Weekend roundup: Anna track squads finish in top 3 at New Bremen Invite

NEW BREMEN — Anna’s boys and track and field squads were the top area finishers at New Bremen’s Cardinal Invitational on Friday.

Anna’s boys finished second out of 13 teams with 104.5 points. Lincolnview finished first with 118. Sidney finished sixth, Russia finished ninth, Botkins finished 12th and New Bremen finished 13th.

Anna’s Alex Bruggaman was first in the 110 hurdles in 15.79 seconds. Ethan Kitchen was first in 300 hurdles in 41.65 and Colton Nanik was second in 41.93. Bart Bixler was second in the 400 dash in 53.81 and third in the 200 dash in 23.51.

The Rockets were first in the 400 relay in 45.51, first in the 800 relay in 1:35 and first in the 1,600 in 3:36.

Russia’s Jason Siefring was second in the 110 hurdles in 16.12 while Lee Magoto was third in the 400 in 53.94.

Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins was first in high jump by clearing 6-0 and first in long jump with a leap of 19-7.75. Braden Guinther was second in pole vault with 12-6.

Anna’s girls finished third with 96.5 points while New Bremen was fourth with 55.5. Marion Local finished first with 113. Other area teams included Botkins (5th), Lehman Catholic and Russia (tied for 6th) and Sidney (12th).

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker had another solid night to lead the Rockets’ effort. She was first in the 200 meter dash in 26.3 seconds, first in the 100 hurdles in 15.74 and first in the 300 hurdles in 46.99.

Kaitlyn Harris was third in the 100 in 13.02, Shana Roe was second in high jump with 4-8 and Ashley Bertke was third in long jump with 15-6.25.

The Rockets were third first in the 800 relay in 1:53.26, third in the 400 relay in 54.09 and third in the 1,600 relay in 4:32

New Bremen’s Macy Puthoff was second in the 100 dash in 12.89 and second in the 200 in 27.25. She finished first in long jump with 17-4.75

Botkins’ Grace Homan was first in shot put with a throw of 41-11.5 and first in discus with a throw of 125-0. Emma Koenig was second in the 800 run in 2:31 and second in the 1,600 in 5:36.

Lehman Catholic’s Lindsey Magoteaux was first in the 100 dash in 12.72 and fourth in long jump with a leap of 15-6. Rylie McIver finished third in 300 hurdles in 49.73. The Cavaliers were first in the 400 relay in 53.14 and second in the 800 relay in 1:53.54.

Russia’s Ella Hoehne was first in the 800 run in 2:30 and Sarah Pinchot was third in pole vault by clearing 9-0. The Raiders were first in the 3,200 relay in 10:26.

Jackson Center, Riverside compete at Ben Logan

Jackson Center and Riverside competed in Benjamin Logan’s Raider Invitational on Friday.

Riverside’s girls squad finished eighth out of 14 schools whole Jackson Center finished 11th.

Riverside’s Lauryn Sanford finished first in high jump by clearing 5-0 and second in the 400 dash in 1:03. Alli Knight was second in pole vault by clearing 7-0

Jackson Center’s Katie Clark was third in shot put with a throw of 32-5.

Riverside’s boys squad finished 13th out of 13 schools while Jackson Center did not participate.

• Boys tennis

Sidney finished 1st at Sidney Invitational

Sidney finished just ahead of Springfield Northwestern to win the first-ever Sidney Invitational on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets were powered by individual championships by Prem Dev at first singles, Grant Hoying at second singles and Akansh Mani at third singles.

Broc Bey and Jersain Brux finished sixth at first doubles and TJ Leonard and Kazuma Okada finished fourth at second doubles.

Sidney coach Donovan Gregory was happy with winning the team title and said his singles players continued their strong seasons to pace the team to the championship.

Lehman Catholic finished fifth out of six schools.

