Friday roundup: Fort Loramie girls, boys finish 1st at SCAL meet

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s boys and girls track and field squads each earned Shelby County Athletic league titles on Friday at their home track. Both squads finished first out of seven SCAL schools in the league’s championship meet.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished first with 168 points while Anna was second with 122. Russia was third, Botkins was fourth, Houston was fifth, Fairlawn was sixth and Jackson Center was seventh.

The Redskins were led by a strong performance from junior Kennedi Gephart. Gephart was first in the 100-meter dash in 12.56, first in the 200 dash in 25.73 and first in the 400 dash in 59.91.

Claire Rethman was first in the 1,600 run in 5:21. Olivia Borchers was second in the 3,200 run in 12:19 while Rethman was third in 12:51.

Alyssa Wrasman was second in 100 hurdles in 16.03, Chloe Stang was third in the 400 dash in 1:05 and Corynn Heitkamp was second in 300 hurdles in 49.27. Andrea Rodeheffer was second in pole vault by clearing 9-0 on her first try while Riley Heitkamp was third by clearing 9-0 on her third try.

The Redskins were first in the 400 relay in 52.74, first in the 800 relay in 1:48 and first in the 1,600 relay in 4:12.

Anna was led by another strong performance from Hannah Shoemaker. Shoemaker was first in 300 hurdles in 45.23, second in the 200 dash in 25.73, second in the 100 dash in 12.71 and third in the 100 hurdles in 16.07.

Kaitlyn Harris was third in the 100 dash in 13.31 and third in the 200 dash in 27.80. Lauryn Wolters was second in long jump with a leap of 16-0 while Ashley Bertke was third with 15-7.5. The Rockets were second in the 400 relay in 53.29 and second in the 800 relay in 1:50.

Russia’s Becca Seger was first in the 800 run in 2:27.01 while Ella Hoehne was second in 2:27.55. Sarah Pinchot was first in pole vault by clearing 9-6. Seger was second in the 400 dash in 1:02. Jessica Colby was third in discus with a throw of 112-02. The Raiders were third in the 1,600 relay in 4:21.

Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was first in 100 hurdles in 15.72 and Grace Homan was first in discus with a throw of 123-02. Emma Koenig was third in the 1,600 run in 5:32 and third in the 800 run in 2:28. Jill Greve was third in 300 hurdles in 49.99. The Trojans were second in the 1,600 relay in 4:13.

Houston’s Ava Knouff was first in the 3,200 run in 12:13 and second in the 1,600 run in 5:27. Shelby Ayers was second in discus with a throw of 120-11.

Fairlawn’s Madison Huelskamp was first in long jump with a leap of 16-2. The Jets were third in the 400 relay in 55.50 and third in the 800 relay in 1:59.

Fort Loramie’s boys squad edged out Anna for first place. The Redskins were first with 151 points while Anna was second with 147. Fairlawn was third, Houston was fourth, Russia was fifth, Botkins was sixth and Jackson Center was seventh.

Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas was first in the 1,600 run in 4:30.46, narrowly edging out teammate Jake Rethman, who was second in 4:30.48. Ballas was second in the 800 run in 2:00 while Rethman was third in 300 hurdles in 42.55. Rethman was first in the 3,200 run in 10:10 while Colten Gasson was second in 10:15.

Connor Raterman was first in shot put with a throw of 46-10.5 while Collin Detrick was second with 44-7.5.

Anna’s Alex Bruggaman was first in the 110 hurdles in 16.00. Ethan Kitchen was first in 300 hurdles in 41.53 while Colton Nanik was second in 41.90.

Ian Bollheimer was second in the 100 dash in 11.38 while Jeffrey Richards was third in 11.42. Bart Bixler was second in the 400 dash in 51.93 and Derek Arling was third in 52.17. Nanik was third in the 110 hurdles in 16.82 and Richards was second in the 200 dash in 23.14. Malachi Minnich was third in shot put with 43-7.5.

The Rockets were first in the 400 relay in 44.63, first in the 800 relay in 1:34 and first in the 1,600 relay in 3:33.

Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was first in the 100 dash in 11.29 and first in the 200 dash in 22.91 while Drew Ivey was third in the 200 dash in 23.25. Alan Asher was first in the 400 relay in 50.56.

The Jets were second in the 400 relay in 45.30 and third in the 400 relay in 1:39.

Houston’s Ethan Knouff was first in the 800 run in 1:58 while Blake Jacobs was third in 2:03.29. Knouff was third in the 1,600 run in 4:36. The Wildcats were third in the 1,600 relay in 3:37.

