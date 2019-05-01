Jackson Center hosting Tiger Basketball Camp

Jackson Center is hosting a basketball camp for anyone entering grades second through eight June 3 to June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The camp is designed for young players to learn more about the game, improve skills and have fun. The camp is open to all who want to learn more about the sport.

Each camper will receive a t-shirt and basketball and will have the chance to earn additional rewards. The camp will be taught by high school coaches, players and other qualified individuals.

The fee for the week is $65 for an individual or $90 for a family. Registration forms are available by clicking the PDF link listed at the top (on mobile) or left (on desktop) of this article.

For more information, contact Jackson Center coach Scott Elchert at (937) 596-6053 or (937) 538-8856.