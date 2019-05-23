Wednesday roundup: Lehman Catholic falls to Mechanicsburg in district final

CASSTOWN — After three days — and almost two full baseball games — Lehman’s season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion.

The third-seeded Cavaliers’ epic battle against second-seeded Mechanicsburg came to an end in the bottom of the 13th inning Wednesday, with the Indians scoring the winning run on a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded to hand Lehman a 2-1 defeat in a Division IV district semifinal at Miami East High School.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Monday but was bumped to Tuesday due to field conditions after Sunday’s rain. The two teams then battled to a 1-1 tie after 11 innings on Tuesday, with the game being suspended until the next day due to darkness.

Wednesday, the Cavaliers simply couldn’t break through.

In the top of the 12th, Seth Roe reached base on an error and John Cianciolo bunted him to second with two outs, but a strikeout by Drew Barhorst ended that threat with a runner in scoring position.

Mechanicsburg also threatened in the bottom of the 12th after Lehman pitcher Jared Magoteaux walked the first two batters, but Magoteaux got a strikeout and a pair of flyouts to get out of the jam.

Lehman threatened again in the top of the 13th. Bryce Kennedy singled to lead off and stole second, but he was picked off trying to steal third. R.J. Bertini then drew a walk and was bunted to second with two outs, and Magoteaux was hit by a pitch to put two runners on — and both runners moved into scoring position on a passed ball. But a groundout to short ended that threat again, and the game remained tied 1-1.

In the bottom of the 13th, Mechanicsburg finally scratched together a run to end the game.

Aaron Conley singled to lead off, Blake Sadowski was hit by a pitch and Logan Hurst beat out a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Brooks Tom then dropped down a squeeze bunt and the Cavaliers couldn’t get the out at the plate, and the Indians celebrated the win.

Tom also got the win for Mechanicsburg, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out one in two innings of work on Tuesday. Conley finished the game 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI and J.D. Swenson was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Indians.

Magoteaux was charged with the loss for Lehman, walking two, striking out one and allowing two hits and one run in one inning of work. Offensively, Barhorst was 2 for 6 and scored a run, Kennedy was 2 for 6 and Bertini was 2 for 5.

Mechanicsburg advanced to the district final — which was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday — where it faced Seven Hills Thursday at Kings High School, while Lehman’s season ends at 22-5.

The game was the final for Lehman coach Dave King, who announced his retirement earlier this season.

New Bremen 4, St. Henry 2

New Bremen scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take control in a Division IV district semifinal win on Wednesday in Coldwater.

The No. 3 seed Cardinals advance to face No. 4 Minster in a district final on Friday in Coldwater. The Wildcats beat New Bremen 9-1 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on April 18.

The Cardinals scored one run in the third inning and then took control with two runs in the fifth. St. Henry scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but New Bremen added a run in the sixth for insurance.

Each team had six hits. New Bremen committed three errors while St. Henry committed two.

Spencer Alig pitched a complete game for New Bremen. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Justin Tenkman and Aaron Vonderhaar were each 2 for 3 for New Bremen. Tenkman hit a double while Vonderhaar scored two runs.

The victory was the 100th career win for New Bremen coach Chad Wells.

Minster 14, Lincolnview 1

The No. 4 seed Wildcats earned a run-rule victory over No. 1 Lincolnview in Wednesday’s first D-IV district semifinal at Coldwater to advance to Friday’s district final.

The victory continued a recent dominating trend for the Wildcats, who have outscored their last nine opponents 99-8.

No other information about Wednesday’s game was reported.

Dayton Christian 10, Versailles 9, suspended

The Tigers and Dayton Christian were in a slugfest in a Division III district final on Wednesday at Springfield Kenton Ridge when rain caused the game to be suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning on Wednesday. The contest was finished on Thursday.

The teams were tied 9-9 after three innings, but Dayton Christian scored one run in the top of the fifth to take a 10-0 lead.

Versailles’ Garrett Toops was at the plate with two outs and a runner on first when the game was suspended.

The Warriors had eight hits and two errors in Wednesday’s action while Versailles had seven hits and three errors.

Toops pitched for two innings on Wednesday and allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks while Nathan Wagner pitched three innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks.

Andrew DeMange and Zach Griesdorn each recorded two hits. DeMange had 1 RBI and three runs while Griesdorn had 2 RBIs and two runs. Griesdorn and Zach Schlater each hit a double.

• Track and field

Division III regional meet starts in Troy

The Division III regional meet started in Troy on Wednesday, and several area athletes have already earned state berths. Most events were preliminaries, but some finals were held.

Minster’s 3,200 relay girls team of Kaitlyn Albers, Ella Boate, Gwendolyn Meiring and Madeline Magoto finished first in 9:20 while Fort Loramie’s relay of Claire Rethman, Olivia Borchers, Corynn Heitkamp and Anna Detrick finished third in 9:47.

Fort Loramie’s boys 3,200 relay of Jake Rethman, Colten Gasson, Gavin Schulze and Joe Ballas finished first in 8:07. Houston’s relay of Tristin Freistuhler, Joseph Earl, Blake Jacobs and Ethan Knouff finished second in 8:10 while Minster’s relay of Luke Barga, Austin Felice, Brady Hoelscher and Alex Albers finished fourth in 8:16.

The top four finishers in each event earn state berths.

Also earning a state berth were Botkins’ Grace Homan, Houston’s Shelby Ayers, Fort Loramie’s Abby Wrasman and Minster’s Broc Miller. Homan finished second in girls shot put with a throw of 41-6 while Ayers was fourth with 39-1.75. Wrasman was second in girls high jump by clearing 5-4 on her second try. Miller was third in boys pole vault by clearing 13-0 on his second try.

Sidney’s Hudgins qualifies in long jump

Sidney senior Josiah Hudgins finished third in long jump to qualify for the Div. I state meet during a regional meet at Wayne on Wednesday.

Hudgins had a leap of 21-6.25, about three inches ahead of the fourth-place finisher and four inches behind the second-place finisher.

Hudgins will try to earn a state berth in high jump on Friday.

New Bremen, Minster will meet in district final on Friday

