Tuesday roundup: Botkins pulls away late from Fairlawn

BOTKINS — Botkins picked up its second win in four games by pulling away late from Fairlawn to a 12-4 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday.

Botkins scored three runs in the first two innings and took a 6-0 lead after scoring three in the fourth. Fairlawn scored three runs in the top of the sixth but the Trojans scored six in the bottom half to put the game away.

Botkins had eight hits and two errors while Fairlawn had eight hits and seven errors.

Jack Leisner pitched a complete game on the mound for Botkins. He allowed three earned runs and had one strikeout. He got through seven innings on 70 pitches.

Leisner was 2 for 3 at the plate while Bryce Metz was 3 for 3 with a double. Parker Geis was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. He hit two doubles.

Skyler Piper was charged with the loss for Fairlawn. He pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits. He had four walks and three strikeouts.

Drew Maddy and Ethan Westerbeck were each 2 for 3 for the Jets. Westerbeck hit a double while Maddy and Jordan Lessing each hit a triple.

The Trojans started the season 2-2 but lost 11 consecutive games. They broke the streak with a 3-1 win over Houston last Thursday and climbed out of the SCAL cellar with Tuesday’s win against Fairlawn. The Jets, which beat Botkins 4-0 on April 1, dropped to last place in the league with the loss.

Springfield 4, Sidney 3

Sidney took an early lead but couldn’t hold on in a nonconference loss on Tuesday in Springfield.

The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the top of the first but Springfield scored one in the bottom half and then added two in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. Sidney tied it with a run in the top of the sixth but the Wildcats scored one in the bottom half to earn the victory.

Springfield had four hits and two errors while Sidney had three hits and no errors.

Ryan Caufield was charged with the loss for Sidney. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Caleb Harris hit a double for Sidney.

Arcanum 9, Anna 1

The Trojans scored all nine of their runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and held the Rockets scoreless until the seventh in a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Arcanum.

Anna had five hits and two errors while Arcanum had 10 hits and two errors.

Cole Maurer was charged with the loss. He pitched three innings and allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks. He had two strikeouts.

Carter Elliott was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI for Anna. Brayden Collier hit a double.

Piqua 6, Houston 4

The Indians broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the second inning and then added two more runs in the sixth to pull away and hand Houston a nonconference loss on Tuesday in Piqua.

Houston outhit Piqua 7-5 but committed seven errors while the Indians committed two.

Noah Baltes was charged with the loss. He pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three unearned runs, three hits and three walks.

John Leist was 2 for 3 with a walk for the Wildcats.

Marion Local 2, Russia 1

The Flyers scored one run in each the sixth and seventh innings to beat the Raiders in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Russia.

Marion Local had seven hits and no errors while the Raiders had two hits and three errors.

Daniel Kearns was charged with the loss for Russia. He pitched six innings and gave up one unearned run and four hits. He had seven strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk.

Carter Francis hit a double for the Raiders.

Lehman Catholic 6, Ansonia 1

The Cavaliers scored two runs in each the first and third innings to jump start a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Ansonia.

Lehman had 10 hits and no errors while Ansonia had three hits and four errors.

Ethan Potts picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and struck out three batters with no walks.

“Ethan pitched a nice game and his defense was superb behind him,” Lehman coach Dave King said.

Jared Magoteaux had 3 RBIs and two hits, including a double. John Cianciolo also had two hits and Drew Barhorst hit a double. Mitchell Sollman had 2 RBIs.

Jackson Center 20, New Knoxville 0

The Tigers picked up a nonconference win in five innings on Tuesday in Jackson Center. They had 17 hits and one error while New Knoxville had one hit and six errors.

Jacob Vetter earned the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and struck out six batters while walking two.

Jacob Francis was 4 for 4 with two doubles for Jackson Center. Vetter was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs and a double, Austin Borchers was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, two runs and walk, Aidan Reichert was 2 for 5 with two runs and Trent Platfoot was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and four runs. Joey Irwin hit a double and had 2 RBIs.

Minster 5, Lima Bath 2

The Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning and held on from there to a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Minster.

Minster had three hits and two errors while Bath had five hits and one error.

Ethan Lehmkuhl earned the victory and pitched a complete game. He allowed one earned run and had 11 strikeouts with three walks.

Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 2. He hit a double and also drew one walk. Austin Brown, Trent Roetgerman and Adam Ketner each drew two walks.

Riverside 10, Upper Scioto Valley 1

The Pirates scored five runs n the second inning and cruised from there to a Northwest Central Conference victory on Tuesday at Upper Scioto Valley.

Riverside had six hits and one error while Upper Scioto Valley had four hits and five errors.

Levi Godwin earned the win for Riverside. He pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run. He struck out 11 batters and walked one.

Harley Asbury was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Godwin as 2 for 4 with a triple and three runs.

• Softball

Bradford 13, Fairlawn 3

The Railroaders scored three runs in the sixth inning to close out a run-rule victory in a Division IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Bradford.

