All-league selections: Fort Loramie’s Jared Middendorf, Aleah Frilling named SCAL POYs

A pair of Fort Loramie players swept Shelby County Athletic League player of the year honors for baseball and softball late last month.

Fort Loramie senior pitcher Jared Middendorf was named the league’s baseball player of the year while senior pitcher Aleah Frilling was named the softball player of the year late last month.

Middendorf, a committed to play collegiately at Huntington University late last year, posted an 8-0 record and didn’t allow a run all season. He struck out 68 batters in 43 innings of work.

Frilling had a 3.45 ERA and posted a 14-10 record while striking out 131 batters and walking 42. She also batted .414 and had 16 doubles, three triples and two home runs. She score 36 runs and had 14 RBIs.

Frilling is the fifth member of her extended family to be named SCAL player of the year in baseball or softball. Jared Hoying and Justin Hoying were named baseball players of the year in 2007 and 2010, respectively, while Danielle Poeppelman (née Monnier) and Janell Hoying were named softball players of the year in 2010 and 2015. All five are grandchildren of Harry and Bernice Frilling, who are deceased.

Fort Loramie’s baseball team won the SCAL outright with a 12-0 record and outscored league opponents 139-6 in those games. Many of the team’s players were named first or second team all-SCAL.

In addition to Middendorf, seniors Carter Mescher, CJ Billing, Ben Barhorst and Nathan Raterman were named first team.

Mescher had a .395 batting average, 21 RBIs, 29 runs and 29 stolen bases. Billing had a .410 average, 29 RBIs and 21 runs and posted a 1.22 ERA on 37 innings of work on the mound while striking out 34 batters. Barhorst had a .493 average with 29 RBIs, 29 runs and 18 stolen bases. Raterman had a .407 average, 25 RBIs and 26 runs while posting a 1.50 ERA in 36 innings of work and striking out 37 batters.

Also named first team were Anna senior Jarred Seigle, Russia senior Daniel Kearns, Anna junior Wil Luthman and Houston senior Howie Ludwig.

Seigle had a .443 batting average, batted in 10 runs, scored 22 runs and had 16 stolen bases. He didn’t allow an earned run in 18 innings of work on the mound. Kearns had a 0.86 ERA and struck out 125 batters in 83 innings of work.

Luthman had a .373 average and .489 on-base percentage and scored 22 runs while batting in 18. Ludwig had a .411 average and .500 on-base percent and stole 18 bases while posting a 1.43 ERA and striking out 63 batters in 48 2/3 innings.

Fort Loramie seniors Eli Rosengarten and Devin Wehrman were named second team while Jackson Center senior Jacob Francis, Russia senior Evan Monnier, Jackson Center freshman Carson Regula, Botkins senior Tristen Burns, Anna junior Cole Maurer and Fairlawn senior Doug Wright were named second team.

Rosengarten had a .360 average, 21 RBIs and 18 runs while Wehrman had a .408 average with 25 RBIs and 25 runs. Francis had a .431 batting average and hit six home runs. Monnier had a 3.66 ERA and struck out 46 batters in 54 2/3 innings of work and a .413 on-base percentage and drew 21 walks and 12 runs.

Regula had a 1.20 ERA with 45 strikeouts. Burns had a .323 average and .421 on-base percentage with 15 RBIs and 13 runs. Maurer had a 1.75 ERA and struck out 56 batters in 48 innings of work.

In addition to Frilling, Anna senior Olivia Place, Russia senior Jenna Cordonnier, Houston senior Emilee Foster, Fort Loramie sophomore Clara Gephart, Russia senior Shea Borchers, Houston junior Allisen Foster, Anna junior Carey White and Russia freshman Riley Hammonds were named first team all-SCAL softball.

Cordonnier was also named first team all-SCAL in volleyball and girls basketball this year. She had a .461 batting average, batted in 30 runs and scored 33. She hit four home runs.

Place had a .515 batting average and had 31 RBIs and 17 runs. Emilee Foster had a 3.92 ERA and struck out 103 batters in 125 innings of work. Foster also had a .363 batting average with 22 RBIs.