Russia Jason Siefring was second in 110 hurdles in 16.29. The Raiders were second in the 800 relay in 1:36, second in the 1,600 relay in 3:36 and third in the 400 relay in 46.53.

Minster girls, boys track squads 3rd at MAC meet

Minster’s boys and girls track and field squads each finished third in the Midwest Athletic Conference meet, which finished on Friday in Coldwater.

Versailles’ girls finished second with 103 points, 15 behind first-place Coldwater. Minster was third with 94.50 while New Bremen was fifth with 89.

Versailles’ Ava Moran was first in the 100 dash in 12.80 and first in the 200 in 26.52 while Lucy Prakel was second in the 200 in 27.61. The Tigers were first in the 800 relay in 1:47 and first in the 400 relay in 51.61.

Minster’s Kaitlynn Albers was first in the 1,600 run in 5:25 while Madeline Magoto was first in the 800 run in 2:20 and Ella Boate was third in the 800 in 2:24.33. Gwen Meiring was first in the 3,200 run in 11:34. Jenna Heuker was third in 100 hurdles in 16.78 and third in 300 hurdles in 47.96. The Wildcats were first in the 1,600 relay in 4:07.

New Bremen’s Kaylee Freund was first in 100 hurdles in 16.25 and first in 300 hurdles in 46.94. Freund was second in the 100 dash in 13.15 while Macy Puthoff was third in 13.20. Puthoff was second in the 400 dash in 1:00.91.

Minster’s boys were third with 108, 15 behind first-place Fort Recovery and 14 behind second-place Marion Local. Versailles was fifth with 65 while New Bremen was ninth with 10.

Minster’s Broc Miller was first in pole vault by clearing 13-0. Joseph Winner was second in the 100 dash in 11.96. Alex Albers was second in the 1,600 run in 4:41.09 while Luke Barga was third in 4:41.69. The Wildcats were second in the 800 relay in 1:34, third in the 400 relay in 46.38 and third in the 1,600 relay in 3:38.

Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley was first in the 1,600 run in 4:39 and second in the 800 in 2:04.25.

Sidney finishes at GWOC meet

The Greater Western Ohio Conference track and field meet finished on Friday in Troy. Most divisional finals were held on Wednesday, and Friday was made up of races for the best finishers in each division.

Josiah Hudgins finished second in long jump with a leap of 21-3.5 and finished fourth in high jump by clearing 6-0.

The meet was the last event Sidney competed in as a member of the GWOC. The Yellow Jackets and nine other GWOC schools are leaving to reform the Miami Valley League, which will begin play this fall.

• Baseball

Fairmont 14, Sidney 5

Fairmont broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the fifth inning and scored eight in the sixth to run away to a nonconference win over Sidney on Friday in Kettering.

The Firebirds had 15 hits and no errors while the Yellow Jackets had seven hits and four errors.

Brandan Rose was charged with the loss for Sidney. He pitched one inning and allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out one batter.

Ryan Cagle was 2 for 4 for the Yellow Jackets while Mitch larger was 2 for 3 with a double.

Houston 8, Covington 7

Houston scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a tie and held off a rally attempt by Covington the seventh to earn a nonconference road win on Friday.

The Buccaneers scored one run in the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Houston catcher Dominic Beaver was able to tag out a runner trying to steal home to finish the game.

Houston had nine hits and four errors while Covington had eight hits and one error.

Luke Foster picked up the win on the mound for Houston. He pitched four innings and didn’t allow an earned run. He gave up five hits and six walks and had one strikeout.

Howie Ludwig was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and a double. Brennan Arnold was 2 for 3 with two walks and hit a double. John Leist also hit a double.

Marion Local 8, Jackson Center 0

Jackson Center lost a nonconference game on Friday in Maria Stein.

The Flyers had six hits and committed three errors while Jackson Center had four hits and committed three errors.

Jacob Vetter was charged with the loss for the Tigers. He pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits. He had four strikeouts.

Aidan Reichert was 2 for 3 with a double for Jackson Center.

Anna 10, Tri-County North 0

The Rockets scored seven runs in the first two innings and scored three in the sixth to earn a run-rule nonconference win on Friday in Anna.

Anna had nine hits and one error while Tri-County North had three hits and six errors.

Jarred Siegle pitched a complete game for Anna. He had four strikeouts and allowed three walks.

Siegle and Wil Luthman were each 2 for 3 at the plate while Tyler McClay was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs. McClay and Carter Elliott each hit one double.

Lehman Catholic 18, Bethel 2

The Cavaliers picked up a big nonconference win on Friday in Sidney. They scored 10 runs on six hits, four walks and two hit batters in the fourth inning to pull away to a run-rule victory.

