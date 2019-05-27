Kirtley combining two passions, signs with Notre Dame College

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic senior Madalyn Kirtley has always had a passion for the game of softball.

She also has a passion for becoming a nurse.

Making those two passions come together was better than Kirtley could hope for.

And that came to fruition in the Lehman Catholic Media Center recently, when the daughter of Benjamin and Jodi Kirtley signed her letter of intent to play for Notre Dame College in Cleveland.

“I have played softball since I was little,” Kirtley said. “I probably started pitching in third grade.”

Kirtley has been a key player for Lehman that last four seasons.

She has a career record of 6-8 on the mound and was 2-2 this past season.

Kirtley also batted .389 with a double and six RBIs.

Now, she gets the chance to take her game to the next level.

“Notre Dame has a great nursing program and that is what I am going in,” Kirtley said. “Then, as I looked into it, I saw they had a successful softball program. I wasn’t sure it was going to happen —- there were a few classes we weren’t sure were going to go through, but everything worked out an I am excited about it.”

Lehman coach Bill Booth said it is always a big day when a player goes on to the next level.

“That is always big for the program,” Booth said. “This is great for Madelyn (Kirtley). I think this is a good fit for her. I definitely feel like her best softball is still in front of her.”

Kirtley agrees.

“I definitely think I am still improving and getting better,” Kirtley said. “For sure, I feel like Notre Dame is somehwere I can go in and play right away. They are looking at me as a pitcher and utility player.”

As her two passions come together.

