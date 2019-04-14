Friday roundup: Sidney baseball, softball teams beat Trotwood 15-2

SIDNEY — Sidney stopped a three-game losing streak by handing Trotwood-Madison its latest run-rule loss in a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover baseball game on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets needed four innings to reach 15 runs and earned a 15-2 victory. It’s the fifth run-rule loss for Trotwood, which hasn’t had a game closer than eight runs.

Sidney had eight hits and didn’t commit an error; Trotwood had three hits and had one error.

Mitch Larger picked up the win on the mound. He pitched two innings and gave up one earned run. He had five strikeouts and two walks and didn’t allow a hit.

Ryan Caufield was 2 for 2 at the plate with 2 RBIs and two runs. He had a double. Lathan Jones, Carson Taylor and Ryan Schoss were all 1 for 1. Larger had four stolen bases and Schloss had three.

Fort Loramie 5, New Bremen 4

Fort Loramie stayed undefeated on the season with a comeback win over New Bremen on Friday at home in nonconference action.

New Bremen scored one run in the fourth to tie it 2-2 and then added two in the fifth to take a two-run lead. The Redskins scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to rally.

Shane Hilgefort drew a walk to start the seventh for Fort Loramie, then Carter Mescher reached first on an infield error by the Cardinals. Nathan Raterman then hit a two-run single to center field to give the Redskins the win.

Fort Loramie had seven hits and two errors while New Bremen had six hits and two errors.

Griffin Meyer earned the win on the mound for Fort Loramie. He pitched 2 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit. He had three strikeouts.

Justin Tenkman was charged with the loss for New Bremen. He pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs. He had three walks and struck out two batters.

Raterman was 2 for 2 while CJ Billing was 2 for 3 for Fort Loramie. Jared Middendorf was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Tenkman was 2 for 4 for New Bremen while Mitchell Hays was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Anna 4, Minster 1

The Rockets bounced back from a big loss to Fort Loramie with a home nonconference victory over Minster on Friday. They had five hits and three errors while Minster had three hits and no errors.

Anna scored two runs in the first and added one more in each the third and fifth innings. Minster’s run came in the fifth.

Jacob Robinson picked up the win for Anna. He pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. He had four strikeouts and one walk.

Kyle Evans was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs at the plate while Wil Luthman was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs. Luthman’s hits came on a home run and a triple.

Jack Olberding was charged with the loss for Minster. He pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks. He had five strikeouts.

Jack Heitbrink and Gabe Phillips each had a double for Minster.

Riverside 6, Houston 3

Houston scored two runs in the top of the first inning of a nonconference game against Riverside on Friday but the Pirates scored five in the bottom half and cruised from there to earn a home victory.

Riverside had seven hits and seven errors while Houston had two hits and three errors.

RJ McGowan pitched a complete game for Riverside. He had six strikeouts and three walks. He didn’t allow any earned runs.

Harley Asbury was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run. Zane Rose hit a double.

Wyatt Kunk was charged with the loss for Houston. He pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits. He had four strikeouts and three walks.

John Leist scored two runs.

Marion Local 15, Lehman Catholic 14

The Cavaliers lost a slugfest in a nonconference game on Friday in windy conditions Maria Stein.

The Flyers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally and win the back-and-forth contest. They had 12 hits and three errors while Lehman had 10 hits and five errors.

Jared Magoteaux was charged with the loss. He pitched in the sixth and seventh innings and gave up four earned runs on three hits and four walks.

Drew Barhorst had three hits for Lehman, including two triples. He had 5 RBIs. Alex Keller and Magoteaux each had two hits.

SOFTBALL

Coldwater 13, Houston 6

Six errors proved costly for Houston in a nonconference loss at Coldwater on Friday.

Allisen Foster was 3 for 4 with a home run. Peyton New was 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs.

As of Friday, Houston was undefeated in Shelby County Athletic League play but hadn’t won a nonconference game.

“We keep playing like Jekyll and Hyde,” Houston coach Brent New said. “Hopefully we can stay more consistent on defense.”

Minster 23, Spencerville 3

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win in five innings on Friday in Minster. They had 15 hits and two errors while Spencerville had four hits and nine errors.

Jenna Poepppelman was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and three runs for Minster. She had two doubles. Taylor Homan was 1 for 3, with her hit being a home run. She had 3 RBIs and scored two runs.

Royce Glass was 2 for 3 and Kaitlyn Wolf and Mara Schmiesing were each 2 for 4. Wolf, Schmiesing and Laney Hemmelgarn each had 3 RBIs. Wolf and Glass hit doubles and Schmiesing hit a triple.

Hemmelgarn picked up the win for Minster. She pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run four hits and two walks. She had four strikeouts.

Riverside 3, Marion Local 2

Two runs in the first inning proved crucial as Riverside held on to earn a victory in a nonconference game on Friday in Maria Stein.

“Both teams played a good game,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “Both pitchers limited the offense on both sides of the ball.”

Jalynn Stanley picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on five hits and five walks in seven innings. She had six strikeouts.

Sierra Snow was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Riverside. Stanley hit a double.

Fort Recovery 22, Russia 7

The Raiders dropped a nonconference game on Friday in Russia.

This story will be updated with information if reported on Monday.

Sidney 15, Trotwood-Madison 2

The Yellow Jackets won a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday in run-rule fashion.

This story will be updated with information if reported on Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Anna boys, girls 2nd at Columbus Grove Invitational

Anna’s boys and girls track and field teams finished second at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Friday.

Anna’s girls were second out of 13 teams with 93.3 points while Columbus Grove was first with 117. Botkins finished third with 65 points.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the 300 hurdles in 46.54 seconds and was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.47.

Kaitlyn Harris was second in the 100 meter dash in 14.72 while Shoemaker was second in the 200 in 27.52 and Chloe Baughman was second in the 400 in 1:05.78. Mackensie Littlefield and Shoemaker tied for second in pole vault by clearing 8-6. Lauren Barhorst was second in shot put with a throw of 34-0.

The Rockets won the 400 relay in 53.59 and the 800 relay in 1:55.

Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was first in the 100 hurdles in 16.50 and was second in the 300 hurdles in 51.86. Grace Homan was second in discus with a throw of 116-8.The Trojans won the 1,600 relay in 4:21 and were third in the 3,200 in 10:53.

Anna’s boys squad finished second with 115.5 points while Lincolnvivew was first with 129.5. Botkins finished 11th.

Anna’s Bart Bixler was first in the 400 meter dash in 52.20 seconds. Malachi Minnich was second in the 100 dash in 12.15 while Bixler was third in the 200 in 24.34. Riley Huelskamp was third in the 400 in 54.10.

Alex Bruggaman was first in the 110 hurdles in 16.19 while Colton Nanik was first in the 300 hurdles in 43.10.

Kamren Steward was second in long jump with a leap of 19-6.75. Isaac Dodds was third in shot put with a throw of 43-1.5.

The Rockets were first in the 800 relay in 1:34, first in the 1,600 relay in 3:34, second in the 400 relay in 45.63 and third in the 1,600 relay in 8:41.

Fairlawn competes at Graham Invitational

Fairlawn’s boys track squad was ninth out of 15 teams in the Graham Invitational on Friday in St. Paris while the girls were eighth out of 13 schools.

Madison Huelskamp was first in girls long jump with a leap of 15-6, which she had on her first try.

Issac Ambos was fourth in the boys 800 run in 2:10.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