Seth Roe hit a double and Ethan Potts hit a triple. RJ Bertini and Alex Keller each had 4 RBIs.

Drew Barhorst picked up the win on the mound.

Botkins 13, Waynesfield-Goshen 7

The Trojans picked up a nonconference win on Friday in Waynesfield.

Ethan Motter was 4 for 4 at the plate while Bryce Metz was 3 for 3. Isaac Cisco earned his first career win on the mound.

Minster 10, St. Marys 0

The Wildcats pulled away early and earned a run-rule nonconference win on Friday in Minster.

Minster had nine hits and one error while St. Marys had one hit and committed four errors.

Jack Heitbrink earned the win. He pitched a complete game and had seven strikeouts and no walks.

Mike Ketner and Jack Olberding were each 2 for 3 for Minster. Olberding had a team-high 3 RBIs while Ketner had two. Olberding hit two doubles and August Boehnlein hit one.

Ansonia 10, Riverside 2

The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning to pull away early to a nonconference victory on Friday in De Graff.

Ansonia had eight hits and one error while the Pirates had three hits and committed eight errors.

Harley Asbury was charged with the loss for Riverside. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks. He had three strikeouts.

Levi Godwin hit a double for Riverside.

Coldwater 6, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Versailles.

Coldwater had five hits and one error while Versailles had seven hits and three errors.

Zach Griesdorn was charged with the loss for Versailles. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He had two strikeouts.

Will Eversole was 3 for 4 for the Tigers.

• Softball

Triad 11, Russia 0

The Raiders managed one hit against Triad pitcher Joni Russell and struck out seven times in a five-inning loss in a Division IV sectional tournament game on Friday in North Lewisburg.

The Cardinals scored six runs in the fourth inning to close out the run-rule win.

Sophie Francis was charged with the loss for Russia. She pitched three innings and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks. She had one strikeout.

Olivia Moorman picked up Russia’s hit.

Mechanicsburg 21, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost in five innings in a Div. IV sectional tournament game on Friday in Mechanicsburg. The Indians scored nine runs in the first inning to run away early.

Botkins managed one hit against Mechanicsburg pitcher Francys King, who had eight strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Courtney Sutton was charged with the loss in the circle. She pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 10 earned runs on 13 hits and eight walks. She had two strikeouts.

Sutton picked up Botkins’ lone hit.

Anna 5, Jackson Center 2

The Rockets earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory in a makeup game on Friday.

It was the final game for both Anna and Jackson Center, which lost in sectional tournament games last week. Anna finished 9-12 overall while the Tigers finished 2-17.

No information about the game was reported.

Minster 6, Greenville 0

The Wildcats picked up a road nonconference victory on Friday against Greenville, which has over 20 wins and finished first in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division.

Minster had five hits and no errors while Greenville had four hits and committed four errors.

Jenna Poeppelman earned the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and allowed two walks while striking out six.

Danielle Barhorst and Karly Richard each had two hits for the Wildcats. Richard hit a double and Poeppelman hit a home run.

Benjamin Logan 5, Riverside 3

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Friday in De Graff after allowing four runs in the sixth inning.

Riverside outhit Ben Logan 8-5 but had six errors while the Raiders had none.

“We played a good game against a very good team,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “We had our chances but couldn’t capitalize on some runners in scoring position.”

Jalynn Stanley was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits. She had one strikeout and walked one batter.

Shelby Giles was 3 for 3 with a home run and a double.

Postponed: Fort Loramie at Botkins.

Houston’s Mariah Booher competes in girls pole vault during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_DSC_3996.jpg Houston’s Mariah Booher competes in girls pole vault during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Bryce Carter competes in high jump during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_DSC_4016.jpg Jackson Center’s Bryce Carter competes in high jump during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Alex Bruggaman competes in the 110m hurdles and wins with a time of 16.00 sec. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_DSC_4021.jpg Anna’s Alex Bruggaman competes in the 110m hurdles and wins with a time of 16.00 sec. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Derek Arling, right, hands the baton to Ian Bollheimer in the boys 800 relay during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. The Rockets finished first in the event. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_DSC_4049.jpg Anna’s Derek Arling, right, hands the baton to Ian Bollheimer in the boys 800 relay during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. The Rockets finished first in the event. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Abby Wrasman competes in girls long jump during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins finished first out seven teams in the meet. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_DSC_4055.jpg Fort Loramie’s Abby Wrasman competes in girls long jump during the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins finished first out seven teams in the meet. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Minster boys, girls finished 3rd at MAC meet

