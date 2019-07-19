Sidney’s ‘Friday Night Lights’ youth camp canceled

Sidney’s ‘Friday Night Lights’ youth camp scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to hot temperatures.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Shelby County until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The National Weather Service says heat index values will hit 105 degrees on Friday, with actual temperatures in the mid-90’s and dewpoints in the mid-70’s.

The popular camp has drawn hundreds of first through fifth graders in recent years. Sidney coach Adam Doenges said on Twitter the school will aim to have the camp again in 2020.