Thursday roundup: Monnier leads Russia over Fairlawn

SIDNEY — After giving up a hit against Fairlawn’s first batter, Russia’s Evan Monnier retired the next 21 in order and helped the Raiders earn a 3-0 Shelby County Athletic League win over Fairlawn on Thursday.

The Raiders managed three hits against Fairlawn pitcher Doug Wright but were able to capitalize in the third inning. Monnier led off the inning with a walk, then Wright hit Jordan York with a pitch.

Carter Francis followed with an RBI double to center field and Grant Saunders sent two runs home on a sacrifice flyout two batters later.

Monnier, a senior, pitched a complete game on 77 pitches. He struck out five batters and didn’t allow a walk.

Wright was charged with the loss. He pitched a complete game and had seven strikeouts with two walks.

Francis was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Botkins 3, Houston 1

The Trojans scored two runs in the sixth inning to break and tie and power an SCAL victory on Thursday in Botkins.

Botkins had five hits and two errors while Houston had three hits and no errors.

Howie Ludwig was charged with the loss for the Wildcats. He pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Botkins statistics were not reported.

Anna 10, Jackson Center 0

The Rockets scored seven runs in the first two innings and cruised from there to a run-rule SCAL win on Thursday in Anna.

Anna had seven hits and no errors while Jackson Center had one hit and two errors.

Carter Elliott pitched a complete game for Anna. He had four strikeouts with one walk and was 2 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Elliott, Brandon Shannon and Wil Luthman each hit doubles. Jarred Siegle was 2 for 2 with two walks.

Jacob Francis was charged with the loss. He pitched one inning and allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out one batter.

The Tigers’ lone hit came on a double by Aidan Reichert.

Parkway 4, Minster 1

Parkway scored two runs in each the top of the fourth and seventh innings and handed the Wildcats a Midwest Athletic Conference loss on Thursday in Minster.

Parkway had five hits and one error while Minster had six hits and no errors.

Jack Heitbrink was charged with the loss for Minster. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks. He had three strikeouts.

Heitbrink and Adam Ketner were each 2 for 3 at the plate. Ketner batted in the team’s lone run.

Coldwater 11, New Bremen 3

Coldwater scored six runs in the fourth inning and added three in the fifth to break open a MAC game on Thursday in New Bremen.

The Cavaliers had eight hits and one error while New Bremen had four hits and four errors.

Ryan Bertke was charged with the loss for New Bremen. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on one hit and seven walks. He struck out three batters.

Bryce Blickle hit a double for the Cardinals.

Versailles 5, Fort Recovery 3

Fort Recovery scored its three runs in the last two innings but Versailles held off a rally attempt and earned a home MAC victory on Thursday.

The Tigers had seven hits and three errors while the Indians had five hits and no errors.

Zach Griesdorn picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk. He struck out seven batters.

Kyle Pothast was 3 for 4 for Versailles. He hit one double and scored two runs. Nathan Wagner also hit a double while Brayden Robinson drew three walks.

West Liberty-Salem 12, Riverside 2

West Liberty-Salem scored 11 of its 12 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to run away to a nonconference win over the Pirates on Thursday in West Liberty.

The Tigers had seven hits and no errors while Riverside had five hits and five errors.

Brody Rhoads was charged with the loss for Riverside. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six earned runs on six hits and four walks. He had one strikeout.

Harley Asbury was 2 for 3 with a double for Riverside.

• Softball

Houston 5, Botkins 1

The Wildcats earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Houston.

Emilee Foster pitched a complete game for Houston and had nine strikeouts. She had two hits at the plate. Allisen Foster and Grace Slade each had three hits and a double.

Courtney Sutton was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and had nine strikeouts.

Hayley Payne had two hits for the Trojans.

Russia 13, Fairlawn 0

The Raiders wrapped up a Shelby County Athletic League run-rule victory in a little over an hour on Thursday.

Morgan Wenrick picked up the win in the circle after allowing one hit. She had three strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk.

Russia had 13 hits and no errors while Fairlawn had three errors.

Riley Hammonds was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a double and a home run. Jenna Cordonnier was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Ashley Scott was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Olivia Moorman was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss for Fairlawn. She pitched a complete game and allowed one walk.

Fairlawn’s hit came on a double by Madison Pierce.

New Bremen 10, Coldwater 0

The Cardinals scored eight runs in the first four innings and earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory in seven innings on Thursday in Coldwater.

New Bremen had 14 hits and four errors while Coldwater had four hits and three errors.

Molly Smith earned the win in the circle. She pitched four innings and gave up three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Kelly Naylor was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs for New Bremen. She hit one home run and one double.

Erin Smith and Hannah Tenkman were both 3 for 5 and Molly Smith was 2 for 4. Erin Smith hit a double.

West Liberty-Salem 17, Riverside 2

The Pirates were without six starters due to various school events on Thursday and struggled in a nonconference loss in West Liberty.

The Tigers led 5-1 after three innings but put it away with 12 runs in the fourth.

“My six freshmen and three upperclassmen on the field played tough for three innings,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “We just couldn’t get out of the fourth inning.”

West Liberty-Salem had 10 hits while Riverside had six hits and five errors.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss. She had one strikeout and six walks.

Courtnie Smith was 2 for 2 for Riverside with 2 RBIs. She hit home run. Jordyn Marshall was 2 for 3.

Fort Recovery 7, Versailles 4

Fort Recovery scored three runs in the first inning and led the entire way. Versailles scored four runs in the sixth but couldn’t complete a rally try in a MAC loss on Thursday in Fort Recovery.

The loss removed Versailles from MAC title contention and secured Minster its second consecutive conference title.

Fort Recovery had nine hits and one error while Versailles had eight hits and two errors.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss. She allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks. She had five strikeouts.

Caitlyn Luthman and Monnin were each 2 for 3 at the plate with 1 RBI. Hannah Barga was 2 for 4. Barga and Monnin both hit one double.

Postponed/canceled: Sidney at Fort Loramie, Jackson Center at Anna, Minster at Parkway.

Botkins, Anna baseball squads earn SCAL victories

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

