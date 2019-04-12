Thursday roundup: Jackson Center beats Botkins for 1st SCAL win

BOTKINS — Jackson Center earned its first Shelby County Athletic League victory of the season on Thursday with an 8-1 win over Botkins.

The Tigers scored one run in each of the first, second and third innings to take control and then ran away by scoring five runs in the last three innings. They had 11 hits and two errors while Botkins had two hits and six errors.

Jacob Vetter pitched a complete game for Botkins. He had four strikeouts and one walk and didn’t allow an earned run.

Vetter, Christopher Elchert and Aidan Reichert were each 2 for 4 at the plate while Trent Platfoot was 2 for 3. Reichert had 2 RBIs and Platfoot hit a double.

Jack Leisner was charged with the loss for Botkins. He pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs. He had two strikeouts and one walk.

Ethan Motter doubled for the Trojans.

Houston 7, Fairlawn 0

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first two innings to take control and then ran away with four more in the seventh to win an SCAL game on Thursday in Sidney. They had five hits and one error while Fairlawn had five hits and three errors.

John Leist picked up the win in the mound. He pitched a complete game and had nine strikeouts and one walk.

Dominic Beaver was 1 for 2 with two runs. Leist also scored two runs.

Keith Orndorff was charged with the loss for Fairlawn. He gave up three earned runs on three hits in six innings. He had three strikeouts and five walks.

Dominic Davis was 1 for 1 for the Jets while Gage Sharrock was 1 for 2.

Russia 10, Riverside 0

The Raiders picked up their second consecutive victory by beating Riverside in five innings on Thursday in Russia. They had seven hits and one error while Riverside had two hits and nine errors.

Daniel Kearns picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and had 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Will Sherman was 2 for 3 for the Raiders. Both his hits were doubles. Aiden Shappie had 3 RBIs and Gavin George scored two runs.

Zane Rose was charged with the loss. He allowed three earned runs in four innings and gave up four walks.

Rose and RJ McGowan were 1 for 2 at the plate.

Coldwater 14, Minster 2

The Wildcats dropped a Midwest Athletic Conference game in five innings on Thursday in Minster. Coldwater had 10 hits and no errors while the Wildcats had seven hits and nine errors.

Coldwater took control by scoring eight runs in the first two innings and then scored six in the fourth and fifth to end it.

Jack Heitbrink picked up the loss for Minster. He gave up two earned runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings and had one strikeout.

Jack Olberding was 2 for 2 at the plate. Dylan Sharp hit a double.

St. Henry 3, New Bremen 0

New Bremen lost its first MAC game of the season on Thursday in St. Henry. The Redskins took advantage of two errors by New Bremen in the second inning and scored all of their runs in the inning.

Both teams had five hits. The two errors in the second were New Bremen’s only of the game; St. Henry didn’t commit any errors.

Spencer Alig was charged with the loss. He pitched a complete game and had four strikeouts and one walk.

Justin Tenkman was 2 for 3 at the plate for New Bremen.

Versailles 11, New Knoxville 0

Versailles became the latest opponent to earn a run-rule win over New Knoxville. The Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning to take control and earn a home MAC win on Thursday.

Versailles had 14 hits and no errors while New Knoxville had five hits and three errors.

Nathan Wagner earned the win for Versailles. He gave up five hits in five innings and had eight strikeouts with one walk.

Zach Griesdorn was 3 for 3 with three runs and 1 RBI for the Tigers while Andrew DeMange was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Both each hit a double. Wagner was also 3 for 3 at the plate.

SOFTBALL

Sidney 11, Bellefontaine 8

The Yellow Jackets earned their third victory in a row by defeating the Chieftains in nonconference play on Thursday in Bellefontaine.

Sidney scored four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead and never trailed. After Bellefontaine pulled within one run, the Yellow Jackets scored seven runs in the last three innings to close it out.

Lauren Barker picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and had nine strikeouts and two walks.

MacKenzie Benshoff was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs for Sidney while Jenna Smith was 3 for 4 with three runs, 2 RBIs and two stolen bases.

Naida Stephens, Hallie Westerbeck, Allie Herrick, Heidi Aselage and Alli Milanese each had two hits. Stephens had four stolen bases, Westerbeck hit a double, Aselage scored two runs and Milanese had 2 RBIs.

