Houston will celebrate renovations done to its baseball complex during a the team’s opening day on Saturday, including renovations done to the field and dugouts, seen here on Wednesday. The Wildcats will host Springfield Catholic Central on Saturday in a doubleheader, which will start at 11 a.m. In between games at approximately 1:30 p.m., the school will honor the 1075 team, which won the Shelby County Athletic League title. The renovations recently done to the complex included the construction of new dugouts and a building with restrooms, concessions and a press box. New bleachers and batting cages were also installed, along with a new scoreboard and storage area. The school invites all community members to come out and join the celebration on Saturday.
Houston will open renovated baseball complex on Saturday
Community is invited to join celebration
A look at the new building with restrooms, concession stands and a press box.
A look at the new scoreboard installed at Houston’s baseball complex.
Another look at the new building at Houston’s baseball complex that contains a concession area (bottom level) and press box (top level).
A look at a recently constructed batting cage located at Houston’s baseball field.
A view of the recently renovated Houston baseball complex.
