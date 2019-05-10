Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie falls to Bradford in sectional

BRADFORD — Fort Loramie couldn’t stop hot-hitting Bradford and lost 13-6 in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday.

The Railroaders, which are the Sidney Div. IV sectional’s No. 2 seed, amassed 12 hits and didn’t commit an error. Fort Loramie, the No. 8 seed, had seven hits and two errors.

Fort Loramie scored one run in the top of the first, but Bradford tied it in the bottom half and then scored five runs in the second to pull away. The Redskins scored four runs in the fifth to pull within 9-6 but Bradford scored four runs in the sixth.

Aleah Frilling picked up the loss in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed 10 earned runs. She had one strikeout and one walk.

Macy Imwalle was 2 for 3 for two runs while Clara Gephart was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs for Fort Loramie. Frilling, Gephart and Imwalle each hit one double.

The Redskins dropped to 13-11 overall with the loss. They have two Shelby County Athletic League makeup games left on the schedule (including one at Botkins on Monday), but coach Brad Turner said nothing definitive has been determined about whether they’ll be played or not.

Minster 16, St. Henry 1

The Wildcats cruised to a run-rule victory over Midwest Athletic Conference foe St. Henry in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Minster.

Minster scored all of its runs in the first three innings. The Wildcats had eight hits and one error while the Redskins had four hits and three errors.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and allowed one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

Danielle Barhorst and Kaitlyn Wolf each hit doubles for Minster. Poeppelman led the team with 4 RBIs and Taylor Homan scored a team-high three runs.

New Bremen 10, Perry 0

The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close out a run-rule win over Perry in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in New Bremen.

New Bremen had 11 hits and one error while Perry had two hits and four errors.

Molly Smith earned the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and had seven strikeouts with no walks.

Abbi Thieman was 2 for 3 with three runs for the Cardinals while Marissa Topp was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Thieman, Topp, Kira Bertke and Maddi Lozier each hit one double while Topp, Smith, Taylor Paul and Kelly Naylor each hit one triple.

Tournament games postponed to Friday

Three Division IV sectional tournament games were postponed to Friday due to thunderstorms that moved through part of the area on Thursday afternoon: Houston at Ansonia, Russia at Triad and Botkins at Mechanicsburg.

Fairlawn 16, Jackson Center 6

Fairlawn scored eight runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game and earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday.

Fairlawn led 8-4 after four innings and Jackson Center scored two runs in the fifth. The Tigers couldn’t pull any closer, though.

The Jets had 10 hits and three errors while Jackson Center had six hits and no errors.

Fairlawn coach Dominic Lehman said he was proud of the team for playing well on senior night.

“We crushed the ball tonight,” Lehman said.

Skylar Jones earned the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs. She had two strikeouts and one walk.

Renee Gent was 3 for 4 at the plate while Katie McKenzie, Lauren Dudgeon and Jones each had two hits. Dudgeon and McKenzie both hit one double.

Kenleigh Fortner was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. Ashely Mullenhour was 2 for 3 at the plate, with both hits being doubles. Riley Jackson and Grace Woolley each hit one double.

• Baseball

Sidney 16, Stebbins 1

The Yellow Jackets scored nine runs in the sixth inning to close out a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover win on Thursday in Riverside.

Sidney had 15 hits and one error while Stebbins had three hits and no errors.

Lathan Jones and Ryan Cagle were each 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs while EJ Davis, Ryan Schloss and Carson Taylor each had two hits. Davis and Schloss both drew two walks and scored four runs. Davis led the team with three stolen bases. Cagle hit a triple and Trey Werntz hit a double.

Darius Boeke picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. He had six strikeouts and two walks.

Fort Loramie 13, Botkins 5

The Redskins broke up a close game in the fifth and sixth innings to capture an outright Shelby County Athletic League title with a win on Thursday in Botkins.

Fort Loramie jumped out immediately in the first on a hit by Carter Mescher and an RBI double by CJ Billing.

Loramie scored again in the third inning. With two outs, Billing hit another double, this one off the left field fence, narrowly missing a home run.

After a walk to Griffin Meyer and Devin Wehrman, Ben Barhorst drilled a hit to right field, scoring two runs. Barhorst is hitting .570 for the season.

Wehrman then came home on a wild pitch to put the Redskins ahead 4-0.

But Botkins came right back in the bottom of the third with three runs. A leadoff walk got things started, then Tristen Burns then hit a double to right center. Ethan Motter and Jack Liesner followed with RBI singles.

The Redskins went down in order in the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth Botkins tied it up with an RBI hit from Parker Geis.

Fort Loramie’s offense then came to life. The Redskins scored nine runs in the last three innings to pull away for the 13-5 victory.

Mescher went 2 for 4 with three runs, Barhorst was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Billing was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Nathan Raterman had a double with 1 RBI and Shane Hilgefort was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs.

Griffin Meyer picked up the win in relief. He pitched the last four innings, allowing one earned run.

Coldwater 12, Anna 1

The Cavaliers scored four runs in the seventh inning to close out a nonconference victory at Anna on Thursday.

Coldwater had 14 hits and one error while Anna had one hit and three errors.

Jacob Robinson was charged with the loss on the mound. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and one walk.

Tyler McClay picked up Anna’s hit while Kyle Evans and Wil Luthman each drew two walks.

Russia 11, Houston 1

Houston scored a run in the top of the first inning but the Raiders took control from there and earned an SCAL victory in five innings on Thursday in Russia.

Russia had nine hits and no errors while Houston had five hits and three errors.

Tyler Scott wand Aiden Shappie were each 2 for 2 for the Raiders. Scott had 4 RBIs and Shappie had two. Both hit one double, and Daniel Kearns also hit a double.

Evan Monnier picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. He had six strikeouts and two walks.

Peyton Arnold was charged with the loss for Houston. He pitched four innings and allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and eight walks.

Fairlawn 1, Jackson Center 0

The Jets score a run in the bottom of the sixth and held off Jackson Center in the seventh to earn a home SCAL victory on Thursday.

Fairlawn’s Ethan Westerbeck reached first base on an error in the sixth and advance to second after Kyle Peters walked. He moved to third on a fielder’s choice and then scored on a wild pitch.

Elisha Birch walked with one out in the seventh and advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt but couldn’t get closer to home plate.

Keith Orndorff picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Jacob Francis was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. He pitched six innings and gave up two hits and six walks with 10 strikeouts.

Aidan Reichert was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Tigers with one double.

Minster 14, Allen East 2

The Wildcats scored all 14 runs in the second, third and fourth innings to earn a run-rule nonconference victory on Thursday in Minster.

Minster had 12 hits and one error while Allen East had four hits and one error.

Jack Olberding was 3 for 4 for the Wildcats with one home run and 6 RBIs. Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 2 with a double, Adam Ketner was 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and Mike Ketner was 2 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs.

Jacob Niemeyer picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and had seven strikeouts with two walks.

New Bremen 16, Spencerville 0

New Bremen scored nine runs in the third to run away to a run-rule nonconference victory on Thursday in Spencerville.

The Cardinals had 16 hits and no errors while Spencerville had one hit and three errors.

Ryan Bertke was 4 for 5 with 4 RBIs, two runs and two doubles. Grant Selby, Justin Tenkman, Mitchell Hays and Bryce Blickle each had two hits for New Bremen. Selby and Bertke each had 3 RBIs and Selby and Tyler Overman each scored a team-high three runs. Bertke hit two doubles while Blickle and Hays each scored one.

Bertke earned the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and had 11 strikeouts with two walks.

