Tuesday roundup: Sidney baseball, softball squads fall to Piqua

SIDNEY — A pitcher’s duel turned into a lopsided loss for Sidney against Piqua on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets had a one-run lead after four innings but Piqua scored five runs in each the fifth and sixth innings and ran away to a 12-2 victory in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division baseball game in Sidney.

The Indians, which beat Sidney 12-1 on Monday in Piqua, completed a series sweep with the win.

Sidney scored one run in the bottom of the third and led 1-0 heading into the fifth. Mick Karn hit a grand slam home run to left field in the fifth to get the Indians going.

The Indians added one more run in the fifth, then scored five in the sixth on four hits and three walks. They added another two runs in the seventh.

Sidney starter Mitch Larger picked up the loss. He pitched five innings and allowed five earned runs on five hits and six walks. He had four strikeouts.

Piqua had 11 hits and two errors while Sidney had four hits and no errors.

Leadoff hitter EJ Davis was 2 for 3 for Sidney with 1 RBI. He hit a double, as did Kaden Walker.

Russia 1, Jackson Center 0

The Raiders scored a run in the sixth and held on to win a pitcher’s duel in Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Jordan York led off the sixth with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. He then moved to third on a ground out by Carter Francis, then scored on a sacrifice flyout by Will Sherman.

Evan Monnier earned the win for Russia. He pitched a complete game and allowed three hits and one walk. He had six strikeouts.

Carson Regula was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. He pitched a complete game and allowed three hits and one walk. He had four strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 21, Ridgemont 8

The Cavaliers scored nine runs in both the first and second innings and cruised from there to a Northwest Central Conference victory on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lehman had 22 hits and two errors while Ridgemont had 10 hits and two errors.

Jacob Trent and RJ Bertini were each 4 for 4. Bertini had 3 RBIs and scored two runs while Trent had 3 RBIs, scored four runs and had one triple.

Bradly Haynes, Mitchell Sollmann, Drew Barhorst, Alex Keller, Jared Magoteaux, John Cianciolo and Bryce Kennedy each had two hits. Trent hit a home run while Haynes, Magoteaux and John Cianciolo each hit one double.

Magoteaux picked up the win on the mound. He pitched three innings and gave up three hits. He had four strikeouts.

Minster 7, Marion Local 5

Minster scored two runs in the seventh inning and held off Marion Local in the bottom half to earn a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

Gabe Phillips hit a 2 RBI single on a line drive to right field with two outs in the top of the seventh to put the Wildcats ahead. Marion Local drew two walks in the bottom of the seventh and had a runner on third but failed to score.

The Wildcats had eight hits and one error while Marion Local had eight hits and three errors.

Jack Heitbrink picked up the victory on the mound. He pitched the last two innings and didn’t allow a hit. He had four strikeouts and two walks.

August Boehnlein and Trent Roetgerman were each 2 for 4 while Jack Olberding was 2 for 5 with a double.

New Bremen 7, Parkway 1

The Cardinals scored six runs in the first four innings to take control of a MAC game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen had nine hits and one error and Parkway had two hits and two errors.

Spencer Alig picked up the win for the Cardinals. He pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. He had six strikeouts and one walk.

Justin Tenkman was 2 for 3 and Ryan Bertke was 2 for 4. Tenkman and Mitchell Hays each hit one double.

Riverside 21, Waynesfield-Goshen 1

The Pirates had no problems in an NWCC run-rule victory on Tuesday at Waynesfield-Goshen.

Riverside had 17 hits and one error while Waynesfield-Goshen had two hits and nine errors.

RJ McGowan picked up the win. He pitched five innings and had 11 strikeouts without giving up a walk.

Justin Ritzma was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and three runs. He hit one double.

Levi Godwin, Zane Rose, Kale Long and Harley Asbury each had two hits. Asbury and Godwin each hit two doubles while Long, Rose and Braeden Steeley each hit one.

St. Henry 3, Versailles 0

The Redskins scored three runs in the sixth inning, and it was enough to beat Versailles in a MAC game on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Zach Griesdorn was charged with the loss for Versailles. He pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.

Versailles managed three hits against St. Henry’s Rylee Deitsch in seven innings.

SOFTBALL

Piqua 5, Sidney 4, 8 innings

With the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth inning against Sidney on Tuesday in Piqua and with the game tied 4-4, Kylie Trissell lofted a ball towards deep right field to easily score Kenzi Anderson from third base.

When the ball fell behind the outfielder, it became a walk-off single and gave the Indians a GWOC American North Division win. Piqua, which the Yellow Jackets 9-5 on Monday in Sidney, completed a series sweep with the win.

Sidney had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Naida Stephens singled and eventually came around to score on Lauren Barker’s RBI single.

But Piqua answered with three runs in the home first. Hannah Anderson and Kamy Trissell singled before Paige Hinkle ripped a two-run double in the gap. Kathy Young’s sacrifice fly would score the third run.