Gephart had a .398 average with 10 doubles, two triple and two home runs. She had 30 RBIs and scored 26 runs. Borchers had a .400 average and .465 on-base percentage and had 22 RBIs and 21 runs.

Allisen Foster had a .453 batting average with 13 RBIs and 22 runs. She hit four home runs. White had a .507 average with 25 RBIs and 29 runs. She hit two home runs. Hammonds had a .500 average and .593 on-base percentage with 29 RBIs and 24 runs. She hit three home runs.

Botkins junior Courtney Sutton, Fort Loramie junior Desiree Fogt, Anna senior Elaina Crosson, Russia junior Olivia Moorman, Fairlawn senior Renee Gent, Fort Loramie junior Macy Imwalle, Houston freshman Peyton New, Jackson Center sophomore Ashley Mullenhour and Anna senior Taylor Spence were named second team.

Sutton led Botkins with a .385 batting average and .475 on-base percentage. She had 12 RBIs and scored 13 runs and also had a 4.80 ERA in the circle with 110 strikeouts in 108 innings of work.

Fogt had a .407 average with nine doubles, two triples and four home runs. She had 27 RBIs and scored 24 runs. Crosson had a .358 average with 19 RBIs and had a 4.50 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 121 innings of work. Moorman had a .488 average and .548 on-base percentage and scored 31 runs.

Imwalle had a .400 average with seven doubles, 19 RBIs and 26 runs. New and had a .370 average with a .425 on-base percentage and had 22 RBIs and 16 runs. Mullenhour had a .375 average and .450 on-base percentage and led the squad in runs and doubles. Spence had a .440 average with 21 RBIs and 20 runs.

Statistics for Fairlawn players were not reported or available online.

Sidney players named all-GWOC

Two Sidney softball players and one baseball player recently earned all-Greater Western Ohio Conference American League honors.

Sidney senior Naida Stephens was named first team all-GWOC American League. She batted .447 and had 26 RBIs, 26 runs and 24 stolen bases. She had eight doubles, six triples and three home runs.

Lauren Barker was named second team all-GWOC American League. Barker, a sophomore, had a 3.35 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 144 innings and batted .314 with 20 RBIs.

Sidney junior Mitch Larger was named second team all-GWOC American League. He had a 3.90 ERA and struck out 51 batters in 37 2/3 innings and had a .286 on-base percentage.

Lehman Catholic, Riverside players earn all-NWCC selections

Several Lehman Catholic and Riverside baseball and softball players recently earned all-Northwest Central Conference honors.

Lehman’s RJ Bertini, Bryce Kennedy, Mitchell Sollman and Drew Barhorst were named first team all-NWCC baseball, as was Riverside’s Levi Godwin.

Bertini had a .437 batting average and .537 on-base percentage with 37 RBIs and 35 runs. Kennedy had a .478 average and .541 on-base percentage and had 26 RBIs and 35 runs.

Barhorst had a .436 average and .496 on-base percentage with 28 RBIs and 39 runs. He also had a 1.75 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. Godwin had a .368 average and a 2.62 ERA.

Lehman’s Jared Magoteaux was named second team in addition to Riverside’s RJ McGowan and Harley Asbury.

Magoteaux had a 2.13 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings and had a .387 batting average with 25 RBIs and 28 runs. McGowan had a 1.53 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 32 innings and had a .265 batting average. Asbury led Riverside with a .429 average.

Riverside’s Jalynn Stanley, Shelby Giles and Courtnie Smith were named first team all-NWCC softball, as were Lehman’s Grace Monnin and Angela Brunner.

Stanley led Riverside with a .630 batting average and 56 RBIs and 36 runs. She had 13 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. She was also the team’s main pitcher and had a 1.93 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 105 innings of work.

Giles had a .400 average and had 22 RBIs, 35 runs, nine doubles and six home runs. Smith had a .333 average and 22 RBIs.

Monnin led Lehman with a .588 average and had 39 RBIs, 25 runs, 13 doubles and nine home runs. Brunner had a .467 average with 22 RBIs, 25 runs, six doubles and four home runs.

