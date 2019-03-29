Thursday roundup: Middendorf throws no-hitter against Russia

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie senior pitcher Jared Middendorf threw a no hitter in a Shelby County Athletic League game against Russia on Thursday to help the squad earn a 2-0 win.

Middendorf struck out seven batters and allowed just two walks. He immediately picked off one of the batters who walked.

Russia senior left-hander Daniel Kearns allowed three hits, but they were enough for Fort Loramie to get a pair of runners across the plate.

Fort Loramie scored first in the second inning when Shane Hilgefort reached on a fielder’s choice grounder, then Nathan Raterman followed with a hit. Ben Barhorst then hit an RBI single with two outs to put the Redskins ahead 1-0.

The Redskins’ second run came in the fourth. Devin Wehrman led off the inning with a double down the left-field line, then Middendrof hit a sacrifice bunt. The Raiders had a throwing error on Middendorf’s bunt, and Wehrman scored all the way from second base.

Tecumseh 6, Sidney 3

The Arrows scored three late runs to break a tie and hand Sidney its first loss of the season on Thursday in nonconference action in New Carlisle.

Sidney took a 2-0 lead after scoring a run in each the second and third innings, but the Arrows scored three in the bottom of the third. Sidney tied it in the fourth, but Tecumseh scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to earn the win.

The Yellow Jackets had two hits and four errors while Tecumseh had five hits and one error.

Carson Taylor and Brandon Rose had Sidney’s hits. Kaden Walker and Trey Werntz each drew two of the team’s eight walks.

Werntz was charged with the loss. He allowed two earned runs on two hits in three innings.

Anna 12, Fairlawn 2

The Rockets broke open Thursday’s SCAL contest with eight runs in the second inning and cruised from there to a run-rule win in six innings.

Anna had 13 hits and one error while Fairlawn had two hits and six errors.

Jarred Siegle was 3 for 4 with two runs and Brayden Collier was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Carter Elliott was 2 for 3 with two runs and Andrew Scully was 2 for 3. Tyler McClay scored two runs and had a three-RBI double and Cole Maurer had 2 RBIs.

Siegle picked up the win in the mound. He allowed one hit and had six strikeouts in four innings.

Doug Wright was charged with the loss. He gave up 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ashton Piper was 2 for 2 for the Jets with one walk and 1 RBI.

Houston 5, Jackson Center 0

The Wildcats picked up a road SCAL win on Thursday. They scored one run in the first, two in the third and two in the fourth.

Houston had five hits and no errors while the Tigers had five hits and two errors.

Howie Ludwig picked up the win for Houston. He had 11 strikeouts and pitched a complete game.

Elijah Beaver was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI for Houston while John Leist was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Ja. Leist and Ludwig each drew two walks.

Jacob Francis was charged with the loss. He gave up two hits and five walks in three innings with five strikeouts.

Aidan Reichert was 3 for 3 for Jackson Center. Francis and Vetter each had one double.

Lehman Catholic 25, Trotwood-Madison 0

The Cavaliers earned a big run-rule nonconference win on the road on Thursday.

Drew Barhorst picked up the win on the mound. He struck out seven batters and allowed one walk in five innings.

Bryce Kennedy hit a home run and Drew Barhorst had a triple. Alex Keller had one double while Jared Magoteaux and Seth Roe each had two doubles.

New Bremen 8, Riverside 1

New Bremen scored six runs in the first three innings to pull away early in a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

The Cardinals had 10 hits and one error while Riverside had two hits and one error.

Nick Wells earned the win. He allowed two hits in three innings and had two strikeouts. Ben Kuck pitched three innings and had four strikeouts while not allowing a hit.

Aaron Vonderhaar was 3 for 4 for New Bremen with 1 RBI while Zach Bertke was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Both doubled, as did Ryan Bertke.

Zane Rose was charged with the loss for Riverside after allowing six runs on seven hits in three innings. Hunter Hubble and Brody Rhoads picked up the team’s hits.

Minster 10, Spencerville 1

The Wildcats put away a home nonconference game on Thursday with seven runs in the fifth inning.

Trent Roetgerman as 3 for 4 for Minster while Jack Heitbrink and Noah Enneking were each 2 for 3 and Adam Ketner was 2 for 4. Heitbrink and Roetgerman each had a double.

Ethan Lehmkuhl picked up the win for Minster. He pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Brookville 7, Versailles 4

The Tigers lost a home nonconference game on Thursday after the Blue Devils scored three runs in the seventh.

The Blue Devils took advantage of three hits and two Versailles errors in the top of the seventh to put the game away and finished it by retiring the Tigers in order in the bottom half.

Brookville pulled ahead with three runs in the fourth, though Versailles tied it 4-4 with three runs in the fifth.

