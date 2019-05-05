Friday roundup: Big 4th inning powers Russia over rival Versailles

RUSSIA — Russia scored three runs in the fourth inning and held on from there to earn a 4-2 nonconference win over Versailles on Friday.

The Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but Versailles scored two runs in the third. The Tigers couldn’t hold on, though.

Gavin George hit a bunt single with one out in the fourth to get Russia started, then Aiden Shappie walked and Will Sherman was hit by a pitch. Evan Monnier hit a ground ball to short stop and reached first base on a fielding error, which allowed one run to score and tied it 2-2.

Shappie then scored on another error, and Jordan York followed with a RBI single to right field to increase the lead to 4-2.

The Tigers couldn’t mount a comeback, as they had two baserunners the rest of the way.

Russia had nine hits and two errors while Versailles had four hits and no errors.

Daniel Kearns picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and didn’t allow any earned runs. He had seven strikeouts and allowed two walks.

York was 2 for 4 at the plate and Sherman was 2 for 3.

Matthew Niekamp was charged with the loss for Versailles. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk. He had one strikeout.

Will Eversole was 2 for 3 with one double and 1 RBI for the Tigers.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Versailles but was moved to Russia to do unplayable conditions at Versailles’ field.

Most Friday games were canceled due to rain that the moved through the area earlier in the day, but a couple of other games were played as well.

Jackson Center 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 3

The Tigers scored 14 runs in the second inning to run away to a run-rule nonconference victory on Friday in Jackson Center.

The Tigers had 16 hits and committed one error while Waynesfield-Goshen had two hits and seven errors.

Elisha Birch earned the victory for Jackson Center. He pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks. He had six strikeouts.

Aidan Reichert was 3 for 4 for Jackson Center and hit his first career home run. He had 5 RBIs and scored five runs.

Jacob Francis and Trent Platfoot each had three hits and Carson Regula had two. Francis hit two doubles and Joey Irwin hit one. Micah Russell drew a team-high four walks.

New Bremen 6, Marion Local 2

The Cardinals picked up a Midwest Athletic Conference victory in a makeup game on Friday in Maria Stein. They scored all their six runs in the first four innings to take control.

New Bremen had four hits and three errors while Marion Local had six hits and no errors.

Justin Tenkman picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and didn’t allow an earned run. He had six strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk.

Postponed/canceled: Fairborn at Sidney, Houston at Fort Loramie, Lehman Catholic at Fort Recovery, Kenton at Riverside, Minster at Lima Shawnee.

• Softball

Jackson Center 11, Mississinawa Valley 1

The Tigers scored five runs in the first two innings to set the tone on their way to a run-rule nonconference victory on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center had nine hits and four errors while Mississinawa Valley had one hit and seven errors.

Kenleigh Fortner picked up the win in the circle and had a double at the plate.

Kennedy Jackson was 2 for 4 while Riley Jackson was 2 for 3 with a double. Ashely Mullenhour and Ally Russo also each both had doubles.

Postponed/canceled: Fairborn at Sidney, Russia at Versailles, New Bremen at Spencerville, Lehman Catholic at Fort Recovery, St. Henry at Anna, Houston at Fort Loramie.

• Track and field

Fort Loramie boys 3rd at Fairmont Invitational

Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished third out of 17 schools in the Fairmont Invitational, which was held Thursday and Friday in Kettering. Most of the teams that compete in the event are Division I — Fort Loramie was the only D-III school in attendance.

The Redskins finished third with 80 points while first-place finisher Cincinnati Kings had 116.5. Sidney also competed and finished 14th.

Fort Loramie’s Jake Rethman was first in the steeplechase in 6:24, first in the 1,600 run in 4:26.34 and first in the 3,200 run in 9:58.

Joe Ballas was third in the 800 run in 1:58 and Collin Detrick was third in discus with 142-9. The Redskins were third in the 3,200 relay in 8:16.

Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins was first in high jump by clearing 6-4.5

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished fourth with 86 points while Troy was first with 120.5. Sidney finished 14th.

Fort Loramie’s Abby Wrasman finished first in high jump by clearing 5-1 while Kennedi Gephart was first in the 200 dash in 25.69.

Andrea Rodelheffer was third in pole vault by clearing 10-6. Alyssa Wrasman was third in 100 hurdles in 16.71 and Gephart was third in the 400 dash in 1:00.

The Redskins were second in the 3,200 relay in 9:59 and third in the 1,600 relay in 4:18.

Versailles girls finish 3rd at West Liberty-Salem Invitational

Versailles’ girls squad finished third out of nine schools at West Liberty-Salem’s Invitational on Friday while the boys finished fourth.

The Tigers’ girls were third with 102 points while West Liberty-Salem finished first with 188. Lehman Catholic finished sixth with 57 and Botkins was sixth with 50.

Versailles’ Jada Barlage was second in high jump with 5-2 while Elli Barga was third with 4-8. Kate Griesdorn was third in long jump with 15-3.5. Lucy Prakel was second in pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Madelyn Holzapfel was second in the 3,200 run in 12:41. The Tigers were third in the 3,200 relay in 10:32, third in the 1,600 relay in 4:22, third in the 800 relay in 1:54 and third in the 400 relay in 52.93.

Lehman’s Lindsey Magoteaux was second in the 100 dash in 13.03. Riley McIver was third in 300 hurdles in 50.82 while Lauren McFarland was third in 100 hurdles in 17.68. The Cavaliers were second in the 800 relay in 1:50 and second in the 400 relay in 51.42.

Botkins’ Grace Homan was first in shot put with a throw of 37-7. Homan was second in discus with a throw of 132-6 and Aleah Johnson was third with 113-6.5. Emma Koenig was third in the 800 run in 2:30.

Versailles’ boys finished fourth with 80 while Benjamin Logan was first with 175.83. Botkins finished seventh and Lehman Catholic finished ninth.

Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley was first in the 800 run in 2:05. Caleb Heitkamp was second in long jump with 17-9 and Brayden Keihl was second in shot put with 47-5.5. Blakeley was second in the 1,600 run in 4:39. The Tigers were third in the 1,600 relay in 3:44 and third in the 800 relay in 1:40.

Riverside competes at Springfield Northeastern Invitational

Riverside’s Lauryn Sanford set a new school record in the 400-meter dash on Friday at Northeastern’s Invitational in Springfield.

Sanford won the event in 1:00.59. She was also second in high jump (4-8) while Alli Knight was third in pole vault (7-0).

The Pirates’ girls finished 10th out of 17 teams while the boys finished 15th out of 15.

Jackson Center competes at Indian Lake Invitational

Jackson Center competed at the Indian Lake Invitational on Friday. The Tigers’ girls finished sixth out of seven schools while the boys finished eighth out of eight.

Katie Clark was second in shot put with a throw of 32-6 and third in girls discus with a throw of 90-00. Morgan Huber finished third in the 400 dash in 1:09. The Tigers finished second in the 1,600 relay in 4:42.

