Thursday roundup: Sidney competes in Greenville Invitational

GREENVILLE — Sidney had a 365 team score at the Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Trey Werntz shot a 90 for Sidney. Mitchell Larger shot a 91 and Ben Spangler and Brandan Rose each shot a 92.

“The boys started off good, but the heat got to them and they struggled down the stretch,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “Turtle Creek is a tough golf course and it was playing really tough today. We hope to do better on Monday when we play at the Troy Invitational.”

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 6th in Vicky Olwine Memorial

Fort Loramie’s girls golf team finished sixth out of 16 teams in the Vicky Olwine Memorial Lady Tiger Tee on Thursday in Versailles.

The squad had a score of 412. Eva Bolin had an 86, Emily Pleiman had a 103, Rheese Voisard had am 111 and Megan Eilerman and Aubrey Turner each had 112.

Anna finished 12th in the event. Individual scores were not reported.

Versailles scores were not reported.