Fort Loramie 8, Anna 3

After trailing 1-0 early, Fort Loramie scored two runs in the third to take the lead and then added six more over the next three innings to pull away from the Rockets in an SCAL game on Thursday in Anna.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and three errors while Anna had three hits and six errors.

Aleah Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. She had six strikeouts and two walks.

Clara Gephart, Macy Imwalle and Lauren Bergman each had two hits for Fort Loramie. Frilling hit a double.

Elaina Crosson was charged with the loss for Anna. She allowed three earned runs in seven innings and had four strikeouts and three walks.

Carrie White was 2 for 3 and hit a home run for Anna. Brandi Weber had Anna’s other hit.

Houston 5, Fairlawn 0

The Wildcats earned an SCAL win on Thursday at Fairlawn. They had six hits and two errors while the Jets had three hits and five errors.

Emilee Foster picked up the win for Houston. She allowed one hit in four innings and had eight strikeouts.

Foster was 2 for 3 at the plate while Marah Sanders was 2 for 4.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. She had four strikeouts and three walks.

Botkins 10, Jackson Center 4

The Trojans picked up an SCAL win on Thursday in Botkins. They had 10 hits and three errors while Jackson Center had five hits and three errors.

Courtney Sutton picked up the victory for Botkins. She had 12 strikeouts.

Maggie Buettner had three hits while Hayley Pugne had two hits.

Kenleigh Fortner was charged with the loss for Jackson Center.

Minster 9, Coldwater 1

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday in Coldwater. They had 10 hits and no errors while the Cavaliers had four hits and four errors.

Minster took control with four runs in the third inning and added five more in the fifth and sixth to close it out.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win. She allowed one earned run on four hits in seven innings and had 15 strikeouts and four walks.

Karly Richard and Danielle Barhorst were both 2 for 4 with two runs for the Wildcats. Richard hit two doubles and Taylor Homan hit one.

New Bremen 11, St. Henry 2

The Cardinals picked up a home MAC win on Thursday. They had nine hits and three errors while St. Henry had three hits and five errors.

Molly Smith was 4 for 4 for New Bremen with 2 RBIs and two runs. Hannah Tenkman hit a double.

Smith picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and didn’t give up an earned run. She had six strikeouts and two walks.

Riverside 8, Tecumseh 5

The Pirates earned a nonconference victory on Thursday in New Carlisle. They had 15 hits and five errors while Tecumseh had five hits and one error.

Jalynn Stanley picked up the win. She pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on three hits. She had one strikeout and one walk.

Shelby Giles was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs. She hit a home run. Malaina Jenkins was 3 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs and Leah Kelsey was 3 for 4. Jordyn Marshall was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.

Brookville 6, Versailles 5

The Tigers lost a nonconference game in 10 innings on Thursday in Brookville. The Blue Devils broke a 5-5 tie when Jessica Brown led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to center field.

The Tigers scored a run to take a 5-3 lead in the seventh but the Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to force extra innings.

Brookville had 10 hits and three errors while Versailles had seven hits and one error.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss. She allowed four earned runs in nine innings and had two strikeouts and one walk.

Makenzie Knore was 2 for 5 for Versailles and hit a double. Hannah Barga and Caitlyn McEldowney both also doubled. Monnin hit a home run.

BOYS TENNIS

Sidney 4, Trotwood-Madison 1

The Yellow Jackets earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover win on Thursday in Sidney to improve to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in American League play.

Prem Dev won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles while Grant Hoying won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Jersain Brux and Brock Bey lost 6-3, 6-7 (7-3 set tiebreaker) 10-8 at first doubles while TJ Leonard and Nobel Zhou won 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

SOFTBALL

Sidney 8, West Carrollton 4

The Yellow Jackets earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover win on Wednesday in Sidney. They scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead and scored three in the sixth to close it out.

Lauren Barker earned the win for Sidney. She had 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Hallie Westerbeck was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs. She hit a home run. Allie Herrick was 3 for 4 with one double, Naida Stephens was 2 for 4 and Barker was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Destiny Harris was 1 for 1 and scored two runs.

Houston, Russia baseball squads earn lopsided wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

