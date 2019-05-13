Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Miami East to stay undefeated

CASSTOWN — Fort Loramie stayed undefeated with a 10-2 nonconference victory over Miami East on Saturday.

CJ Billing went 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs to lead the Redskins’ 12-hit attack. Loramie hitters also drew five walks and were hit by pitchers four times to lead a busy day on the bases. Eight of the team’s nine starters had at least one hit.

Billing also earned the win on the mound. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and no runs. The combined pitching efforts of Nathan Raterman, Billing, Sam Barhorst, Joel Keiser and Eli Rosengarten limited Miami East to just one earned run on the day.

With Loramie already up 4-0 in the fourth inning, singles by Carter Mescher, Billing and Darren Hoying and a two-out double by Rosengarten increased the lead to 9-0.

The Redskins tacked on another run in the seventh on an RBI hit by Ben Barhorst.

Northmont 3, Sidney 0

Sidney managed two hits and lost in a home nonconference game on Saturday.

The Thunderbolts had five hits and three errors. The Yellow Jackets committed three errors.

Ryan Caufield pitched a complete game for Sidney. He allowed two earned runs while striking out seven batters and walking five.

Russia 2, Anna 1

The Raiders scored one run in each the third and fourth innings and held on from there for a Shelby County Athletic League win on Saturday in Anna.

Russia had eight hits and one error while Anna had four hits and no errors.

Daniel Kearns picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters while walking two.

Kearns was 2 for 3 at the plate with 1 RBI and one double while Carter Francis was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, one double and one walk. Grant Saunders was also 2 for 3 with a double and scored one run.

Cole Maurer was charged with the loss for Anna. He pitched a complete game and struck out two batters while walking three.

Lehman Catholic 7, Lima Senior 2

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Sidney.

Jared Magoteaux pitched a complete game. He allowed five hits and struck out four batters without allowing a walk.

“Definitely one our better games played this season,” Lehman coach Dave King said. “Jared pitched well and our defense had 18 assists which is a bunch.”

RJ Bertini hit a double and Alex Keller hit a triple. Drew Barhorst had 2 RBIs.

Minster 14, New Knoxville 1

The Wildcats scored nine runs in the first inning to jump start a run-rule Midwest Athletic Conference victory at New Knoxville on Saturday morning.

Minster had 15 hits and one error while the Rangers had one hit and two errors.

Logan Tumbusch pitched a complete game for the Wildcats. He allowed one earned run while striking out 10 batters and walking three.

Jack Olberding, Jacob Niemeyer, Jack Heitbrink and Mike Ketner were each 2 for 2 for the Wildcats while AJ Heitkamp was 2 for 4. Heitbrink and Olberding each hit a triple while AJ Heitkamp hit a double.

Minster 10, National Trail 0

After beating the Rangers on Saturday morning, the Wildcats returned home and earned another run-rule victory, this one in a nonconference game. Minster closed out the win with five runs in the fifth inning.

The Wildcats had 13 hits and no errors while National Trail had one hit and two errors.

Austin Brown pitched a complete game for Minster. He struck out six batters and walked two.

Brown was 3 for 3 at the plate with 3 RBIs and three runs. He hit one double.

Jack Olberding was 2 for 3 with two runs. Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 3 with one double, 2 RBIs and two runs. Trent Roetgerman was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one run. Adam Ketner was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.

• Softball

Botkins 7, Fairlawn 2

The Trojans picked up a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Saturday in Botkins.

Fairlawn outhit Botkins 6-5 but committed two errors while the Trojans didn’t commit any. Botkins took control of the game with six runs in the first inning.

Courtney Sutton picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and struck out eight batters while walking three.

Olivia Jones and Hayley Payne were each 2 for 3 for the Trojans.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and allowed six earned runs. She had seven strikeouts and six walks.

Jones was 2 for 4 at the plate while Brittany Strunk hit a double.

It was the final game of the season for Fairlawn, which lost in a tournament game last week. The Jets finish 5-18 overall.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

