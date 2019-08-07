Tuesday roundup: Sidney girls golf loses to Piqua in 1st MVL event

PIQUA — Sidney’s girls golf team lost 210-240 to Piqua on Tuesday night at Echo Hills Golf Course in what was the first Miami Valley League event for both schools.

Cheyanne Bolden led Sidney with a 56. Lily Blosser shot a 57, Cassie Trudeau shot a 61 and Evie Schwepe shot a 66.

Sidney and Piqua are among 10 schools that left the Greater Western Ohio Conference this summer to reform the MVL, which originally existed from 1926 to 1975.

The match was also the first event to count towards the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition, which is starting its third year. Sidney has won the trophy the last two years.

The competition winner is determined by a points system based on results of all head-to-head matchups between teams at the two schools. In sports where the schools play each other twice, half a point is awarded for each game, while one point is awarded for sports where the schools play each other once.

The two girls golf teams will face off again on Aug. 22 in Sidney.

Versailles 5th, Fort Loramie 6th at Miamisburg Invitational

Versailles finished fifth and Fort Loramie finished sixth out of 23 teams at the Miamisburg Invitational on Tuesday at PipeStone Golf Club in Miamisburg.

Eva Bolin led the Redskins with an 80. Rheese Voisard shot 96, Maddison Lessing shot a 101 and Emily Pleiman shot a 114.

Individual Versailles scores were not reported.

Sidney junior Cheyanne Bolden watches a putt during a Miami Valley League match against Piqua on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. It was the first MVL event a Sidney team competed in. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_cheyannebolden.jpg Sidney junior Cheyanne Bolden watches a putt during a Miami Valley League match against Piqua on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. It was the first MVL event a Sidney team competed in. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest Sidney sophomore Evie Schwepe tees off during a Miami Valley League match against Piqua on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_evieschweppe.jpg Sidney sophomore Evie Schwepe tees off during a Miami Valley League match against Piqua on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

