District Nine games: Gordon and company put on dunk show

TROY — Fans expecting an exhibition of athleticism got one on Friday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center.

Sidney’s Andre Gordon and Xenia’s Samari Curtis are both heading to major Division I collegiate programs (and Springfield’s RaHeim Moss will in football or basketball). The trio performed bunch of amazing feats in the District Nine Division I/II/III boys all-star game.

Gordon, who signed with Virginia Tech last fall, played one last game with longtime teammate Ratez Roberts.

Gordon and Roberts had plenty of highlights. The biggest crowd reaction may have come on a free-throw attempt. Roberts intentionally threw a foul shot off the glass, and Gordon leapt over defenders for a rebound and threw in a one-handed dunk.

Gordon scored a game-high 42 points for the North squad while and Roberts scored nine. Versailles’ Evan Hiestand scored two. Anna’s Griffin Doseck played but didn’t score.

Curtis, who was named Mr. Basketball last week, scored 31 for the South squad. He’ll play collegiately at Cincinnati. Moss, who is undecided, scored 28.

The South beat the North 158-117.

Gordon is Sidney’s all-time leading scorer and own the career assists record. He was named the District Nine Div. I player of the year and will also play in the Ohio vs. Kentucky all-star game on April 13 at Thomas More College.

Gordon averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game while Roberts averaged 9.8 points and 4.3 blocks this season for Sidney, which finished 20-5. Roberts will play collegiate football at Urbana.

Doseck averaged 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for Anna. He was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year and District Nine D-III player of the year.

Hiestand averaged 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for Versailles. He was named first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference.

Versailles’ Ording among stars in girls game

Versailles’ Elizabeth Ording was among three area seniors that played in the girls game and was among the leading scorers.

Ording scored 17 points for the North squad while Versailles’ Kelsey Custenborder scored 13, most of which came in the first half. Anna’s Breah Kuck added eight points.

The North started slow but got a spark from Morgan Haney late in the first half and pulled away for a 100-80 win. Haney, a Miami East player who will play collegiately at Albany, led the squad with 29 points. Springfield’s Trinity Morton-Nooks led the South with 33.

Ording averaged 9.4 points and seven rebounds per game for the Tigers and was a second team all-Midwest Athletic Conference selection. Custenborder averaged 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and was honorable mention all-MAC. Kuck averaged 7.8 points per game and was honorable mention all-Shelby County Athletic League.

Gordon scores 42, Ratez Roberts scores 9 in final game together

