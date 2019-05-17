Thursday roundup: Minster, New Bremen win baseball sectional finals

MINSTER — Minster and Convoy Crestview played in a nail biter in a Division IV district final last year, but the Wildcats had no problems beating the Knights in a sectional final this year — thanks to a big fifth inning.

The Wildcats broke a tie by scoring nine runs in the fifth inning to pull away to a 10-1 victory on Thursday in Minster.

Minster advances to face Lincolnview in a district semifinal next Wednesday at Coldwater. The Wildcats are the district’s No. 4 seed while Lincolnview is No. 1.

Crestview and Minster each scored one run in the first inning, and the only other scoring came in the bottom of the fifth. The Wildcats scored nine runs on six hits and also benefited from the Knights committing three errors in the inning.

Minster finished with eight hits and didn’t commit any errors while Crestview had four hits and finished with three errors.

Austin Brown picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run. He had nine strikeouts and walked four batters.

Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs. He hit a home run and had a stolen base. August Boehnlein and Jacob Niemeyer were both 2 for 4.

New Bremen 3, Marion Local 0

New Bremen scored one run in the bottom of the first, and that was enough to earn a victory in a Div. IV sectional final thanks to a masterful performance by Spencer Alig on the mound.

Alig pitched a complete game and allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 12 to help the Cardinals earn the win.

New Bremen managed just two hits and struck out nine times against two Marion Local pitchers but took advantage of four errors by the Flyers. The Cardinals didn’t commit any errors.

New Bremen added one run in each the fourth and sixth inning.

The Cardinals, which are the district’s No. 3 seed, advance to face No. 2 St. Henry in a district final on Wednesday at Coldwater. The Redskins won a regular-season Midwest Athletic Conference matchup 3-0.

Fort Loramie 7, Houston 0

Fort Loramie capped off Shelby County Athletic League play with a victory at Houston on Thursday in a makeup game.

The Redskins, which clinched an outright SCAL title with a win over Anna last week, finished league play 12-0. They outscored SCAL teams by a combined 139-6 in those 12 games. Ten of the 12 games were shutouts.

Loramie collected 12 hits on Thursday and the collective pitching efforts of CJ Billing, Mason Kemper, Joel Keiser, and Noah Guillozet limited Houston to only one hit.

The Redskins scored seven runs over the first two innings and cruised the rest of the way to now sit at 25-0 on the season.

Billing and Eli Rosengarten had RBI singles in the first. In the second, Loramie got RBI singles from Nathan Raterman, Devin Wehrman and Ben Barhorst.

Barhorst and Rosengarten both finished 2 for 2 on the day. Billing and Carter Mescher were 1 for 1 on the day, with both having RBI hits.

It was the final game of the season for Houston, which lost to Riverside in a sectional opener earlier this week. The Wildcats finish 9-15 overall.

Indian Lake 3, Anna 2

Anna lost in a late addition regular-season game on Thursday in Lewistown. The Lakers scored one run in each the fifth and sixth inning to rally and win despite managing just one hit on the day.

Anna had eight hits but committed three errors while the Lakers had one error.

Jarred Siegle was charged with the loss on the mound. He pitched one inning and allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk.

Kyle Evans was 3 for 4 while Siegle was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI. Evans hit a double while Siegle hit a triple.

• Softball

Houston 4, Fort Loramie 2

The Wildcats secured a second-place finish in the Shelby County Athletic League with a victory in a makeup game on Thursday in Houston.

The win clinched the 19th winning season in the last 20 years for Houston, which finishes 13-11 overall and 10-2 in SCAL play. Fort Loramie finishes 14-12 and 8-4, respectively. The Redskins could have tied for second place in the SCAL with a win but finish in third place with the loss.

Each team scored two runs in the third inning, and Houston added two runs in the fifth to earn the victory.

Emilee Foster picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on six hits. She had four strikeouts and no walks and also hit a two-run single in the third inning.

Allisen Foster was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Peyton New was 2 for 4 for Houston.

Aleah Frilling was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs on eight hits and four walks. She had three strikeouts.

Katelyn DeLoye was 2 for 3 for the Redskins and hit a double.

• Track and field

Anna’s Steward earns regional berth

The Division II district meet got underway at Graham High School on Thursday, and Anna’s Kamren Steward earned a regional berth.

Most events held preliminaries, though several finals were held.

Steward finished second in long jump with 19-9, which came on his sixth and final attempt. The top four finishers advance to the regional meet next week.

Steward was the only Anna athlete to clinch a regional berth on Thursday. The meet will conclude on Saturday afternoon.

2 Versailles athletes qualify for regionals

The Div. II district meet got underway at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday, and two Versailles athletes earned regional berths.

Most events held preliminaries, though several finals were held.

Versailles’ Ben Albers finished third in discus with a throw of 122-4 while Evan VanSkyock was fourth in pole vault by clearing 9-6 on his second try. The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s regional meet.

The meet will conclude on Saturday afternoon.

Minster, New Bremen athletes advance to regionals

Several Minster and New Bremen athletes earned regional berths in the Division III district meet on Thursday in Spencerville.

Most events held preliminaries, though several finals were held.

Minster’s girls 3,200 relay of Kaitlynn Albers, Ella Boate, Gwen Meiring and Madeline Magoto finished first in 9:56. The school’s boys 3,200 relay of Luke Barga, Austin Felice, Brady Hoelscher and Alex Albers finished second in 8:29. The top four teams in each relay advance to regionals.

Several other athletes earned regional berths.

New Bremen’s Elli Roetgerman was second in high jump by clearing 5-0 while Minster’s Hannah Pack was fourth by clearing 5-0.

New Bremen’s Jacob Rindler was third in boys shot put with a throw of 44-4.25 while Minster’s Broc Miller was first in boys pole vault with 12-4.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.