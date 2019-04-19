Thursday roundup: Anna, Fort Loramie earn run-rule SCAL baseball, softball wins

BOTKINS — Anna scored four runs in the first two innings and cruised from there to an 11-1 victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Botkins.

Anna had 13 hits and one error while Botkins had one hit and five errors.

Cole Maurer picked up the win for Anna. He gave up one hit in 6 1/3 innings of work and had 10 strikeouts with three walks.

Kyle Evans was 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs and three runs. Andrew Scully was 2 for 3 with one double. Evans hit two doubles.

Jack Leisner was charged with the loss for Botkins. He pitched a complete game and had one strikeout.

Fort Loramie 10, Fairlawn 0

Fort Loramie cruised to a Shelby County Athletic League win in five innings on Thursday to stay undefeated.

Loramie got a run in the top of first inning on a fielder’s choice groundout from Devin Wehrman that scored Carter Mescher, who led the game off with a hit and then stole second and third.

But the big inning for the Redskins was the third when they scored eight runs on six hits and three walks, highlighted by a two-run double by Mescher. Loramie added two more runs in the top of the fifth to reach the run-rule margin.

Mescher, Jared Middendorf and Darren Hoying all collected two hits in the game. Mason Kemper also got two hits to help his own cause, as he threw four scoreless innings to get the win.

Minster 9, New Bremen 1

The Wildcats continued a big week on Thursday by beating rival New Bremen in a Midwest Athletic Conference game in Minster.

Minster had seven hits and one error while New Bremen had six hits and one error.

Jack Heitbrink picked up the win for Minster. He pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on five hits. He had three strikeouts and three walks.

Jack Olberding was 2 for 4 for the Wildcats. He had 4 RBIs and scored two runs. Heitbrink was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Olberding and Heitbrink each hit one double.

It’s the third win of the week for Minster.

Parkway 2, Versailles 0

Though Versailles out-hit Parkway 6-3, the Tigers couldn’t score and lost in a MAC game on Thursday in Rockford.

Parkway scored two runs on two hits, a walk and an error in the bottom of the sixth and retired Versailles in order in the seventh.

Versailles committed two total errors while Parkway didn’t commit any.

Garrett Toops was charged with the loss. He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run. He had four strikeouts and five walks.

Zach Griesdorn and Will Eversole were both 2 for 3. Brayden Robinson hit a double.

SOFTBALL

Anna 17, Botkins 4

The Rockets scored nine runs on eight hits in the seventh inning to pull away in an SCAL game on Thursday in Botkins.

Olivia Place had three hits for Anna: a double, a triple and a home run. Carrie White, Maggie Stiefel, Olivia Place and Nylah Crosson each had two hits. Place hit a triple and a home run while Crosson hit two doubles and Hoying hit one.

Fort Loramie 10, Fairlawn 0

The Redskins scored 10 runs in the first four innings to jumpstart a run-rule SCAL victory on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and no errors while Fairlawn had two hits and two errors.

Aleah Frilling earned the win for Fort Loramie. She pitched a complete game and had eight strikeouts and one walk.

Macy Imwalle, Clara Gephart and Aubrey Baker each had two hits for Fort Loramie. Baker and Gephart each hit doubles while Desiree’ Fogt hit a home run.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and allowed eight earned runs. She had two strikeouts and four walks.

Riverside 7, Greenon 3

The Pirates earned a home nonconference win on Thursday. They had 10 hits and two errors while Greenon had four hits and three errors.

After Greenon tied it 1-1 in the top of the third, Riverside scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning and added three more in the sixth to close out the victory.

Jenna Woods picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on four hits. She had 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Jordyn Marshall was 4 for 4 for the Pirates. Leah Kelsey and Jalynn Stanley each hit one home run.

Versailles 9, Parkway 6

The Tigers stayed undefeated in MAC play with a victory over Parkway on Thursday in Versailles. They had 13 hits and six errors while Parkway had 10 hits and two errors.

Makenzie Knore and Caitlin McEldowney were both 3 for 3 for Versailles. McEldowney had 3 RBIs and three runs while Knore scored two runs. Hannah Barga and Faith Huddle each had two hits. McEldowney hit three doubles while Elli Morris and Barga each hit one double.

Lauren Monnin picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs. She had two strikeouts and two walks.

BOYS TENNIS

Troy 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets suffered their first Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division loss in a match at Troy on Thursday to drop to 13-2 overall and 6-1 in divisional play.

Prem Dev lost 6-4, 6-4 at first singles while Grant Hoying lost 7-6 (7-5 set tiebreaker), 6-4, 6-3 at second singles. Akansh Mani won 6-4, 6-2 at third singles.

Jersain Brux and Kazuma Okada lost 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles and TJ Leonard and Nobel Zhou lost 6-0, 6-3 at second doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

Anna boys, girls 1st at Wapakoneta Relays

Anna’s track and field teams finished first in the Wapakoneta Relays on Thursday.

Anna’s boys were first with 87 points. Anna’s girls tied with Marysville for first place with 83 points.

No individual results were reported.

Minster beats New Bremen for 3rd straight victory