Brookville had nine hits and one error while Versailles had seven hits and four errors.

Zach Griesdorn and Kyle Pothast each had two hits for Versailles, including one double each. Will Eversole also doubled. Griesdorn had 2 RBIs.

Nathan Wagner was charged with the loss. His only inning of work was the seventh.

SOFTBALL

Russia 7, Fort Loramie 2

Russia scored three runs in the first inning and added four in the fourth to take control of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

The Raiders had 13 hits and two errors while Fort Loramie had eight hits and five errors.

Leadoff hitter Olivia Moorman was 3 for 4 for Russia and scored two runs. Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3, had 2 RBIs and scored two runs. Kendall Monnin was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and scored one run. Hammonds hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for Russia. She allowed one earned run on six hits in five innings and had one strikeout.

Aleah Frilling was charged with the loss. She allowed six earned runs on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings and had two strikeouts.

Macy Imwalle was 2 for 4 for the Redskins while Katelyn DeLoye had a double.

Anna 12, Fairlawn 2

The Rockets earned a run-rule SCAL win in six innings on Thursday in Anna.

Anna scored two runs in each of the first two innings, scored one in the fourth, added two in the fifth and closed it out with five in the sixth.

Grace Maurer was 2 for 4 with a home run and a double for the Rockets. Carey White was 3 for 4 and had two doubles and one triple. Brandi Weber was 2 for 4, and Taylor Spence was 1 for 4, with her hit being a home run.

Renee Gent had a double for Fairlawn.

Eliana Crosson picked up the win in the circle for Anna.

Houston 18, Jackson Center 1

The Wildcats scored all their runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to earn a run-rule SCAL win on Thursday in Jackson Center.

The Wildcats had seven hits and no errors while Jackson Center had five hits and five errors. Houston drew eight walks.

Allisen Foster was 2 for 3 for Houston and scored three runs while Emilee Foster was 3 for 4. Olivia Bowser scored three runs and had 3 RBIs. Allisen Foster and Peyton New each had a double.

Emilee Foster picked up the win in the circle; Kenleigh Fortner was charged with the loss.

Ashley Mullenhour was 2 for 3 for Jackson center and Grace Wooley had a double.

Lehman Catholic 33, Trotwood-Madison 0

The Cavaliers picked up a dominating nonconference win in three innings on Thursday in Trotwood.

Madalyn Kirtley faced 10 batters and didn’t allow a hit. She gave up one walk and had five strikeouts.

Lehman had 16 hits. Grace Monnin had a double and three singles, Angela Brunner hit a double and had two singles and Abby Schutt hit a double and a triple.

New Bremen 7, Riverside 3

The Cardinals scored all seven of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a nonconference victory on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside scored two runs in the bottom of the first, then neither team scored until New Bremen tied it 2-2 in the fifth. The Cardinals then scored five in the sixth.

New Bremen had 11 hits and no errors while Riverside had 10 hits and three errors.

Marissa Topp was 3 for 3 for the Cardinals with 1 RBI and also drew two walks. Kira Bertke and Erin Smith were both 2 for 4 while Abbi Thieman was 2 for 5. Bertke led the squad with 3 RBIs.

Molly Smith earned the win after allowing two earned runs in seven innings. She had five strikeouts.

Jalynn Stanley picked up the loss. She allowed two earned runs in seven innings and had nine strikeouts.

Stanley was 2 for 4 at the plate and had two doubles. Leah Kelsey was 2 for 4.

Minster 18, Lincolnview 3

The Wildcats dominated a home nonconference game on Thursday. They had 14 hits and two errors while Lincolnview had three hits and seven errors.

Kaitlyn Wolf was 3 for 4 for Minster with 2 RBIs while Taylor Homan was 3 for 4 with 7 RBIs. Laney Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Homan, Hemmelgarn, Wolf and Emily Stubbs each had one double while Danielle Barhorst had a triple.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win. She gave up one earned run on two hits in four innings and had seven strikeouts.

Graham 12, Versailles 5

The Tigers dropped a nonconference game on Thursday in St. Paris.

The Falcons had 21 hits and one error while Versailles had eight hits and no errors.

Caitlyn Luthman was 2 for 4 for Versailles. Hannah Barga was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Lauren Monnin was 2 for 2.

Monnin was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and allowed 12 earned runs on 21 hits.

BOYS TENNIS

Sidney 3, Xenia 2

The Yellow Jackets earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League win on Thursday in Sidney.

Prem Dev won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles and Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles. Broc Bey lost 7-5, 0-6, 12-10 (super tiebreaker) at third singles.

Jersain Brux and Kazuma Okada won 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and Tyler Overholser and Isaiah Brux lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Russia softball squad picks up 7-2 win over Redskins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.