley, 5-10, sr., 25.6; Amari Davis, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, sr., 30.1; Brandon Hawaway, Norwalk, 6-2, sr., 20.5; Na’elle Simmons, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-7, sr., 15.3; Davin Zeigler, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-2, sr., 20.7; D’Arris Dean, Cincinnati Aiken, 6-0, sr., 21.9.

Player of the year: Amari Davis, Trotwood Madison.

Coach of the year: Zach Brown, London.

Second team

Otto Kuhns, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, jr., 22.0; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-2, jr., 22.6; R.J. Clark, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-11, sr., 21.3; Ethan Heller, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 21.5; Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, jr., 25.2; Joey Edmonds, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Milton Gage, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Paul McMillan, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-2, fr., 25.1; Cade Stover, Lexington, 6-5, sr., 18.0; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, soph., 25.5.

Third team

Spencer Hall, Louisville, 6-8, sr., 13.5; Trey Woodyard, London, 6-6, soph., 16.0; Erik Painter, Bay Village Bay, 6-1, sr., 20.0; Treohn Watkins, Columbus South, 6-0, sr., 13.4; Quentin Richardson, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, jr., 20.8; Mason Montgomery, Vermilion, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Levi Seiler, Wauseon, 6-4, sr., 17.3; Nate Voll, New Philadelphia, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Evan Conley, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-0, sr., 18.2; CJ Napier, Middletown Fenwick, 6-5, sr., 19.3.

Special mention

Myles Martinez, Columbus Centennial; Josh Irwin, West Geauga; Josh Raley, New Concord John Glenn; Craig Bober, St. Clairsville; Jordan Zimmerman, Steubenville; Gabriel Roach, East Liverpool; Brice Williams, Minerva; Blane Himmelheber, Alliance Marlington; Chris Richardson, Richfield Revere; D.J. Snyder, Peninsula Woodridge; Luke Fennell, Canal Fulton Northwest; A.J. McClellan, Cortland Lakeview; Braeden O’Shaughnessy, Poland Seminary; Cooper Donaldson, Jackson; Elijah Williams, Athens; Seth Dennis, Vincent Warren; Devin Carter, Greenfield McClain; Gavin Arbaugh, McArthur Vinton County; Nekhi Smith, Cincinnati Taft; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee; Quan Hilory, Mansfield Senior.

Honorable mention

Luke Frazier, Mentor Lake Catholic; Nick Stoltz, Geneva; Roderick Coffee III, Painesville Harvey; Bryon Ottrix Jr., Cleveland Glenville; Javon Todd, Lorain Clearview; Jaden Hameed, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph; Taryl Davis, Cleveland Central Catholic;

Trevor Strata, Alliance; Brandon Heigelmann, Tallmadge; Reese Leone, Beloit West Branch; Jonathan King, Akron Buchtel; Hunter Drenth, Richfield Revere; Michael Knoll, Medina Buckeye; Brock Brumfield, Medina Buckeye; Daniel Kramer, Poland Seminary; Marquel Gillespie, Youngstown Chaney; Austin Claussell, Girard;

Cory Call, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley; Evan Upthegrove, Washington Court House Washington; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm; Riley Gibson, Circleville; Noah Nichols, Vincent Warren; Cobe Marquez, Waverly; Ethan Watson, Hillsboro; Grant Heileman, Thornville Sheridan; Caleb Wallis, Jackson;

Trent Valentine, Cambridge; Cade Williams, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley; Michael Allan, Wintersville Indian Creek; Noah Begue, New Philadelphia; Adam Chaney, Carrollton; Matt Busby, St. Clairsville; Hunter Moore, Duncan Falls Philo; James Roundtree, Steubenville;

Zach Sawyer, Columbus Watterson; Mack Anglin Marengo Highland; Kayin Derden, Columbus DeSales; Dylan Herbert, Delaware Buckeye Valley; Benjamin James, Columbus Independence; Tronny Keaton, Columbus Marion-Franklin; A.J. Kenney, Caledonia River Valley; Taquan Simington, Columbus South;

Carl Blanton, Trotwood-Madison; Twon Hines, Dayton Northridge; Dionte McBride, Cincinnati Woodward; Anthony McComb, Dayton Thurgood Marshall; Thomas Myers, Clarksville Clinton-Massie; Evan Prater, Cincinnati Wyoming; Darren Rubin, Dayton Oakwood;

Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky; Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork; Isaiah Alsip, Galion; Adam Scott, Wapakoneta; Jaron Sharp, Kenton; Genesis Warith, Toledo Scott.

Gordon owns Sidney’s career points, assists, steals records

