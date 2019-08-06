Monday/Tuesday roundup: Anna wins SCAL golf preview

SIDNEY — Anna’s boys golf squad dominated the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The team finished first overall, while sophomore Bryce Cobb tied for first and two players tied for third.

Anna finished first with a 317 team score, ahead for second-place Fort Loramie, which finished with 331.

Cobb tied with Fort Loramie senior Zach Pleiman for first place. Each player shot a 76. Anna senior Cole Maurer and sophomore Carter Gordon tied for third with 79. Spencer McClay wrapped up Anna’s scoring with an 83.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas shot an 82, while Caeleb Meyer shot an 86 and Aiden Wehrman shot 87.

Fairlawn finished third with 358 while Botkins finished fourth with 360. Jackson Center was fifth with 361, Houston was sixth with 364 and Russia was seventh with 387.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with an 82. Jackson Jones and Matt Mullen each shot 91 and Chester Hughes shot 94.

Alex Bajwa and Jameson Meyer each shot an 86 for Botkins while Isaac Cisco and Jack Dietz both shot 94.

Carson Regula shot an 87 for Jackson Center. Jordan Rizzo shot 88, Christopher Elchert shot 90 and Garrett Prenger shot 96.

Collin Walker led Houston with 84. Cole Pitchford and Ethan Funk each shot 92 and Tyler Kies shot 96.

Drew Sherman led Russia with 91. Xavier Philpot and Grant Saunders each shot 97 and Ross Fiessinger shot 102.

Riverside 3rd at NWCC preseason match

Riverside’s boys golf team finished third at the Northwest Central Conference preseason match with a team score of 405. John Zumberger shot 92, Zane Rose shot 98, Drew Jones shot 107 and Owen Holycross shot 110.

Lehman Catholic finished second with 395. Scores for the Cavaliers were not reported.

• Girls golf

Versailles finishes 2nd at Covington Lady Buccs Invitational

Versailles had the best finish of area teams in the 15-team Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills by finishing second with 369, 14 strokes behind first-place St. Henry.

Fort Loramie finished fifth with 398, Anna finished 12th with 487 and Riverside finished 13th with 495.

Versailles’ Maddie Durham shot 81 and tied for third overall. Alexis Jay shot 93, Lindsay Cotner shot 95 and Cayla Batten shot 100.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with 89. Rheese Voisard shot 100, Emily Pleiman shot 103 and Megan Eilerman shot 106.

Maddie McEldowney led Anna with 118. Lindsay McEldowney shot 122, Riley Thobe shot 123 and Morgan Meyer shot 124.

Rachel Taylor led Riverside with 115. Rozlynn Estep shot 117, Mia Stallard shot 126 and Dora Kennadie-Bryant shot 137.

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Minster wins Cardinal Invitational

Minster finished first in New Bremen’s Cardinal Invitational on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Wildcats were first with 308, 18 strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. There were 13 teams that competed in the Invitational.

Anna was third with 344, Jackson Center was fifth with 360, Botkins was sixth with 361, Versailles was seventh with 371, Houston was eighth with 372, Russia was 10th with 381, New Bremen was 11th with 422 and Lehman Catholic was 12th with 452.

Minster’s Grant Koenig was the tournament’s medalist by shooting 74. Joseph Magoto shot 77, Ethan Lehmkuhl shot 78 and Grant Voisard shot 79.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with 77. Caeleb Meyer shot 81, Zach Pleiman shot 82 and Devin Raterman shot 86.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with 83. Spencer McClay shot 85, Carter Gordon shot 87 and Cole Maurer shot 89.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center with 83. Jordan Rizzo shot 85, Carson Regula shot 91 and Ryan Sailor shot 101.

Alex Bajwa shot 88 for Botkins. Jameson Meyer and Isaac Cisco each shot 89 and Jack Dietz shot 95.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with 85. Issa White shot 91, Alex Kunk shot 95 and Keegan May shot 100.

Collin Walker led Houston with 87. Jon Steiner shot 90, Tyler Kies shot 97 and Cole Pitchford shot 98.

Drew Sherman led Russia with 83. Grant Saunders shot 96, Xavier Philpot shot 97 and Ross Fiessinger shot 105.

Jared Bergman led New Bremen with 94. Devon Thieman shot 104, Cole Hamberg shot 111 and Josh Bensman shot 113.

Mike Rossman led Lehman with 95. Alex Keller shot 105 and Brandyn Sever and Reid Thomas each shot 111.

Fort Loramie’s Zach Pleiman putts during the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_5238.jpg Fort Loramie’s Zach Pleiman putts during the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bryce Cobb tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_5242.jpg Anna’s Bryce Cobb tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Cole Maurer tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_5251.jpg Anna’s Cole Maurer tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Minster boys win New Bremen Cardinal Invitational

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

