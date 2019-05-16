Wednesday roundup: Anna opens baseball tourney with win

ANNA — Anna overcame an early deficit and beat Springfield Northeastern 5-2 in a Division III sectional final on Wednesday.

The Jets scored two runs in the top of the fourth but Anna scored two in the bottom half of the inning to tie it up. The Rockets then added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull ahead.

Anna had six hits and committed three errors while Northeastern had four hits and committed one error.

Carter Elliott picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. He had two strikeouts and two walks.

Elliott was 3 for 3 at the plate with 1 RBI. Brandon Shannon had two stolen bases.

Anna, the Dayton Div. III sectional’s No. 3 seed, advances to face No. 8 National Trail in a district semifinal next Monday at Eaton.

Fort Loramie 12, Ansonia 0

The Redskins started their quest for a second consecutive state title with a run-rule victory over Ansonia in a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday in Fort Loramie.

Nathan Raterman and Griffin Meyer were excellent on the mound in combining to hold Ansonia to just one hit. The only other runner to reach base for the Tigers came on a walk in the third.

Loramie’s offense took control in the bottom the second. Seven consecutive batters reached base to start the inning, highlighted by Mason Kemper’s bases loaded single to score two runners. Devin Wehrman later hit a two-run double.

The Redskins finished the inning with six runs and did not look back, scoring two more in the third and four more in the fourth.

Kemper finished the day 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. Shane Hilgefort was also 3 for 3 with a double. Eli Rosengarten was 2 for 3 with a double, Wehrman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a double and Carter Mescher was 2 for 2 with two walks, two stolen bases and a two-run double in the fourth.

Fort Loramie, which is the Sidney Div. IV sectional’s No. 1 seed, advances to face No. 6 Russia in a district semifinal next Monday at Sidney.

Mechanicsburg 14, Fairlawn 6

Fairlawn narrowed the final gap late but couldn’t overcome the Indians scoring 12 runs in the first three innings in a loss in a Div. IV sectional final on Wednesday in Mechanicsburg.

The Jets scored five runs in the fourth to pull within 12-5 and prevent a run-rule but Mechanicsburg scored two more in the fifth to re-take momentum. Fairlawn added its last run in the sixth.

The Indians had 15 hits and one error while Fairlawn had nine hits and three errors.

Ashton Piper was charged with the loss for Fairlawn. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits. He had one strikeout.

Drew Maddy was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI while Skyler Piper was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run. Jordan Lessing was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two runs. Lessing hit a home run and a double and Maddy hit a double.

Fairlawn finishes 11-14 overall.

Versailles 12, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Versailles scored eight runs in the second inning and ran away to a run-rule victory over Dixie in a Div. III sectional final on Wednesday in Versailles.

The Tigers had five hits and no errors while Dixie had one hit and two errors.

Garrett Toops pitched a complete game. He had five strikeouts and allowed two walks.

Zach Griesdorn was 1 for 2 with one walk and 2 RBIs. He hit one double. Kyle Pothast was 1 for 1 with two runs and drew three walks. The Tigers drew 12 total walks.

Versailles advances to face Jamestown Greeneview in a district semifinal on Monday at Brookville.

• Softball

Fort Loramie 10, Botkins 1

The Redskins scored three runs in the first two innings to take control and put away a Shelby County Athletic League game with five runs in the seventh on Wednesday in Botkins.

Fort Loramie had 11 hits and one error while Botkins had five hits and five errors.

Aleah Frilling picked up the win after pitching a complete game. She didn’t allow an earned run and had nine strikeouts and no walks.

Desiree’ Fogt was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI while Macy Imwalle and Lauren Bergman each had two hits and 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie. Bergman hit a double while Fogt hit two triples and Imwalle hit one triple.

Courtney Sutton was charged with the loss for Botkins. She pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs. She had seven strikeouts and four walks.

Olivia Jones was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Trojans.

It was the final game of the season for Botkins, which finishes 6-14 overall.

• Track and field

Hudgins 2nd in long jump in district meet

The Division I district meet got underway on Wednesday at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium, and Josiah Hudgins punched a ticket to the regional meet.

Hudgins qualified for regionals in long jump by finishing second. He had a leap of 21-6.25 to edge out Fairborn’s Joshua Greene by .25 inches.

Sidney’s Emma Wiford finished eighth in shot put with a throw of 33-6. The top four finishers advance to regionals.

Sidney’s Ian Watterson was seventh in pole vault by clearing 12-0.

The meet will conclude on Friday in Piqua.

Fort Loramie, Versailles earn sectional victories

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.