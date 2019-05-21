Lehman, Mechanicsburg tournament game suspended in 12th inning

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

CASSTOWN — Eleven innings wasn’t enough to decide anything in the Lehman Catholic-Mechanicsburg district semifinal at Miami East High School Tuesday.

Darkness was the only winner as the game was suspended after 11 innings with the two teams in a 1-1 tie.

Ironicially, both team scored a run in the opening inning, but that was the last time a runner would dent the plate.

As a result, the teams were scheduled to resume the game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Miami East High School.

Lehman had gotten on the board in the top of the first when Drew Barhorst singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, went to third on Bryce Kennedy’s wild pitch and scored on R.J. Bertini’s fly ball to right that was dropped.

That was one of the few mistakes by the Mechanicsburg’s defense, as they turned in one web gem after another to keep Lehman off the board.

The Indians answered in their half of the first to tie it at 1-1.

JD Swenson singled and Mack DeLong sacrificed him to second.

He moved to third on Jake Edwards single and scored on Aaron Conley’s sacrifice fly.

On a hit-and-run, Edwards tried to score from first on Blake Sadowski’s single, but was cut down at home on throw from Mitchell Sollmann to shortstop Alex Keller to catcher RJ Bertini.

Lehman threatened in the second, but with two outs, centerfielder Sadowski threw a strike to catcher Conley to get the final out in the inning on a single by Seth Roe.

In the Lehman third, with second and third and two outs, Mechanicsburg rightfielder Logan Hurts made a diving catch to save two runs and end the inning.

In the Mechanicsburg third, the Indians had first and second with one out. On a fly ball to right field, the runner who went from second to third was ruled out for leaving the bag early.

In the fourth, Lane Casey replaces Edwards on the mound for the Indians and pitched seven scoreless innings.

Lehman Catholic starter Barhorst pitched into the sixth inning.

After giving up a leadoff single to Conley, he was replaced by Roe.

Roe dominated in his six innings on the mound.

He allowed one hit and struck out 12 of the 21 batters he faced, walking three.

Conley had a leadoff single in the home 11th, but was thrown out stealing by Lehman catcher Bertini.

In the Lehman eighth, Mechanicsburg first baseman Edwards made a leaping catch for the second out, which became huge when Kennedy and Bertini followed with singles.

In the Lehman ninth, the inning ended with Conley throwing a runner out trying to steal third.

In the tenth inning, Roe was hit by a pitch to start the inning and was one third with two outs, when Kennedy hit a rocket up the middle.

Casey was able to deflect the ball and throw Kennedy out at first by half a step.

After the 11th inning concluded, the umpires met with both coaches and made the decision to stop due to darkness.

Barhorst and Roe combined to allow seven hits, while Barhorst had five strikeouts and two walks, giving the duo 17 strikeouts against five walks.

Edwards and Casey combined to allow eight hits, while striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Lehman Catholic leadoff hitter Drew Barhorst heads for third base during the first inning of a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Barhorst later scored, and it was the team’s only run before play was suspended due to darkness. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2523-Edit-1.jpg Lehman Catholic leadoff hitter Drew Barhorst heads for third base during the first inning of a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Barhorst later scored, and it was the team’s only run before play was suspended due to darkness. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic catcher RJ Bertini, left, comes up after tagging out Mechanicsburg’s Jake Edwards to show the umpire he caught the ball in the first inning of a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2606-1.jpg Lehman Catholic catcher RJ Bertini, left, comes up after tagging out Mechanicsburg’s Jake Edwards to show the umpire he caught the ball in the first inning of a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Mechanicsburg”s Aaron Conley looks at a ball of a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2570-Edit-1.jpg Mechanicsburg”s Aaron Conley looks at a ball of a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Bryce Kennedy catches a throw at first base during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2633-Edit-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Bryce Kennedy catches a throw at first base during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Mechanicsburg’s JD Swenson hits during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Castown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2681-Edit-1.jpg Mechanicsburg’s JD Swenson hits during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Castown. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards, right, slides into third base as Mechanicsburg’s Daniel Burchett comes down after jumping to make a catch during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Edwards was tagged out on the play. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2756-Edit-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards, right, slides into third base as Mechanicsburg’s Daniel Burchett comes down after jumping to make a catch during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Edwards was tagged out on the play. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Mechanicsburg shortstop Brooks Tom throws to first base during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Castown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2731-Edit-1.jpg Mechanicsburg shortstop Brooks Tom throws to first base during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Castown. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Mechanicsburg’s Lane Casey throws a pitch during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Castown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2736-1.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Lane Casey throws a pitch during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Castown. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Seth Roe throws a pitch during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Roe pitched six innings and allowed one hit with 12 strikeouts and three walks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2835-Edit-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Seth Roe throws a pitch during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. Roe pitched six innings and allowed one hit with 12 strikeouts and three walks. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic coach Dave King, middle right, talks to Jared Magoteaux during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. The game was suspended after 11 innings due to darkness with a 1-1 tie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_BPB_2816-Edit-1.jpg Lehman Catholic coach Dave King, middle right, talks to Jared Magoteaux during a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Casstown. The game was suspended after 11 innings due to darkness with a 1-1 tie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News