Danny Lins was 1-2 at first singles with losses to Vandalia-Butler and Tecumseh and a win over Miamisburg to finish fifth. Sam Gilardi was 1-2 at second singles with a win over Butler and losses to Tecumseh and Northwestern to finish fourth. Elijah Jock was 2-1 at third singles with wins over Tecumseh and Butler and a loss to Sidney to finish runner-up.

Elias Bezy and Max Schmiesing were 1-2 at first doubles with losses to Tecumseh and Butler and a win over Sidney to finish fifth. Sean Toner and Cole Kramer were 1-2 at second doubles with losses to Tecumseh and Butler and a win over Miamisburg to finish fifth.

“A great tourney for Elijah to finish runner-up at third singles,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It was the first match for us in nine days as we were off for Easter and spring break and were rained out on Thursday.

“It was a well-run, competitive tourney by Sidney athletic director Mitch Hoying with good tennis schools. We would love to see it become a yearly event.”

• Softball

Minster 12, Russia 5

The Wildcats scored seven runs in the third inning to pull away quickly from Russia in the championship game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

Russia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third but Minster took control with its big inning in the bottom half. The Wildcats added three in the fourth to go ahead 10-1, then Russia scored four in the fifth to pull within five runs. Minster closed out the scoring with two runs in the fifth.

Minster had 12 hits and four errors while Russia had five hits and three errors.

Laney Hemmelgarn picked up the win for Minster. She pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on three this with three walks. Jenna Poeppelman pitched four innings and allowed two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Taylor Homan and Kaitlyn Wolf were 2 for 2 for Minster while Karly Richard was 2 for 4. Richard had a double while Danielle Barhorst hit a triple and Lindsey Albers hit a home run.

Morgan Wenrick was charged with the loss for Russia. She pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and five walks.

Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3 for Russia while Oliva Moorman was 2 for 4.

Minster 3, Bradford 2

Karly Richard led off the seventh inning with a solo home run to center field on the second pitch of her at-bat to lift the Wildcats to a victory in their first game in the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

Minster had six hits and two errors while Bradford had three hits and three errors. The Railroaders took a 2-0 lead in the third but Minster scored one in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie it before Richard’s home run won it.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win in the circle for Minster. She pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs. She struck out 13 batters and gave up six walks.

Taylor Homan also hit a solo home run and Poeppelman hit a double. Laney Hemmelgarn was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Russia 11, Versailles 10

The Raiders rallied in the last three innings beat Versailles in both teams’ first game in the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

Versailles scored four runs in the third and two in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead, but Russia scored five in the fifth and three in the fourth to take an 8-6 advantage. The Tigers scored four runs in the top half of the seventh, but Russia scored two runs in the bottom half to earn the victory.

Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier led off the seventh with a single to left field, then Riley Hammonds hit a double to left on a ground ball to score Cordonnier. Shea Brochers then reached on an error and Kennedie Goubeaux hit a line drive double to center field to score Hammonds and end the game.

Russia had 16 hits and two errors while Versailles had 14 hits and four errors.

Morgan Wenrick picked up the win in the circle after recording the final out in the seventh inning. She faced two batters and gave up one hit. Sophie Francis pitched the rest of the game for Russia and allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits and two walks. She had five strikeouts.

Cordonnier was 5 for 5 at the plate for Russia while Hammonds was 3 for 4. Goubeaux, Wenrick and Ashley Scott each had two hits. Hammonds and Goubeaux each had doubles. Goubeaux and Wenrick each had 3 RBIs and Cordonnier scored a team-high four runs.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss for Versailles. She allowed five earned runs in two innings of work on seven hits. She had one strikeout.

Tara Fritscher and Elli Morris were each 3 for 4 for Versailles. Both had one double, as did Abby Stammen. Caitlin McEldowney had a triple. McEldowney and Dirkson each had two hits.

Versailles 8, Bradford 7, extra innings

Lauren Monnin hit a one-run single in the ninth inning to lift the Tigers over Bradford in the consolation game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

Bradford scored three runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead but Versailles tied it with two runs in the fifth. Each team scored one run apiece in the seventh and eighth innings before the Tigers won it in the ninth.

