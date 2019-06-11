Several area softball, baseball players named all-Ohio

Three area softball players and six area baseball players recently were named all-Ohio by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association and the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association, respectively.

Riverside’s Jalynn Stanley and Minster’s Taylor Homan and Jenna Poeppelman each were named first team all-state in Division IV softball.

Stanley had a .630 batting average with 56 RBIs and hit 14 home runs. Her RBI and home run totals were good enough to place her among the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s all-time single-season leaders in both categories. She was also the team’s ace pitcher and had a 1.93 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 105 innings of work.

Poeppelman had a .498 batting average with 42 RBIs. She was Minster’s ace pitcher and had a 1.40 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings of work. Homan had a .570 average and hit nine home runs. She led the squad with 55 RBIs.

Minster’s Jack Heitbrink was named first team all-state in Div. IV baseball while New Bremen’s Spencer Alig, Lehman Catholic’s Bryce Kennedy and Minster’s Jack Olberding were named second team. Lehman’s RJ Bertini was an honorable mention selection, as was New Bremen’s Mitchell Hays.

Heitbrink was Minster’s No. 2 pitcher and had a 1.30 ERA. He also led the squad with a .494 batting average and 33 RBIs.

Alig was New Bremen’s ace pitcher. He had a 0.59 ERA and struck out 49 batters in 47 2/3 innings of work in regular season. Kennedy had a .478 average and .541 on-base percentage and had 26 RBIs and 35 runs. Olberding had a .444 average with 31 RBIs and scored 38 runs.

Bertini had a .437 batting average and .537 on-base percentage with 37 RBIs and 35 runs. Hays had a .443 average with 20 runs and 19 RBIs.

Minster coach Mike Wiss was named the Div. IV baseball coach of the year. The season was his 25th as the team’s coach.

All-Ohio honors are determined by voting from coaches in each association.

Riverside sophomore Jalynn Stanley pitches during a nonconference game against Russia on April 23. Stanley is one of three area players who were recently named all-Ohio in Division IV by the OHSFCA.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

