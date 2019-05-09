Wednesday roundup: Sidney’s Dev, Hoying advance to districts in tennis

TROY — Sidney single players Prem Dev and Grant Hoying won sectional championships on Wednesday and will play in the district tournament next week in Mason.

Dev beat Bellefontaine’s Aiden Hartley 6-0, 6-0 to clinch a district berth for the second consecutive season. Dev started the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Butler’s Ben French and followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Troy’s Henry Johnson to earn the berth.

Hoying opened the day with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Troy’s Spencer Short and defeated Bellefontaine’s Jackson Strzakla 6-1, 6-1. He finished the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tecumseh’s Jacob Lewis to earn the title.

Sidney’s Akansh Mani lost to Springfield’s Ethan Cundiff 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a second-round singles match.

Sidney’s TJ Leonard and Nobel Zhou lost 6-4, 6-1 to Springfield in a second-round doubles match while Jersain Brux and Broc Bey lost 6-0, 6-0 to Troy in a second-round match.

Hoying and Dev will play in the district tournament next Thursday at the Linder Family ATP Center in Mason.

• Baseball

Brookville 11, Sidney 4

The Yellow Jackets built an early 4-1 lead in a nonconference game on Wednesday in Sidney but a disastrous fifth inning allowed the Blue Devils to pull away.

Brookville scored eight runs on six hits in the fifth and pulled away from there. The Blue Devils had 11 total hits and one error in the contest while Sidney had six hits and no errors.

Jordan Frazier was charged with the loss for Sidney. He pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Austin Osborne hit a double for Sidney. Brandan Rose was 1 for 2 with two walks.

• Track and field

Sidney competes at GWOC meet

The Greater Western Ohio Conference track meet started on Wednesday in Troy, and Sidney had several athletes perform well.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys squad is in fifth place in the GWOC American Division with 50.5 points heading into Friday when the last events will run. The girls squad is 11th out of 11 schools with eight points.

Josiah Hudgins was first in the boys 100 dash in 11.48 and was second in high jump by clearing 6-6, which ties the school’s record. Hudgins was first in long jump with a leap of 21-0.75 on his first try.

Braden Guinther was third in boys pole vault by clearing 12-9.

Emma Wiford finished fourth in girls shot put with a throw of 32-8.5.

Shelby County Athletic League meet starts

The Shelby County Athletic League meet started on Wednesday in Fort Loramie. Most events were preliminaries, but some finals were held.

Russia’s girls finished first in a 3,200 relay in 10:00 while Fort Loramie was second (10:13) and Houston was third (10:48).

Botkins’ Grace Homan finished first in shout put with a throw of 39-2.5. Homan, a senior, finished first in the event all four years of high school. Houston’s Shelby Ayers was second with 35-7.25 and Anna’s Lauren Barhorst was third with 34-3.5.

Fort Loramie’s Abby Wrasman was first in high jump with 4-10 on her first try. Anna’s Ashley Berke was second and Shana Roe was third. Bertke needed two tries to hit the mark while Roe needed three.

Fort Loramie’s boys finished first in the 3,200 relay in 8:29.38, edging out second-place Houston (8:29.46). Anna finished third in 8:48.

Fort Loramie’s Connor Raterman was first in discus with a throw of 132-8 while Collin Detrick was second with 131-8. Botkins’ Marcus Lee was third with 128-1.

Anna’s Kamren Steward was first in long jump with 19-7. Fairlawn’s Drew Ivey was second with 19-0 while Fort Loramie’s Charles Wray was third with 18-4.5.

Fort Loramie’s Gavin Kemper was first in pole vault with 13-0 while Charles Wray second with 12-6 and Russia’s Max Bohman was third with 12-0.

The conference meet will wrap up on Friday in Fort Loramie.

GWOC, SCAL conference track meets hold preliminaries

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

