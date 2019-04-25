Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney beats New Bremen, games postponed

The rain that moved through the area on Thursday resulted in all area baseball and softball games being postponed or canceled.

A pair of key SCAL matchups between Russia and Anna were among the postponements. Russia was scheduled to play baseball and softball games in Anna.

The Raiders are 7-1 in SCAL softball play while Anna is 6-2. The Rockets beat Russia 9-5 in the team’s first SCAL game on April 1.

The schools’ baseball matchup is big for Anna, which is trying to keep hopes alive of tying with Fort Loramie for the SCAL title. The Redskins are 16-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play while Anna (10-2) is 7-1 in conference play. The Rockets beat Russia 7-1 on April 1.

The Russia at Anna softball game has been rescheduled for April 30 while the baseball game has been rescheduled for May 11.

The rest of Thursday’s scheduled SCAL contests were postponed. Houston’s baseball and softball games at Fort Loramie were postponed to a date to be determined and Fairlawn’s baseball and softball games at Botkins were postponed to May 7.

Jackson Center’s baseball and softball games at Waynesfield-Goshen were postponed. The baseball game was rescheduled to May 3, and a game originally scheduled for that day against Mississinawa Valley has been dropped as a result.

Lehman Catholic’s home nonconference baseball game against Troy Christian was postponed to a date to be determined.

Minster’s Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game at New Knoxville was postponed until May 1. Minster’s nonconference softball game at West Liberty-Salem was canceled.

New Bremen’s home softball MAC game against Marion Local was postponed until May 7. The Cardinals’ softball game at Marion Local was postponed to May 3.

Versailles’ MAC softball game at Coldwater was postponed to May 4 while its home baseball game against the Cavaliers was postponed to May 10.

A quad track and field meet at Covington that Sidney and Houston were going to participate in was canceled.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Softball

Sidney 9, New Bremen 8 (extra innings)

Lauren Barker hit a single in the top of the ninth to drive in a run and put Sidney ahead, and the squad held on in the bottom half of the inning to earn a nonconference victory on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets took a 4-0 lead in the second inning but New Bremen pulled within 6-5 after the fourth and scored three runs in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead. Sidney scored two in the sixth to tie it, and neither team scored until the ninth.

Madison Osborne reached first base after an infield error by New Bremen to lead off the inning. After Hallie Westerbeck hit a fly out, Westerbeck advanced to second on a passed ball while Barker was at the plate. Barker hit a single on a hard ground ball and beat out a play to first base, and Osborne made her way from second to home and scored.

New Bremen got two runners on base in the bottom half of the inning after a fielding error by Sidney and a hit batter but stranded both.

The Yellow Jackets had 12 hits and four errors while Sidney had 10 hits and two errors.

Barker picked up the win on the mound. She pitched a complete game and allowed eight earned runs. She had eight strikeouts and seven walks.

Alli Milanese, Barker and Naida Stephens each had two hits. Westerbeck and Benshoff each hit a double and Stephens hit two triples.

Erin Smith was charged with the loss for New Bremen. She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits. She had two strikeouts and one walk.

Hannah Tenkman was 3 for 5 for New Bremen while Kira Bertke and Erin Smith each had two hits. Smith had two doubles and Hannah Tenkman had one double.

• Boys tennis

Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division match on Wednesday to fall to 15-3 overall and 7-2 in divisional play.

Prem Dev lost 6-1, 7-5 in first singles. Grant Hoying won 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-2, 6-4 at third singles.

Jersain Brux and Kazuma Okada lost 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and TJ Leonard and Nobel Zhou lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

Puddles cover Sidney High School’s baseball diamond on Thursday. All area games were postponed or canceled due to rains that moved through the area. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_SDN042619Puddle.jpg Puddles cover Sidney High School’s baseball diamond on Thursday. All area games were postponed or canceled due to rains that moved through the area. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.