Fairlawn managed three hits and had five errors while Bradford gathered 18 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and allowed eight earned runs. She had one strikeout and one walk.

Lauren Dudgeon hit a solo home run for Fairlawn, which Fairlawn coach Dominic Lehman said went at least 235 feet.

“They had a tree in center field that the ball blasted through the top of,” Lehman said.

Mechanicsburg 17, Jackson Center 0

The Indians had no problems in a Division IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Mechanicsburg. They gathered 11 hits and took advantage of four errors by Jackson Center to earn a victory in five innings.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss in the circle for Jackson Center. She pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed six earned runs on two hits and three walks.

The Tigers didn’t manage a hit against Mechanicsburg pitchers Francys King and Daytayviah Rodgers, who struck out 10 batters without allowing a walk.

Sidney 9, Fairborn 2

Sidney earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover win on Tuesday in Sidney.

No information or statistics were reported.

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 2

The Redskins scored one run in the sixth inning to break a tie and earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie had four hits and didn’t commit an error while Anna had five hits and committed one error.

The wind was blowing straight into the field on Tuesday, which Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said resulted in the normally hot-hitting teams playing a pitcher’s duel.

The Redskins scored two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead but Anna scored one in the fourth to tie it. It stayed tied until the sixth.

Fort Loramie catcher Desiree Fogt drew a walk with one out in the sixth. Aubrey Baker then put down a bunt, and there was a collision between Baker and Anna first baseman Maggie Stiefel on the play. The ball eventually rolled to the fence, and Fogt went all the way around and scored to put the Redskins ahead.

Anna went down in order in the seventh, with Fort Loramie pitcher Aleah Frilling striking out the final batter.

Frilling earned the win and pitched a complete game. She allowed two earned runs and struck out four batters while walking one.

Frilling hit a double while Clara Gephart hit a two-run home run in the third.

Elaina Crosson was charged with the loss for Anna. She pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs. She had four strikeouts and two walks.

Olivia Place was 3 for 3 for the Rockets and scored two runs. All three of her hits were doubles.

Houston 10, Covington 7

The Wildcats picked up a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Covington.

Megan Maier, Peyton New, Olivia Bowser, Addie White and Marah Sanders each had two hits for Houston. Sanders hit a double while Peyton New hit two doubles and had 3 RBIs. Bowser hit a home run and a double and White hit a home run and a single.

“This was the best game we’ve played all season,” Houston coach Brent New said. “The girls played extremely hard from start to finish.”

Ansonia 4, Lehman Catholic 3

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Ansonia. The Tigers scored a run in the second to take a 2-1 lead and then pulled away with two runs in the fourth.

Ansonia had three hits and three errors while Lehman had seven hits and no errors.

Annie Stiver pitched a complete game for the Cavaliers. She had 12 strikeouts and seven walks.

Hope Anthony had three hits at the plate for Lehman.

Minster 8, Parkway 3

The Wildcats finished off Midwest Athletic Conference play undefeated by beating Parkway on Tuesday in Rockford.

Parkway took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but Minster scored two in the second. After the Panthers tied it in the third, the Wildcats scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth to run away.

Minster had six hits and three errors while Parkway had four hits and seven errors.

Jenna Poeppelman pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. She had five strikeouts and two walks.

Karly Richard led the Wildcats with 3 RBIs while Laney Hemmelgarn, Lindsey Albers and Emily Stubbs each scored two runs.

New Bremen 3, Marion Local 2

The Cardinals scored one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to complete a rally and earn a MAC win on Tuesday.

New Bremen had nine hits and two errors while Marion Local had six hits and one error.

Molly Smith picked up the win in the circle for the Cardinals. She pitched seven innings and allowed two earned runs. She had nine strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk.

Abbi Thieman and Smith each had two hits at the plate. Kira Bertke was 1 for 2 with a double and one walk.

Riverside 11, Upper Scioto Valley 0

The Pirates picked up a five-inning victory in Northwest Central Conference play on Tuesday at Upper Scioto Valley.

Riverside had four hits and one error while Upper Scioto Valley had two hits and six errors.

Jalynn Stanley pitched a complete game for the Pirates. She struck out six batters without allowing a walk. She hit a double at the plate.

• Track and field

Midwest Athletic Conference meet starts

The Midwest Athletic Conference meet got underway on Tuesday in Coldwater. Most events were preliminaries, but some finals were held.

Minster’s girls squad finished first in the 3,200 relay in 9:58. Versailles’ Jada Barlage was first in high jump by clearing 4-10 while Hannah Pack tied for third with 4-10. New Bremen’s Macy Puthoff was first in long jump with 17-1.75. Versailles’ Lucy Prakel was first in pole vault with 11-0.

Minster’s boys squad finished first in the 3,200 relay in 9:32

Versailles was second in the 3,200 relay in 8:36. Brayden Keihl was third in shot put with a throw of 47-1.5.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