In the second, Hannah Anderson hit her second home run off Sidney in as many days, lofting the ball over the fence in right-center field to make it 4-1. Both Hannah and Kenzi Anderson have two home runs each in the season.

After that, both Piqua pitcher Mariah Blankenship and Sidney pitcher Lauren Barker put zeroes on the scoreboard until the Sidney fifth.

Heidi Aselage had a single and Alli Milanese had a double. Jenna Smith’s fielder’s choice scored one run and the second run scored on a Piqua throwing error.

Sidney tied it in the sixth. Milanese singled and with two out and Stephens drilled a RBI double to the left field fence.

But Blankenship would not allow a Sidney baserunner the rest of the way.

Piqua missed a golden opportunity to score in the home sixth. Kenzi Anderson reached on an error and Young singled. But Barker retired the next three batters.

The eighth started with Kenzi Anderson walking and Young singling. Reagan Toopes reached on an error to load the bases and giving Kylie Trissell the opportunity for the walk-off single to end it.

Blankenship pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one — finishing the eighth by striking out the final two batters she faced.

Barker pitched a 10-hitter for Sidney, striking out four and walking one.

Russia 7, Jackson Center 1

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Jackson Center. They scored four runs in the first three innings to take control.

Russia had 10 hits and two errors while Jackson Center had eight hits and three errors.

Olivia Moorman and Shea Borchers were both 2 for 3 for Russia. Borchers scored two runs.

Morgan Wenrick picked up the win for Russia. She pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. She had one strikeout.

Kenleigh Fortner was charged with the loss. She allowed four earned runs and had four strikeouts in seven innings.

Ashley Mullenhour hit a double.

Ridgemont 10, Lehman Catholic 9

The Cavaliers tried to rally but couldn’t in a Northwest Central Conference game on Tuesday at Ridgemont. They had just two hits in the first five innings and fell behind. They scored four each in both the sixth and seventh.

Lehman had 10 hits and five errors while Ridgemont had eight hits and one error.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss. She gave up six walks and had seven strikeouts.

Grace Monnin hit a home run and had a double for Lehman.

Minster 3, Marion Local 1

The Wildcats scored two runs in the sixth to break a tie and stay atop the Midwest Athletic Conference with a victory over Marion Local on Tuesday.

Minster had nine hits and no errors while Marion Local had five hits and one error.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win for Minster. She pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Kaitlyn Wolf was 3 for 3, including two doubles. Danielle Barhorst and Emily Stubbs each had two hits.

New Bremen 12, Parkway 9, 8 innings

The Cardinals stayed in the MAC race by beating the Panthers on Tuesday in Rockford. They scored five runs in the first two innings to take the lead and never trailed, though they needed three runs in the top of the eighth to break a tie.

New Bremen had 21 hits and one error while Parkway had 14 hits and two errors.

Hannah Tenkman and Erin Smith were 4 for 5 for New Bremen. Smith had 2 RBIs and two runs and Tenkman scored two runs. Kelly Naylor was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs while Molly Smith was 3 for 5 with 1 RBI.

Molly Smith and Abbi Thieman each hit one home run while Erin Smith and Tenkman both hit one double.

Molly Smith picked up the win in the circle. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 7 1/3 innings and struck out six batters.

Riverside 23, Waynesfield-Goshen 1

The Pirates had no trouble picking up a Northwest Central Conference win in five innings on Tuesday in Waynesfield. They had 19 hits and no errors while Waynesfield-Goshen managed one hit and had four errors.

Jalynn Stanley was 4 for 4 with 8 RBIs for Riverside. She hit two home runs (including a grand slam) and one double.

Shelby Giles and Jordyn Marshall both had three hits while Courtnie Smith and Leah Kelsey each had two. Smith had 4 RBIs and Giles had 3, while both scored four runs.

Giles picked up the win in the circle. She pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on one hit. She had five strikeouts and one walk.

Versailles 17, St. Henry 2

The Tigers cruised to a run-rule win on Tuesday in Versailles. They had 18 hits and three errors while St. Henry had five hits and no errors.

Caitlin McEldowney, Faith Huddle and Caitlyn Luthman each had three hits for Versailles. McEldowney, Huddle and Makenzie Knore each batted in three runs. Huddle and Abby Stammen both scored a team-high three runs.

Lauren Monnin picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs. She had three strikeouts and two walks.

Botkins 10, Spencerville 7

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Spencerville.

No statistics were reported.

Fort Recovery 15, Anna 4

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Fort Recovery.

No statistics were reported.

TRACK AND FIELD

Anna boys win Coldwater Quad

Anna’s boys track and field team finished first in a quad meet at Coldwater on Tuesday.

Anna was first with 118 points while Versailles was second and Russia was third.

Anna’s Jeffrey Richards was first in the 100 meter dash in 11.61 seconds while Malachi Minnich was first in the 200 in 23.77 and just beat out teammate Bart Bixler, who was second in 23.92. Hayden Schmidt was first in the 1,600 run in 5:00.

