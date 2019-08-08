Wednesday roundup: Fort Loramie finishes 1st at Kendig Memorial

PIQUA — Fort Loramie finished first and Anna tied for second at the 16-team Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

The Redskins finished first with a 324 team score while Anna tied for second with Miami East with a 340 score. Fairlawn was fourth with a 342, Versailles tied for eighth with 365 and Russia was 11th with 371.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas was the tournament medalist with a 76 while Zach Pleiman was second with a 77. Caeleb Meyer shot an 82 and Devin Ratermann shot 89.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with an 81. Cole Maurer had an 85, Spencer McClay shot a 90 and Bryce Havenar shot a 92.

Chester Hughes and Matt Mullen each had an 84 for Fairlawn. Jackson Jones shot an 85 and Kyle Peters shot an 89.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with an 82. Keegan May shot a 91, Isaac White shot 96 and Justin Heitkamp shot 97.

Xavier Philpot led Russia with an 88. Drew Sherman shot a 90, Ross Fiessinger shot a 95 and Grant Saunders shot 98.

Bryce Havenar watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_Bryce-Havener.jpg Bryce Havenar watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest Russia’s McKenna Borchers pitches on to the 10th green during the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_mckennaborchers.jpg Russia’s McKenna Borchers pitches on to the 10th green during the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest Anna’s Spencer McClay chips on to the 12th green during the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_spencer-mcclay.jpg Anna’s Spencer McClay chips on to the 12th green during the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

