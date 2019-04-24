Tuesday roundup: Sidney baseball, softball fall at Vandalia-Butler

VANDALIA — Sidney struggled for the second consecutive day against Vandalia-Butler in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game.

Despite a solid pitching effort by Ryan Caufield, the Yellow Jackets struggled against at the plate against Butler’s Cody Borchers and lost 5-0. They managed just two hits in the game and committed three errors while Butler had seven hits and no errors.

Caufield pitched a complete game and held the league-leading Aviators to two earned runs in six innings. He had one strikeout and one walk.

Ryan Cagle and Lathan Jones each doubled for Sidney, which struck out nine times.

Butler beat Sidney 11-0 on Monday and closed out a series sweep with the win.

Versailles 8, Minster 7 (extra innings)

Versailles scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to beat Minster in a slugfest Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

Will Eversole led off the inning with a triple to left field and then scored after an error by Minster shortstop Trent Roetgerman.

It was a back-and-forth game. The teams each scored one run in the first and third innings, then Minster scored four in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead. Versailles scored two in the bottom half of the fourth, then scored three in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. The Wildcats scored in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

The Tigers had 13 hits and one error while Minster had 12 hits and four errors.

Conner VanSkyock picked up the win after pitching in relief of Zach Griesdorn in the eighth. He gave up one hit. Griesdorn pitched seven innings and allowed six earned runs on 11 hits. He had seven strikeouts and one walk.

Jack Olberding picked up the loss for Minster. He pitched one inning and didn’t allow an earned run. He gave up two hits and had one strikeout.

Kyle Pothast was 4 for 5 for Versailles with two doubles and three runs. Eversole, Nathan Wagner and Zach Griesdorn each had two hits. Griesdorn and Wagner both hit doubles and Griesdorn had two stolen bases.

August Boehnlein was 3 for 4 for Minster with 3 RBIs while Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Olberding and Mike Ketner each had two hits. Olbering hit one double.

New Bremen 12, Delphos St. John’s 2

The Cardinals picked up a MAC victory in run-rule fashion on Tuesday in New Bremen. They had 11 hits and three errors while the Blue Jays had three hits and five errors.

Spencer Alig picked up the win. He gave up three hits in five innings and had 11 strikeouts with one walk.

Zach Bertke was 3 for 3 at the plate with 4 RBIs and two runs. Mitchell Hays and Bryce Blickle were both 2 for 3. Blickle had 3 RBIs. Bertke, Justin Tenkman and Aaron Vonderhaar each had doubles.

Northwestern 25, Riverside 2

The Pirates had eight errors and got behind in a hurry in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Springfield. Northwestern scored 11 runs in the second inning to take control and cruised to a run-rule victory.

The Warriors had 12 hits and one error while Riverside had three hits.

Justin Ritzma was charged with the loss for Riverside. He pitched two innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits and four walks. He had three strikeouts.

Harley Asbury had a triple and 2 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Vandalia-Butler 9, Sidney 5

Sidney run-ruled the Aviators in five innings on Monday but struggled in the second game of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division series on Tuesday in Vandalia.

The Aviators scored three runs in the first and led the entire way. Sidney pulled within 3-2 in the third but Butler pulled away with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Lauren Barker was charged with the loss. She had two strikeouts. Alli Milanese pitched in relief and had three strikeouts.

Milanese was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double. Barker and Mackenzie Benshoff each had 2 RBIs.

Lehman Catholic 7, Lima Perry 3

The Cavaliers picked up a road Northwest Central Conference win on Tuesday. They had eight hits and one error while Perry had four hits and one error.

Annie Stiver had 11 strikeouts and six walks in the circle.

Angela Brunner hit a double and a home run for Lehman while Grace Monnin hit two doubles and a home run.

Minster 6, Versailles 0

Minster took sole possession of first place in the Midwest Athletic Conference with a home victory over Versailles on Tuesday. The Wildcats had 10 hits and one error while Versailles managed one hit and had one error.

Jenna Poeppelman pitched a complete game. The only hit she allowed came on a single by Versailles’ Caitlin McEldowney in the first inning. Poeppelman had four strikeouts and two walks.