Alex Bruggaman was first in the 110 hurdles in 15.98 and Colton Nanik was first in the 300 hurdles in 43.01. The Rockets won the 400 relay in 44.92, the 800 relay in 1:35 and the 1,600 relay in 3:37. Kamren Steward was first in long jump with a leap of 20-6.

Versailles’ Ryan Subler was first in the 400 dash in 55.98 while Brooks Blakely was first in the 800 run in 2:09. Brayden Keihl was first in shot put with a throw of 44-6. The Tigers won the 3,200 relay in 9:03.

Russia’s Jonathan Bell was first in the 3,200 run in 11:13. Max Bohman was first in pole vault by clearing 12-0.

Coldwater’s girls squad finished first with 89 points. Versailles was second with 80, while Anna and Russia tied for third with 43.5.

Versailles’ Lucy Prakel was first in the 100 meter dash in 13.63 seconds while Ava Moran was first in the 200 in 27.01. Prakel was first in pole vault by clearing 11-4 while Jada Barlage was first in high jump at 5-0. The Tigers won the 1,600 relay in 4:27.

Russia’s Becca Seger was first in the 800 run in 2:26. The Raiders won the 3,200 relay in 10:18.

Anna’s Kaylie Kipp was first in the 3,200 run in 13:11. The Rockets won the 800 relay in 1:53.

New Bremen girls finish 1st at meet

New Bremen’s girls squad finished first in five-team track meet on Tuesday in New Bremen.

The Cardinals were first with 116 points while Fairlawn finished fifth.

New Bremen’s Kaylee Freund was first in the 100 meter dash in 12.85 seconds and was first in the 300 hurdles in 48.66. Vivian Neikamp finished first in pole vault by clearing 9-0 while Macy Puthoff was first in long jump with a leap of 16-4.

Fairlawn’s boys finished second with 82 points, just six behind first-place Fort Recovery. New Bremen finished fourth. Garrett Smail was first in pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was first in the 100 meter dash in 11.17 seconds while Alan Asher was first in the 400 in 55.35. Jacob Rindler was first in shot put with a throw of 41-10.

New Bremen’s Zach Ashman was first in the 3,200 run in 12:09.

Fort Loramie sweeps tri-meet

Fort Loramie’s boys and girls teams swept a home tri meet on Tuesday with Marion Local and Minster.

The Redskins’ girls squad was first with 77.5 points while Marion Local was second with 74.5. Minster was third with 22.

Fort Loramie’s Alyssa Wrasman was first in the 100 meter hurdles in 16.57 seconds while Kennedi Gephart was first in the 100 dash in 12.96. Chloe Stang was first in the 400 dash in 1:05 and Kennedi Gephart was first in the 200 dash in 26.59. Claire Rethman was first in the 3,200 run in 12:32.

Abby Wrasman was first in high jump with 5-0 and Hannah Raterman was first in pole vault by clearing 9-6.

The Redskins won the 3,200 relay in 10:28, the 800 relay in 1:51 and the 1,600 in 4:23.

Minster’s Sierra Lentz was first in discus with a throw of 93-6.

Fort Loramie’s boys edged Marion Local 63-62. Minster was third with 50 points.

Fort Loramie’s Gavin Kemper was first in the 110 hurdles in 17.06 while Carson Moore was first in the 100 dash in 11.78. Colten Gasson was first in the 1,600 run in 5:03. Jake Rethman was first in the 3,200 run in 10:05. Collin Detrick was first in shot put in 48-11. Charles Wray was first in pole vault by clearing 13-0.

The Redskins won the 3,200 relay in 8:39 and the 1,600 in 3:37.

Minster’s Austin Felice was first in the 800 in 2:13 and Ethan Smith was first in high jump with 5-10. The Wildcats won the 800 relay in 1:36.

BOYS TENNIS

Sidney 3, Tippecanoe 2

The Yellow Jackets beat Tippecanoe in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Prem Dev won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles while Grant Hoying won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Broc Bey and Kazuma Okada lost 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles and TJ Leonard and Jersain Brux lost 6-3, 6-1 at second doubles.

Sidney 5, West Carrollton 0

After beating Tippecanoe on Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets dominated West Carrollton in a GWOC crossover match to improve to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

Prem Dev won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles while Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Broc Bey and Kazuma Okada won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and TJ Leonard and Jersain Brux won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

The Yelow Jackets are among three undefeated teams in the North Division. They’ll travel to Troy on Thursday. The Trojans are also 6-0 in conference play. Vandalia-Butler is 7-0.

Lehman Catholic 5, Xenia Legacy Christian 0

The Cavaliers bounced back from Monday’s loss to Sidney with a dominating win over Legacy Christian on Tuesday.

Danny Lins won 6-4, 6-3 at first singles. Sam Gilardi won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles. The Cavaliers won at third singles by forfeit.

Elias Bezy and Max Schmiesing won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

“It was a nice bounce back win for us to move to 5-5 on the season after a tough, close 3-2 loss to a good Sidney team last night,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungeright said. “We handled the windy conditions really well and Danny (Lins) settled down after a tough start to win.”