Riverside’s Leah Kelsey and Sierra Snow were named second team, as was Lehman’s Grace Brandt.

Kelsey had a .338 average with 11 RBIs and 23 runs while Snow had a .382 average with 12 RBIs. Brandt had a .296 average and scored 14 runs.

Homan named MAC softball player of the year

Minster senior Taylor Homan was named the Midwest Athletic Conference’s softball player of the year and is one of several area players to earn all-MAC recognition.

Homan, who will play collegiately at John Carroll, batted .568 and had 12 doubles, two triples and eight home runs in regular season. She scored 33 runs and had 48 RBIs.

Minster seniors Jenna Poeppelman, Karly Richard and Kaitlyn Wolf were also named to first team. New Bremen’s Kelly Naylor and Molly Smith were first team selections, as were Versailles’ Caitlin McEldowney and Abby Stammen.

New Bremen’s Kira Bertke and Hannah Tenkman were named to second team. Minster coach Robb Hemmelgarn was named the league’s softball coach of the year.

Many Minster, New Bremen and Versailles baseball players earned all-MAC recognition.

Minster’s Jack Heitbrink and Jack Olberding were first team selections, as were New Bremen’s Spencer Alig, Ryan Bertke, Zach Bertke, Mitchell Hays and Grant Selby and Versailles’ Will Eversole and Zach Griesdorn.

Minster’s Ethan Lehmkuhl and New Bremen’s Bryce Blickle were second team selections.

2019 ALL-SCAL BASEBALL TEAMS First team Jared Middendorf, Sr., Fort Loramie Jarred Seigle, Sr., Anna Carter Mescher, Sr., Fort Loramie CJ Billing, Sr., Fort Loramie Daniel Kearns, Sr., Russia Ben Barhorst, Sr., Fort Loramie Wil Luthman, Jr., Anna Nathan Raterman, Sr., Fort Loramie Howie Ludwig, Sr., Houston Player of the year: Jared Middendorf, Fort Loramie Second team Jacob Francis, Sr., Jackson Center Evan Monnier, Sr., Russia Carson Regula, Fr., Jackson Center Eli Rosengarten, Sr., Fort Loramie Carter Elliott, Sr., Anna Tristen Burns, Jr., Botkins Devin Wehrman, Sr., Fort Loramie Cole Maurer, Jr., Anna Doug Wright, Sr., Fairlawn Honorable mention Kyle Evans, So., Anna Spencer Heuker, Sr., Botkins Jack Liesner, Sr., Botkins Jordan Lessing, So., Fairlawn Shane Hilgefort, Sr., Fort Loramie Darren Hoying, So., Fort Loramie Luke Foster, Sr., Houston John Leist, Sr., Houston Aidan Reichert, So., Jackson Center Carter Francis, Sr., Russia Will Sherman, Sr., Russia 2019 ALL-SCAL SOFTBALL TEAMS First team Aleah Frilling, Sr., Fort Loramie Olivia Place, Sr., Anna Jenna Cordonnier, Sr., Russia Emilee Foster, Sr., Houston Clara Gephart, So., Fort Loramie Shea Borchers, Sr., Russia Allisen Foster, Jr., Houston Carey White, Jr., Anna Riley Hammonds, Fr., Russia Player of the year: Aleah Frilling, Fort Loramie Second team Courtney Sutton, Jr., Botkins Desiree’ Fogt, Jr., Fort Loramie Elaina Crosson, Sr., Anna Olivia Moorman, Jr., Russia Renee Gent, Sr., Fairlawn Macy Imwalle, Jr., Fort Loramie Peyton New, Fr., Houston Ashley Mullenhour, So., Jackson Center Taylor Spence, Sr., Anna Honorable mention Grace Maurer, Sr., Anna Maggie Buettner, Jr., Botkins Haley Payne, So., Botkins Lauren Dudgeon, Sr., Fairlawn Aubrey Baker, Fr., Fort Loramie Olivia Bowser, Sr., Houston Kennedy Jackson, So., Jackson Center Riley Jackson, Sr., Jackson Center Kennedie Goubeaux, Sr., Russia Ashley Scott, So., Russia Sophie Francis, Fr., Russia