Taylor Homan, Kaitlyn Wolf and Poeppelman each had two hits at the plate. Wolf and Albers both doubled while Poeppelman hit a home run. Wolf led the squad with 2 RBIs while Danielle Barhorst scored two runs.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss for Versailles. She allowed five earned runs on six hits in six innings and had three strikeouts.

BOYS TENNIS

Sidney 4, Piqua 0

Sidney earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division victory on Tuesday at home against Piqua. The win improved the squad to 15-2 overall and 7-1 in divisional play.

Prem Dev won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles while Grant Hoying won 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Jersain Brux and Kazuma Okada won 6-0, 6-4 at first doubles. Piqua forfeited second doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fort Loramie wins tri-meet at Fort Recovery

Fort Loramie’s boys and girls squad finished first in a tri-meet at Fort Recovery on Tuesday.

The Redskins’ girls finished first with 80 points while Anna was second with 48.

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart won the 200 meter dash in 27.36 seconds and the 400 run in 1:02. Abby Wrasman was first in high jump by clearing 5-0 and Andrea Rodeheffer was first in pole vault by clearing 10-1. Wrasman finished first in long jump with a leap of 15-2.

The Redskins won the 800 relay in 1:51, the 1,600 relay in 4:22 and the 3,200 relay in 10:24.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the 100 hurdles in 16.22 and first in the 300 hurdles in 47.6. Kiplyn Rowland was first in discus with a throw of 94-11. The Rockets won the 400 relay in 53.98.

Fort Loramie’s boys finished first with 76 points. Anna was third with 47.

Fort Loramie’s Jake Rethman was first in the 1,600 run in 4:43 while Colten Gasson was first in the 3,200 run in 10:54. Gavin Kemper was first in pole vault by clearing 12-6. Collin Detrick was first in shot put with a throw of 45-9.5 and first in discus with a throw of 147-8. The Redskins were first in the 1,600 relay in 3:40 and first in the 3,200 relay in 8:48.

Anna’s Lucas Smith won the 400 run in 56.0 seconds. The Rockets were first in the 400 relay in 45.93.

Fairlawn sweeps home quad-meet

Fairlawn’s boys and girls track squads each finished first in a home quad meet on Tuesday.

Fairlawn and Botkins’ girls squads tied for first with 77 points. Jackson Center was third with 49 points and Sidney Christian Academy was fourth with 19.

Fairlawn’s Abbey Swearingen was first in the 100 dash in 14.31 and Madison Huelskamp was first in the 200 dash in 27.91. Huelskamp was also first in long jump with a leap of 15-4. The Jets were first in the 800 relay in 2:01 and first in the 400 relay in 56.88.

Botkins’ Jill Greve was first in the 100 hurdles in 18.28 and first in the 300 hurdles in 52.83. Emma Koenig was first in the 1,600 run in 5:34 and first in the 800 run in 2:33. Grace Homan was first in shout put with a throw of 38-3 and first in discus with a throw of 126-8. The Trojans were first in the 3,200 relay in 11:21.

Jackson Center’s Morgan Huber was first in the 400 dash in 1:09.17 and Jasci Baum was first in the 3,200 run in 16:15. The Tigers won the 1,600 relay in 4:47.

Christian Academy’s Hannah Heaberlin was first in high jump by clearing 3-8.

Fairlawn’s boys finished first with 97 points. Botkins was second with 64 points, Jackson Center was third with 58 and Christian Academy was fourth with 16.

Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was first in the 100 dash in 11.81, first in the 200 dash in 24.68 and first in high jump by clearing 5-10.

Jonah Brautigam was first in the 1,600 run in 5:00 and Alan Asher was first in the 400 dash in 52.83. Drew Maddy was first in the 300 hurdles in 47.42 and Isaac Ambos was first in the 800 run in 2:16. Drew Ivey was first in long jump with a leap of 17-11.75. Garrett Smail was first in pole vault by clearing 11-8.

The Jets were first in the 800 relay in 1:39 and first in the 400 relay in 46.28.

Botkins’ Collin Watterson was first in the 3,200 run in 10:49. Justin Shuga was first in shot put with a throw of 39-0 and first in discus with a throw of 109-10. The Trojans were first in the 3,200 relay in 9:10 and first in the 1,600 relay in 3:52.

Jackson Center’s Grant Lowry was first in the 110 hurdles in 19.66.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.