Bradford never got an out in the ninth. Caitlyn Luthman led off the inning with a single to center field, then Makenzie Knore hit a bunt single and Monnin followed with a line-drive single to left field to score Luthman.

Versailles had 18 hits and two errors while Bradford had 13 hits and three errors.

Luthman and Caitlin McEldowney each had three hits for the Tigers while Abby Stammen, Monnin, Knore and Morris each had two apiece. Luthman and Faith Huddle each had doubles.

Monnin picked up the win in the circle for Versailles. She pitched a complete game and allowed seven earned runs. She had three strikeouts and one walk.

SATURDAY RESULTS

• Baseball

Anna 11, Milton-Union 0

The Rockets scored two runs in the sixth inning to close out a run-rule win over the Bulldogs on Saturday in West Milton.

Anna had 15 hits and no errors while Milton-Union had three hits and two errors.

Carter Elliott picked up the win for Anna. He pitched a complete game and had seven strikeouts.

Wil Luthman was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Anna. He hit a double. Jarred Siegle was 2 for 4 and hit two triples. Elliott, Tyler McClay and Brayden Collier each had two hits.

Mechanicsburg 14, Houston 4

The Wildcats gave up six runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to lose in run-rule fashion in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Mechanicsburg.

The Indians had 13 hits and three errors while Houston had two hits and two errors.

Luke Foster was charged with the loss on the mound. He allowed eight earned runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He had three strikeouts.

Mechanicsburg 7, Houston 0

The Indians scored all their runs in the first three innings and cruised from there to beat Houston in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Mechanicsburg.

Mechanicsburg had five hits and no errors while Houston had three hits and five errors.

Dominic Beaver picked up the loss for Houston. He pitched four innings and allowed seven earned runs on five hits and two walks. He had one strikeout.

Howie Ludwig was 2 for 3 at the plate and had one double.

Lehman Catholic 18, Dayton Belmont 0

The Cavaliers scored all their runs in the first three innings and won the first game of a doubleheader in run-rule fashion on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman had 16 hits and one error while Belmont had one hit and five errors.

Ethan Potts pitched a complete game for Lehman. He had nine strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk.

RJ Bertini was 3 for 4 for Lehman with 2 RBIs. Bradly Haynes, Drew Barhorst and Jared Magoteaux each had two hits. John Cianciolo hit triple and Magoteaux hit a double. Bryce Kennedy and Barhorst each scored three runs.

Lehman Catholic 12, Dayton Belmont 0

Lehman scored three runs in each of the first two innings to set the tone early on its way to another run-rule win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman had 11 hits and one error while Belmont had one hit and seven errors.

Alex Keller earned the win for Lehman. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit with nine strikeouts and no walks.

John Cianciolo was 3 for 3 at the plate for the Cavaliers. Cianciolo, Seth Roe and Drew Barhorst each hit a double.

Tri-County North 4, Russia 0

The Raiders managed two hits and lost a nonconference game on Saturday against the Panthers.

Tri-County North had four hits and no errors. Russia had one error.

Evan Monnier was charged with the loss. He allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks in four innings of work. He had two strikeouts.

• Softball

Fort Loramie 11, Parkway 9

The Redskins scored six runs in the seventh inning to rally after Parkway scored seven runs in the sixth to earn a nonconference win on Saturday in Rockford.

The Redskins had 10 hits and three errors while Parkway had 11 hits and four errors.

Desiree’ Fogt hit a three-run home run in the seventh while Elli Holthaus and Laura Bergman hit RBI singles and Kaitlyn DeLoye hit an RBI double to help the Redskins rally.

Aleah Frilling, Clara Gephart and Fogt each had two hits for the Redskins. Gephart hit a home run and Frilling hit a double.

Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She pitched four innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits. She had two strikeouts.

Dayton Belmont at Lehman Catholic DH

No information was reported.

