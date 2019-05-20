Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie’s 32-game winning streak snapped

TROY — Fort Loramie’s 32-game winning streak ended with a 6-5 loss to Troy in a nonconference game on Saturday at Market Street Field.

The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally and knock off the Redskins. Troy had nine hits and one error while Fort Loramie had six hits and no errors.

Troy took a 2-1 lead after the third inning but Fort Loramie scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead.

The Trojans took advantage in the sixth though. After giving up a single to Noah Dimel, Fort Loramie pitcher Griffin Meyer hit the next two batters.

Fort Loramie then brought in Joel Keiser to pitch, and he walked the next batter to score a run and bring Troy within 5-3. Caleb Fogarty then hit a two-run double to tie it. Keiser hit the next batter, then Jacob Adams hit a sacrifice fly to give the Trojans the lead.

Carter Mescher reached first base on an error in the top of the seventh but didn’t advance any farther.

CJ Billing was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run for the Redskins while Devin Wehrman hit a home run.

Troy and Fort Loramie added the game to their schedules late last week in order to avoid long layoffs before tournament games. Fort Loramie, the defending Division IV state champions, played Russia in a district semifinal on Monday while Troy will play Vandalia-Butler in a D-I district semifinal on Tuesday.

Anna 4, Lehman Catholic 2

Anna and Lehman added a nonconference game on Saturday to avoid long layoffs before both squads’ district semifinals scheduled for early this week, and the Rockets came out on top despite being outhit.

Anna scored three runs on two hits in the third inning and held on from there to beat the Cavaliers. The Rockets finished with four hits and had three errors while Lehman had six hits and one error.

Jacob Robinson picked up the win for Anna. He pitched five innings and allowed two unearned runs on six hits and two walks. He had two strikeouts.

Carter Elliott and Kyle Evans both hit doubles for Anna. Both doubles came in the third. Jarred Siegle drew two walks and stole two bases.

Ethan Potts was charged with the loss for Lehman. He pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on two hits and four walks. He had four strikeouts.

Bryce Kennedy was 2 for 4 for the Cavaliers.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

